Why Rite Aid Shares Fell After Merger Called Off

Any analyst may write up an opinion on the fair value of Rite Aid (RAD) but the stock’s worth, at present, is only what the market is willing to pay for it. Last week, sellers willingly gave up the stock for as little as $1.27 before shares closed at $1.46 on the week. Why did RAD stock fall by so much and will shares ever recover? Longtime investors who bought the stock at the $5 range and averaged down need to decide what to do next.

Moody’s added the company to the negative default credit watch on August 9 in light of the merger deal getting scrapped. This downgrade is both late and meaningless: If Rite Aid merged with Albertsons, the company would have been even worse off. Declining cash flow would have made the oversized firm unable to pay its debt obligations, accelerating its chances of a bankruptcy.

RAD data by YCharts

Rite Aid paid down $4 billion in debt. Although debt is not well covered by operating cash flow (2.6 percent coverage), earnings (EBIT is 0.7x annual interest expenses), and debt/equity is 175.6%, shareholders' equity is improving:

Source: SimplyWall.st

If earnings grow by 21.9 percent on revenue growth of 3.9 percent, then the company’s future value based on cash flow is $3.50, above the $2.00, which I suggested.

Source: SimplyWall.st

Bears assume that because the drug store is smaller than Walgreens (WBA) and CVS Health Corporation (CVS), it will lose market share and fail to hold its ground. This view is an over-simplified conclusion that fails to recognize the real problem at hand. Management still has the mindset of selling the company or merging with a bigger entity. Until the company hires a turnaround specialist, Rite Aid’s market could continue shrinking.

The turnaround is not impossible. Best Buy (BBY) became Amazon.com’s (AMZN) showroom at one time but management refreshed its product line-up and increased its presence in smartphones through Best Buy Mobile retail stores. Costco (COST), which faced Amazon.com as another competitor when the latter bought Whole Foods, continued to push membership growth. The stock closed at 52-week highs that year when it reported solid growth.

$1.37 a Danger Zone

If Rite Aid’s stock hovers in the $1.37-$1.50 zone, it puts shares at risk. Any bad news that sends the stock below $1.00 would require the company to do something to avoid delisting. Analysts chimed in to set a floor on the stock. Last week, two analysts, including one from Cowen, called RAD stock a ‘hold’ with a price target of $1.50-$1.60:

Source: Tipranks

Next Steps for Rite Aid

With fewer stores to manage, the company has room to cut costs at the management level. Flattening the organization would connect the leaders closer to what is happening at the stores. Rite Aid’s stock could get a strong lift if CEO Standley resigned but the chance would also require the company to clearly articulate a plan of action. This includes cutting costs, increasing store efficiency, and lifting same-store sales.

On its press release, the company hinted that it would bring about management change. It wrote:

The company also announced its board of directors is evaluating governance changes at the company. As it considers these changes, Rite Aid will continue to engage with stockholders to ensure alignment between the company and its investors.

Rite Aid may open up a dialog among its biggest shareholders, who may nominate individuals who would bring about positive change to the company.

Alternative Investment Ideas

Investors overly exposed to Rite Aid but wanting exposure to the drug store sector should also consider Walgreens (WBA). The company trades at a discount (at a forward P/E of 10.85 times), was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on June 26, and also shrewdly negotiated to buy the best Rite Aid stores. WBA stock bottomed at $59.07 in July and closed 18.5 percent higher, at $69.99.

WBA data by YCharts

CVS Health rallied 22.5 percent above yearly lows and trades at a 10 times forward P/E. The company reported revenue growing 2.2 percent and net income up 26.5 percent from last year. Markets are realizing that it is exaggerating the risks of Amazon.com entering the online pharmacy market.

Takeaway

Investors need to decide if Rite Aid’s relative discount to drug stores is enough to compensate for the near-term risks in the stock. The debt levels are manageable but markets care more about the company articulating a turnaround plan for the next 1–3 years. To allay market fears, that should come well before the October 30 shareholder meeting.

