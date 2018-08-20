Viacom: A Long-Term Hold

The company has also made tremendous progress on the free cash flow side, taking advantage of strong FCF to de-leverage its balance sheet.

Revenue comps are negative due to a bright film slate in the year-ago quarter, but the company is making up for it by growing domestic affiliate revenue.

Viacom shares have traded flat for the majority of this year, even as the latest Q3 results showed a company in the midst of a turnaround.

After several years of flattish growth and seemingly no progress in producing new blockbusters, share price growth at Viacom (NYSE:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB) has largely stalled after a mild recovery last year. Continued merger drama with CBS (CBS) has also done little to help the bullish case for Viacom, though accusations for inappropriate behavior by CBS CEO Les Moonves have thrown an additional wrench into the tug-of-war between the two Redstone media conglomerates.

Despite all of this, however, I still see plenty of reasons to remain bullish on Viacom. The company's latest Q3 results reveal a business that is able to counteract declining film revenues (due largely to a thinner film slate this year) with strength in its core TV business. In addition, a pending ambition to create a streaming service for core assets like MTV and Nickelodeon are further avenues of growth for Viacom.

Recall that Viacom owns a deep content library with an incredibly diverse bench of assets - from kids' entertainment networks like Nickelodeon to pop culture icons such as MTV and Comedy Central. This quarter, Viacom announced one of its strongest quarters for ratings share growth, and its fifth consecutive quarter for ratings growth overall:

Figure 1. Viacom ratings growth

Source: Viacom investor relations

It has found a surprise hit in Paramount Network's Yellowstone in particular, a family drama set in Montana that aims to depict classic themes of power struggle and family inheritance against a less-commonly depicted American West backdrop. Put another way, Viacom's creative strength has not yet waned, and investors can continue to rely on Viacom's strong production credentials to keep creating long-term value for shareholders.

Despite this, Viacom shares trade at a deep discount to the broader market at a forward P/E ratio of just 7.5x:

VIAB data by YCharts

I've been long on Viacom shares for more than a year, and intend to use any pullback to continue building my position.

Meaningful progress on de-leveraging balance sheet

Aside from strong network performance, one of the other encouraging factors I see in Viacom is a de-leveraging of its balance sheet, driven by strong free cash flows.

Figure 2. Viacom FCF trends

Source: Viacom investor relations

In the trailing nine months of FY18 to date, Viacom has generated $895 million in free cash flows - that's up 74% y/y versus $515 million in the comparable period last year. Viacom is making good on its promise to cut out $100 million in operating expenses in FY18, and $300 million by FY19 - which should provide huge bumps to profitability.

The free cash flow has largely been directed toward debt reduction, which should provide a bulwark as rates go up. Since 3Q17, Viacom has reduced its debt load by 15% y/y to $9.2 billion, and the debt schedule above shows a clear trend toward continued de-leveraging. Needless to say, one of the benefits of a lighter debt load is a company that looks much more attractive as an acquisition target. The media industry has been undergoing rapid consolidation, with AT&T (T) acquiring Time Warner (TWX) and Disney (DIS) winning a bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX). Whether it's CBS or not, it wouldn't be implausible for Viacom to attract a merger partner sometime in the near term.

Q3 recap: Strength in TV segment overshadows difficult box office compares

Here's a look at the company's latest results:

Figure 3. Viacom Q3 results

Source: Viacom investor relations

The main sound bite from the quarter: film and theatrical results lagged behind expectations, but strength in TV networks was, for the most part, able to cover the holes. Big movie hits in the quarter were A Quiet Place and Book Club, which together grossed more than $250 million in the box office. It wasn't enough to offset last year's incredible international success in Transformers: The Last Knight, however.

Revenues fell by -3.8% y/y to $3.23 billion, largely matching a -3.4% y/y revenue decline in Q2 and falling slightly short of Wall Street's expectations of $3.26 billion (-3.2% y/y) by 60bps. The major driver was a decrease in filmed entertainment revenues of -9% y/y to $772 million - despite strength in the domestic box office, international box office revenues paled in comparison to last year's huge Transformers hit.

The company has high hopes for the theatrical business in FY19, however. The FY19 film slate has about double the number of films as in FY18, according to the company's Q3 earnings press release.

On the TV production side, Viacom fared much better. Paramount Networks, which launched just four years ago in 2014, is expected to hit $400 million in revenues this year. This segment had a runaway hit in the popular Netflix (NFLX) drama 13 Reasons Why, which is a licensed show.

In producing online-only shows, Viacom has also validated its ambitions to create its own streaming service. Digital streams are up 3x since two years ago:

Figure 4. Viacom digital performance

Source: Viacom investor relations

Traditional TV also fared well in the quarter, showing a fifth consecutive quarter of ratings growth as previously mentioned, alongside a 1% y/y increase in domestic affiliate revenues after several quarters of decline:

Figure 5. Viacom affiliate revenues performance

Source: Viacom investor relations

Overall, despite the weakness in film revenues (which should self-correct as the FY19 film slate starts becoming accretive to revenue growth), Viacom produced 1% y/y growth in adjusted net income to $475 million, or an adjusted net margin of 14.7%, a 70bps improvement over 14.0% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS in the quarter of $1.18 showed 10% upside to Wall Street expectations of $1.07.

Final thoughts

The movie business is understandably fickle, and we can't expect Viacom to keep producing a blockbuster Transformers hit every year. We should focus, however, on Viacom's core operating results: a TV franchise that is continuing to produce a diverse set of hits across multiple distribution channels, and one that is achieving continued ratings growth. In addition, the company has been taking advantage of cost reductions and strong FCF results to continue de-leveraging its balance sheet.

For such a storied content franchise with hits across a variety of genres, I'm more than willing to pay a 7.5x forward P/E while waiting on Viacom to continue executing on its turnaround. The company's ~2.5% dividend yield isn't a terrible inducement to hold, either. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.