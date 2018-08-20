5 Reasons This 6% Yielding Blue Chip Is A Retirement Dream Stock

That being said, there are some risks investors need to be aware of.

From today's valuation, Enterprise is likely to create about 11% CAGR total returns which is more than double the market's probable returns over the coming decade.

There are five reasons Enterprise Products Partners is a retiree's dream stock and likely to generate generous, safe, and steadily growing income for decades to come.

(Source: imgflip)

High-yield blue chip income growth stocks have historically proven to be the best performing asset class in history. That makes them great core holdings for retirement portfolios, whether you're still building up your nest egg or already living off passive income. One of my main goals is to point out top quality high-yield blue chips to investors to help them build portfolios that can provide generous, safe, and steadily growing income in all economic and interest rate environments.

Over the decades, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has more than proven itself to be a quintessential high-yield sleep well at night, or SWAN, stock that is perfect for most retirement portfolios. Today, there are five reasons why I consider it one of the best choices for conservative income growth investors. Best of all, from today's attractive valuation (about 13% undervalued), this industry leading energy transportation giant is likely to generate about 11% annualized total returns over the coming decade, which is likely to more than double what the market is capable of.

1. Superb Low Risk Business Model & Fast Growth

Thanks to investing over $64 billion in acquisitions and organic growth since its 1998 IPO, Enterprise Products Partners has built itself into one of America's largest and most vertically integrated midstream empires.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Its storage, processing, and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids or NGL transportation infrastructure serves all of America's key shale producing regions. More importantly, the highly connected system is far more useful to its customers than those of smaller rivals thanks to an ability to ship product to the most profitable sites, including export facilities on the Gulf Coast. In fact, 27% of all US oil exports (3 million bpd) are currently flowing through EPD's export facilities. Or to put another way, Enterprise has one of America's widest moat energy toll booth transportation systems.

The biggest reason to love EPD's wide moat and cash rich business model is that its distributable cash flow, or DCF, is almost all under long-term fixed rate and volume committed contracts. DCF is the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution, a tax deferred form of dividend.

Enterprise's contracts are extremely long-term with about 80% of cash flow under contracts with at least 10 years remaining duration. New contracts on its pipelines are usually for 15 to 20 years and its NGL facilities have 15 year contracts underpinning 100% of their capacity. This ultimately means that, despite being an energy stock, EPD's cash flow is extremely stable and almost entirely resistant to wild swings in oil & gas prices. That makes this stock highly defensive and an excellent SWAN stock for high-yield income investors, including retirees.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

For example, even during the worst oil crash in over 50 years (mid 2014 to early 2016) the MLP's DCF remained stable. More importantly, since its IPO, EPD's DCF has grown steadily in all economic, industry and interest rate environments.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

That in turn has allowed Enterprise to raise its payout every year for 20 straight years, including 56 consecutive quarterly increases. That puts it on track to become a dividend aristocrat in 2023.

But wait, it gets better. While some blue chips can match Enterprise's size and stable cash flows, few can match its strong growth rate.

Metric First Half 2018 Results Revenue Growth 28% Adjusted EBITDA Growth 25% Distributable Cash Flow Growth 29% Distribution Growth 4.2% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.5

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus)

In the first half of the year, EPD's revenue and DCF grew nearly 30% thanks to $4.5 billion in projects put into operation in 2017 and an additional $1.2 billion coming online in the first half of the year. In Q2, EPD recorded its 14th consecutive quarterly record in terms of cash flow generation. Now it is true that the distribution itself didn't grow nearly as impressively, just 4.2% YOY. And on a quarterly basis the payout is growing at just a 2.4% annual rate.

That's due to the shift to a self-funding business model (more on this shortly) which allowed the MLP to retain $948 million in DCF in the first half of the year. For context Enterprise's total capital spending in 2018 has been $2.12 billion meaning that nearly half of its capex came from retained cash flow and in Q2 54% of growth projects were funded with retained DCF.

EPD's current liquidity stands at $3.6 billion, which combined with its fast growing river of retained DCF gives it immense dry powder to fund its ambitious growth efforts. That growth is likely to continue not just for the next few years, but likely for the next two decades.

2. Enormous Long-Term Growth Runway Likely To Last For Decades

Enterprise's exports of US crude totalled 802,000 barrels per day in Q2 and its currently working on a new export facility which will have a capacity of 2 million bpd. For context this single facility will boost the MLP's export capacity by 40%.

That's to take advantage of America's booming oil exports which the International Energy Agency predicts will hit 5 million bpd by 2023. For context that would make the US the world's second largest oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia. And EPD is currently a leader in US oil exports and plans to remain in that position thanks to its well positioned export facilities connected to leading oil producing regions such as the Permian basin.

The Permian is America's super basin and analyst firm McKinsey estimates it might hold another 90 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalents (second largest oil field/formation on earth). The Permian's world class geology means that oil & gas producers can achieve incredibly low cost and high production figures (break even prices as low as $26 per barrel). In fact, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Chairman Scott Sheffield expects strong growth in the Permian to be a major driver of US oil production growth which he expects to hit 11 million bpd in 2018 and potentially 15 million bpd by 2025.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

That's thanks to continued advances in fracking technology, including the internet of things and real time AI driven data analysis during drilling. Thanks to such advancements Exxon Mobil (XOM) thinks it can achieve break even prices in its Permian drill sites of $20 per barrel by 2025. As a result of its superior low cost economics oil production from the Permian is expected to nearly double over the coming five years. That in turn will help drive 36% growth in overall US oil & oil condensate production. All that production has to go somewhere which is where Enterprise's industry leading position as an energy exporter comes in.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Enterprise was one of the first to be issued a license back in 2016 when Congress lifted the ban on American oil exports. Since that time it's become a dominant exporter of not just crude but refined products and NGLs as well.

And NGLs are ultimately the biggest growth catalyst for Enterprise, created by the rapid growth of low cost byproducts of natural gas production such as: ethane, butane, and propane. These serve as chemical feedstocks for high margin petrochemicals such as ethylene for which there is massive demand from export markets in Asia and Europe.

(Source: Motley Fool)

In fact, US ethylene (which is used to create thousands of plastic products) production is expected to almost triple in the coming five years thanks to low cost ethane being a more price competitive feedstock than the current market leader, Naptha. Enterprise recently completed its Aegis ethane pipeline which has a capacity of 425,000 bpd. In Q2 2019 that will be joined by the Shin Oak ethane pipeline which has an initial capacity of 550,000 bpd but is expandable to 600,000 in the future.

Higher NGL and petrochemical prices in foreign markets are creating a major competitive advantage for US companies who are pouring $164 billion into new capacity to take advantage of this $105 billion per year (and growing about 4% per year) export market. And according to EPD petrochemical companies are now signalling that a "second wave" of potentially even larger petrochemical investments is coming in the 2020's.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

As a result of America's ongoing gas boom (25% production growth over next five years) and huge profit potential in NGL and petrochemical exports, NGL production is expected to soar 46% by 2022. And once more the mighty Permian super basin will be leading the charge with about 110% NGL production growth. Remember that EPD's extensive network of midstream infrastructure is most concentrated in Texas, including the Permian basin. This is also where its most important pipelines leading to petrochemical and export facilities on the Gulf Coast are located. This means that EPD is one of the best positioned MLPs to profit from not just the boom in US energy exports but also in NGLs.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

All told, Enterprise has another $5.2 billion in growth projects already under construction with $1.1 billion set to come online in by the end 2018 and another $4.1 billion in 2019. That will help ensure strong growth in cash flow. As will ramp ups of recently completed projects which were built with large amounts of spare capacity to profit from ongoing US energy production in the coming years. Note that 84% of the MLP's investment is focused on NGLs and petrochemicals, which again, have 100% of capacity reserved under 15 year fixed price contracts.

What about beyond 2019? Well investors need not worry that Enterprise's world class asset base and management team will run out of growth runway anytime soon. That's because management is usually highly conservative with updating its growth backlog, only announcing new projects once most of the capacity has been placed under long-term fixed rate contracts. One such project that's likely to be added to the growth backlog is the planned offshore VLCC (oil super tanker) loading platform. This be able to export 2 million barrels per day of oil (one tanker per day). Management is currently in the permitting process which is expected to take 18 to 24 months. Thus this project would likely be completed in 2020 or 2021.

Meanwhile, the entire midstream MLP industry is set to boom thanks to insatiable demand for ever more storage, transportation, processing, and export capacity. In fact, according to a recent study by the Interstate National Gas Association of America or INGAA, by 2035 $791 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be required to support America's growing energy production.

(Source: INGAA)

But wait it gets better. According to the US Energy Information Administration, US energy production is likely to continue growing strongly, mostly from natural gas and NGLs, through at least 2050. That's mostly to service the fast growing populations and rapidly expanding emerging market economies of Asia (especially China and India).

(Source: EIA)

That means that the MLP industry, including Enterprise Product Partners, likely has a strong growth runway of 20 to 30 years. This potentially makes it an ideal low risk, high-yield income growth investment.

3. Self-Funding Business Model And World Class Management Team

The key to Enterprise's long-term success has been its extremely long-term focused, disciplined and investor friendly management team. According to Morningstar's Stephen Ellis Enterprise's management are "chess masters operating in an environment where everyone else is playing checkers." Specifically that means balancing $8 billion in strategic acquisitions (with almost no write downs) over the past five years, with a smart investment into NGLs and export focused businesses that are the fastest growing portion of the MLP industry.

Enterprise is led by CEO Jim Teague who spent six years as COO before taking over the top job in 2016. He has over 40 years of industry experience. Meanwhile, Chairwoman Ronda Duncan Williams is the daughter of the co-founder of the business and a member of the Duncan family, which still owns EPCO, the MLP's general partner. The Duncan family has supported EPD via nearly $2 billion in investment via its DRIP plan, and in August announced an additional $106 million DRIP investment. Via EPCO management owns 32% of EPD, meanings it interests are very well aligned with those of retail investors.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

EPD's management has proven itself an industry leader, being one of the first to lower its incentive distribution rights, and then completely eliminate them. This greatly lowered the MLP's cost of capital and means that it retains far more DCF to pass onto regular investors and reinvest in its fast growing business.

In mid 2017, EPD's management announced that it was shifting to what's called a self-funding business model. This means that going forward it plans to no longer fund growth through equity issuances (other than its DRIP plan). Rather it will be funding growth projects through a combination of greater retained DCF and modest amounts of low cost debt. Self-funding its growth will mean that Enterprise becomes an even lower risk investment, one that is totally independent of fickle equity markets to execute on its strong growth potential.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Historically, Enterprise has retained about 20% of its DCF to reinvest in its growth. That's about double the industry average. However, thanks to its shift to a self-funding business model the MLP is planning to retain about 33% of its DCF going forward in order to fund about 50% of growth through retained cash instead of new equity issuances.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Note that Enterprise is currently ahead of schedule on its self-funding plan, with annualized retained DCF running about $2 billion per year (and that's set to keep growing). This means that EPD will have some of the best financial flexibility in the industry when it comes to funding highly profitable growth opportunities in the future.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

That's thanks to management's disciplined use of debt. For example, even during the oil crash, when the average MLP's leverage ratio (debt/adjusted EBITDA) was about 7, EPD's leverage never went above 4.4. Credit rating agencies typically want to see that ratio at 5.0 or below and EPD's shift to a self-funding business model has caused its leverage ratio to steadily fall over time. In the first half of 2018 it averaged 3.9 and management's long-term plan is to keep leverage to a very safe 3.75 to 4.0 range. As a result the MLP is tied with other industry blue chips (Magellan Midstream Partners, Spectra Energy Partners and Enbridge Inc) for the best credit rating in the midstream space; BBB+. That allows it to not just continue borrowing cheaply (average interest rate 4.5%) but refinance its debt over time at longer durations and lower rates as well. Which in turns locks in the profitability of its projects for decades and minimizes interest rate risk in a rising rate environment.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Today, nearly 90% of the MLP's debt is fixed rate, and half is in the form of 30 year bonds. As a result the average duration of its bonds is nearly 20 years and despite much higher interest rates since mid 2016, its average interest rate has remained unchanged despite extending the duration of its bond profile.

All of which means that Enterprise Products Partners offers conservative high-yield income growth investors a near perfect combination of: generous, safe, and steadily growing yield. Best of all with the MLP ahead of schedule on its self-funding transition its payout growth is likely to accelerate in 2019 and far beyond.

4. Payout Profile: Generous, Safe, And Steadily Growing Yield Means Market Crushing Return Potential

The most important component of any income investment is the payout profile, which largely determines total returns over time. This consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Stock Yield Distribution Coverage Ratio Projected 10 Year Payout Growth Potential Annual Total Return Valuation Adjusted 10 Year Annual Total Return Potential Enterprise Products Partners 6.0% 1.5 4.0% to 7.0% 10% to 13% 11.3% to 15.6% S&P 500 1.8% 2.6 6.2% 8.0% 2% to 5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Yardeni Research, Multpl, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Benjamin Graham, Simply Safe Dividends)

Enterprise currently offers an yield that's more than triple that of the overall stock market. More importantly, that distribution is very well covered by its rock steady and fast growing cash flow. In fact, EPD's distribution coverage ratio is among the highest in the industry and likely to continue rising through the end of 2018. For context in the MLP industry a coverage ratio of 1.1 is considered low risk and capable of sustaining long-term payout growth. Self-funding midstream stocks usually have coverage ratios of 1.2 to 1.7.

The other half of the safe payout formula is the balance sheet. In a growth oriented and capital intensive industry such as this, you want to make sure an MLP doesn't have too much debt. That could both threaten its payout security and limit its growth potential in the future.

MLP Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Enterprise Products Partners 3.9 6.8 45% BBB+ 4.5% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 55% NA NA

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Morningstar)

Fortunately, Enterprise's balance sheet is a fortress thanks to management's conservative use of debt over the years and its new self-funding business model. It has below average leverage, very strong interest coverage and the industry's top credit rating. That's why it's able to borrow at low interest rates that are nearly three times lower than its returns on invested capital (11% this year). This means that EPD's debt is not just safe (in terms of payout security) but also extremely profitable and helps ensure strong cash flow and payout growth in the future.

What about EPD's distribution growth potential? Well, that's a bit speculative at the moment. For 2018 it's 2.4% and management has said it will reevaluate the growth rate in 2019. Given that the MLP has effectively achieved self-funding status nearly two years early analysts expect that next year it will accelerate its payout growth to 4% and keep it at those levels through 2028. Morningstar is more bullish and thinks that even maintaining a coverage ratio of 1.5 will still allow the MLP to grow the payout at 7% annually over the coming years.

While 7% long-term growth is certainly possible in the name of conservatism, I think investors should expect 4% long-term distribution growth. However, even at that modest pace (which more than offsets inflation), EPD is likely to generate at least 10% total returns over the coming 10 years. And that's assuming its valuation doesn't improve from current levels. In contrast, the S&P 500 has about 8% total return potential over that same time period. But from current valuations Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard expect the S&P 500 to only deliver 2% to 5% CAGR total returns over the coming years.

This means that even using conservative growth assumptions EPD is offering:

more than triple the market yield

modest payout growth (above the rate of inflation)

at least double the market's likely rate of return

And factoring in the MLP's current valuation, I estimate that EPD is likely to generate at least 11% total returns over the coming decade. That's because, despite its recent rally, the stock is still slightly undervalued.

5. Valuation: Despite A Great Year Enterprise Is Still A Good Buy

EPD Total Return Price data by YCharts

MLPs in general have had a great few months, and EPD in particular has had a great year. In fact, for the first time since the oil crash began EPD has beaten the market over a 12 month period. So it's natural for value focused income investors to wonder if the stock is still worth buying today.

Now it should be noted that there are dozens of ways to value a stock, and none are 100% objectively correct. However, there are some time tested methods that tend to work well for stable business model income stocks such as MLPs.

The first is the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM (this generates the total return potential estimates in the payout profile). Since 1956 this model has proven relatively accurate if several core assumptions hold:

business model is stable (not much risk of disruption)

stock starts out fair valued

valuation changes cancel out over time (multiples are mean reverting)

payout ratio (coverage ratio) is stable over time (distribution grows in line with cash flow)

If these assumptions are true, then an income stock's long-term total returns will track: yield + payout growth.

I only want to recommend an income stock that can realistically beat the market over time under the GDGM. EPD's double digit total return potential passes this first value screen. For my own high-yield income growth retirement portfolio, I require a 13+% valuation adjusted total return potential. Unfortunately EPD fails to hit that hurdle rate under conservative growth assumptions. But how exactly do I come to that conclusion? By estimating how undervalued the stock is today, and then calculating what kind of annual total return boost that would amount to if EPD rose to fair value of the next 10 years (over long time periods only fundamentals drive stock prices).

To determine EPD's relative valuation, there are three methods I use. The first is to look at its price/DCF. This is the MLP equivalent of a PE ratio and can be plugged into a formula developed by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing. That formula states that a fair multiple for a stock is: (8.5 + 2X long-term DCF/unit growth)) divided by the discount rate (decimal form). The discount rate is your desired rate of return. For our purposes I use 10% since that's superior to the market's 9.2% historical total return.

The formula is useful in two ways. First, it allows us to estimate what long-term growth rate is currently baked into the stock's price. If the implied growth rate is below what EPD is likely to deliver, the multiple should rise to fair value over time. That in turn would boost total returns above that estimated by the GDGM.

P/DCF Implied 10 Year DCF/Unit Growth Rate Graham Fair Value P/DCF Graham Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 11.1 1.3% 15.0 $38.90 26%

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus, Benjamin Graham)

Currently, EPD's P/DCF is 11.1. That's actually below the 12.5 average for the MLP industry. It also implies a long-term DCF/unit growth rate of just 1.3%. That's four times below the analyst consensus and about eight times lower than Morningstar's growth estimate (10%). This means that EPD is very likely undervalued and its P/DCF should rise in the coming years. But to what level?

Well, using the conservative 4% long-term growth forecast of most analysts and a 10% discount rate, the Graham Fair value formula estimates that a fair P/DCF multiple today is 15.0. That would mean a unit price of $38.9 and imply that EPD is about 26% undervalued.

But given that no valuation model is perfect, I always want to confirm valuation with other methods, to minimize the chances of overpaying for a stock. This is why I also compare the yield to its historical norms, both the five year average and the 13 year median. This is because for stable business model income stocks yields tend to be mean reverting over time, or cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Discount To Fair Value (5 year) Discount To Fair Value (13 year) 6.0% 5.8% 5.8% 3% 3%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends)

EPD's five year average yield and 13 year median yield are both 5.8%. The fact that both are identical over such long time periods (that incorporate both bull and bear markets for the industry) confirms that this is probably a good valuation model to use for the stock. However, since EPD's yield is now 6% this means that by this time tested valuation model the stock is potentially just 3% undervalued. This means very little multiple expansion might be coming which would cause total returns to approximate yield + long-term payout growth (about 10% using conservative estimates).

Finally, I sometimes also like to use a three stage discounted cash flow or DCF model, such as provided by Morningstar. A DCF model estimates fair value based on the net present value of future cash flow. It's theoretically the purest and most accurate means of valuing a stock. In reality, it's numerous assumptions (including smoothed out growth rates over decades and a discount rate that's different for everyone) makes it not suitable as a standalone valuation metric. But as one among many it can provide some useful insight.

That's especially true of Morningstar DCF models which tend to be extremely conservative in their growth estimates and are focused 100% on long-term fundamentals.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $35.50 19%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar currently estimates EPD is about 19% undervalued, which is closer to our Graham Fair Value estimate than the yield comparison.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Annual Valuation Total Return Boost $33 13% 1.3%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, Benjamin Graham)

Factoring in all these approaches together I estimate the stock's intrinsic value to be about $33 making it about 13% undervalued. If that undervaluation were to disappear over the next 10 years then it would boost EPD's total return by 1.3% annually above the GDGP model estimate (6% yield + 4% payout growth + 1.3% multiple expansion = 11.3%). Now if Morningstar is correct and EPD triples its payout growth rate then the stock might generate as much as 15.6% total returns. That would be about three times the market's likely rate of return. However, I'm not convinced 7% payout growth is likely so for now EPD doesn't quite meet my personal return hurdle (the only reason I don't own it).

But for most conservative income investors, including retirees? I consider Enterprise Products Partners to remain a strong buy. That's because under the Buffett principle of "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" I'm more than happy to recommend Grade A blue chips like this at fair value or better. And with EPD about 13% undervalued right now that's a high enough margin of safety to make this low risk retiree dream stock a buy today. That is, of course, if you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Enterprise is certainly a low risk high-yield blue chip by any rational definition, there are nonetheless certain risks to keep in mind.

First, I should point out that EPD, like most MLPs, does issue a K-1 tax form. Certain investors wish to avoid these due to higher tax preparation complexity and so if you hate K-1s, this stock isn't for you.

As for those who are comfortable with K-1s, Enterprise is best owned in a taxable account rather than an IRA or 401K. That's for two reasons. First, there is a potential for the MLP to generate unrelated business taxable income or UBTI (though it usually doesn't). If your total retirement account UBTI for the year exceeds $1,000, then you must report it and pay taxes on it.

The larger reason to own most MLPS in a taxable account is that retirement accounts lose certain key pass through tax benefits. Those are from the fact that MLP distributions are considered return of capital or ROC rather than dividends. Thus, they reduce your cost basis over time and you then pay capital gains on the adjusted cost basis when you sell. This theoretically means that if you own an MLP long enough you can defer up to the full cost basis. When you die, you can pass on your units to your heirs (up to $10.4 million tax free per couple) and the cost basis resets to the price on the day you died. Thus, MLPs potentially offer a way of permanently deferring taxes on distributions. Owning them in IRAs or 401Ks loses this benefit because when you withdraw money from such retirement accounts that money is taxed at your top marginal tax rate.

As for risks to Enterprise itself, there are a few. The biggest short-term risk is execution of the growth projects, specifically bringing new investments into service on time and on budget. Enterprise has one of the best track records of avoiding costly and long project delays, but US steel tariffs could potentially cause cost overruns in the future.

This is because 77% of tubular steel (used in pipelines) is imported, mostly from South Korea. Thanks to 25% steel tariffs the cost of certain grades of steel have shot up 50% in the past year. Over 500 pipeline operators have filed with the government for tariff exemptions but there appears to be no rhyme or reason to what waivers the Commerce department is handing out. If an MLP doesn't receive a tariff waiver, then analysts expect project costs might increase by 3% to 5%. Those higher costs would persist for as long as tariffs remain in effect, which is unknown. The good news is that even if EPD faced a 5% increase in funding costs its sky-high retained DCF and vast access to low cost capital would ensure the distribution remains safe. However, steel tariffs do increase the risk that future payout growth may be slower than some investors (and analysts) expect.

A medium-term risk is that Enterprise is betting the farm on NGLs, which make up nearly 85% of its growth budget. This means that should global petrochemical demand not grow at forecast rates, the major growth catalyst behind many of its recent investments might not pan out. Again, the NGL projects online now have 15 year contracts so that cash flow is safe. But the growth opportunities in NGL might come in lower than expected if the global economy, especially emerging markets such as China and India, slows down.

What might trigger such a slowdown? Well a global recession is always a risk, especially given that China's growth in recent years is largely a debt fueled house of cards. The current escalating trade conflict with the US might potentially lead to slower Chinese growth which might trigger cascading debt defaults that could ultimately result in a financial crisis. Given that China is the world's second largest economy and accounts for 15% of global GDP, a recession in that country could have massive long-term implications for Enterprise. Specifically, that the "second wave" of NGL investment from the US petrochemical industry might never arrive which could cut off a major part of its long-term growth runway.

In addition, we can't forget that in the booming energy industry oversupply is also a risk. The midstream space is less prone to this since pipelines are often regulated and even projects that aren't don't get started until sufficient capacity is under long-term, fixed rate and usually volume committed contracts. However, in certain parts of its business, such as oil exports, Enterprise has been massively building out its export capacity and plans to bring that up to 7 million bpd (total liquids). A global recession could easily cause demand for oil to fall, and thus reduce demand for oil export capacity. While Enterprise's track record on capital allocation is excellent, even the best management teams never bat 1.000 and can make mistakes.

The long-term risk for all MLPs is that the bullish projections for the US energy industry might end up missing their marks. That's because long-term energy demand forecasting is as much art as science, and there are hundreds of variables to potentially consider.

One of those is the rapid push for shifting the world from fossil fuel driven cars to electric ones. Currently, several countries and states are planning to potentially ban the sale of gas & diesel vehicles on the following dates:

Norway and The Netherlands (2025)

California and Germany (2030)

France, The UK, India, China (2040)

And even where regulators aren't going to ban non-EVs outright, pure economics are expected to send EV adoption rates soaring.

That's because battery prices are expected to fall by about 90% between 2010 and 2030, meaning that by 2025 to 2030 EVs are expected to become cost competitive with gas cars. Specifically the upfront cost of buying one will be equal to the equivalent to a regular car. And since EVs have just one moving part (the electric motor) compared to a gas engine (hundreds of moving parts) EVs are likely to be far more reliable and have lower maintenance costs. In addition the cost of electricity to recharge them is between four and 10 times less than gas or diesel (depending on the country and state).

Thus, Bloomberg expects that by 2040 nearly 60% of all new vehicles sold in the world will be electric. Fortunately for the US energy industry accelerating EV adoption isn't likely to cause overall demand to drop for many decades.

McKinsey's oil & gas analysts have modeled projected global energy demand and their latest estimate for peak global oil demand is now 2036. This is compared to last year's report which estimated global oil demand might peak as early as 2030.

(Source: Exxon Mobil investor presentation)

And thanks to the need for gas fired baseload power generation to recharge EVs, McKinsey estimates that overall demand for gas and NGLs will continue to be strong through at least 2050. In fact, here's the analyst firm's estimates for the energy industry over the next 32 years:

Overall energy demand will flatten (due to efficiency improvements) and grow 0.7% a year through 2050 (30% lower than previous forecasts).

Electricity demand will outpace all other energy sources by at least 2:1.

Solar and Wind will account for 80% of new energy capacity through 2050.

Gas demand will grow at 1.4% and oil 0.4% through 2050, but overall fossil fuel market share will fall from 82% of all energy use today to 74%.

Petrochemical industry will account for 70% of oil demand growth.

By 2030, 50 percent of new cars sold in China, the European Union, and the United States could be partially or fully electric (30% worldwide).

But it's important to remember that all such analyst models are educated guesstimates at best and conclusions can change quickly. For example, last year McKinsey's estimate of global oil demand peaking was 2030. This year its 2036, a significant change. Next year that estimate might swing back down as new data comes in.

What about the expected strong growth in NGLs and natural gas that are expected to be largely EV resistant? Well that too is far from certain. For example, a recent UBS analyst note estimates that by 2030 renewable energy (wind and solar) will see such significant cost reductions that their power will "effectively be free". Now I'm a huge fan of clean energy (I have tens of thousands invested in yieldCos) but I consider that a bit optimistic. However, it is true that solar and wind costs are falling rapidly and even when factoring in battery storage costs, they might become cost competitive with natural gas sooner than expected and result in utilities shuttering gas fired plants and failing to build more.

If that proves to be the case, then the huge long-term boom in natural gas (and NGLs along with it) might be far less impressive than many currently expect. That in turn could significantly shorten the growth runway for the midstream industry.

Bottom Line: This 6% Yielding Blue Chip Represents A Safe Source Of Generous, Steadily Growing Income And Potential Market Crushing Returns

Don't get me wrong, I realize that some conservative income investors are leery of pass-through stocks, especially K-1 issuing MLPs. However, personally I consider the trade-offs to be more than worth it given Enterprise's highly stable and fast growing business model. When combined with its: industry leading management team, balance sheet, self-funding business model, and very long growth runway, I consider this to be one of the best blue chip MLPs you can buy.

One that from today's still attractive valuation is likely to generate double digit total returns over the coming years that will put the market to shame. This makes Enterprise Products Partners a good buy sleep well at night or SWAN stock, and a great high-yield choice for most conservative income growth portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.