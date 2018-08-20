Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Regeneron's Reversal Of Fortune, Bristol-Myers Squibb's FDA Win, Novo Nordisk's Acquisition

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Regeneron Receives Favorable FDA Approval Outcome After A Bump In The Road

News: Recently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced that the FDA had approved its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for EYLEA in treating patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet-AMD). The reason for this supplemental application was so that Regeneron could receive approval for its 12-week dosing schedule. This means giving doses every 12 weeks, and several injections after as needed. Before approval, EYLEA was given by intravitreal injection every 4 weeks (monthly) for the first 12 weeks (3 months). Which was then followed by an injection once every 8 weeks (2 months).

The FDA approval was based on data from two Phase 3 studies. These studies were VIEW 1 and VIEW 2 respectively. Both of these studies showed that at least 51% of patients who switched interval dosing to 12 weeks on the second year, were able to maintain best corrected visual acuity gains.

Analysis: In my opinion, this is definitely good news. That's because being able to switch patients over to 12-week dosing improves their quality of life. Less injections means less visits to the office, and more importantly, reduced potential for side effects associated with injections. There is no doubt that Regeneron will definitely get a boost in sales because of this. However, this good news might eventually be overshadowed by a competitor right on its heels.

That is Novartis (NVS) has its own wet-AMD drug known as RTH258, which has comparable efficacy data to EYLEA. That is not good news for Regeneron, which generates $5 billion in sales for EYLEA. Regeneron does have one advantage for now, and that is Novartis does not expect to file its application for FDA approval of RTH258 for wet-AMD until Q4 of 2018. That means approval for Novartis' RTH258 won't come until possibly by mid-2019. That leaves the door open for Regeneron to profit as much as it can before RTH258 hits the market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Obtains FDA Approval For Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

News: Recently, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that it had received FDA approval for its PD-1 drug Opdivo in treating patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer (mSCLC) patients. However, these were patients who had already failed on chemotherapy and one other form of therapy. The company received FDA approval due to positive results from the Phase 1/2 study known as CheckMate-032.

Patients in the study who were treated with Opdivo obtained a 12% response rate. This breaks down to 12 partial responses (PR) and 1 complete response (CR). There was some issue in terms of safety, which was that at least 10% had discontinued treatment. In addition, at least 25% of patients had to receive fewer doses due to adverse events.

Analysis: This is good news for mSCLC patients, because they don't have adequate treatment options at the moment. It is estimated that the 27,000 patients diagnosed with SCLC have a 2% 5-year survival rate. There are two other good reasons on why this approval is monumental in my opinion. The first item being that this was the first approval for this patient population in close to 20 years. Secondly, this approval for Opdivo marks the first checkpoint inhibitor that has been approved for this population as well.

Both of these facts make this a landmark FDA approval. Bristol-Myers Squibb has done well with this approval, and I think it's good that it will be able to help these patients. The problem is that Bristol-Myers Squibb still has a long way to go in terms of catching up to Merck (MRK) with its drug Keytruda. That's because Merck has a huge hold on the front-line lung cancer space, which Bristol-Myers Squibb has been attempting to match up against.

Still, this gives the company the ability to go after 10% to 15% of the lung cancer population. In addition, for the time being, they are both close to each other in terms of sales for their PD-1 drugs. Opdivo has generated $1.63 billion in sales during the second quarter, while Keytruda has generated $1.67 billion in sales in the same time period.

Novo Nordisk Acquires Bristol University Spin-Out For $800 Million

News: Recently, Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that it would acquire a Bristol University spin-out known as Ziylo. Novo Nordisk acquired all shares associated with that company. This deal has the potential to reach $800 million or more once all is said and done. The product is a synthetic molecule, which was designed by a Professor by the name of Anthony Davis at the University of Bristol. These synthetic molecules were developed to selectively bind to glucose in the bloodstream.

Analysis: This is a bold move for Novo Nordisk, but I believe it is one that will pay off. If you look at the current landscape for the diabetes market, there are a lot of competitors. These synthetic molecules may be a revolutionary way in which diabetes is treated. Revolutionary in what way? Well, in particular, the biggest issue for glucose control now is that there is a risk of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar occurring for patients that take current drugs.

Current treatments don't have adequate control over glucose levels, which in turn can cause low blood sugar. These new synthetic molecules being developed can potentially allow for glucose-responsive insulin, which may ultimately lead to a form of diabetes treatments that no longer cause hypoglycemia. As you can see, any pharmaceutical company that develops such a treatment in the massive diabetes market will be golden for years to come in my opinion.

