Are Amazon's Historic Profits Sustainable?

The high-margin cloud and advertising segments still may provide an expansion spark that encourages a higher-growth multiple for a while and slows down the P/E shrinking effect.

At now an incredibly low P/E of 150, Amazon's growth multiple may continue to steadily decline, amid growth still for the company's stock, as its profitability increases and the company matures.

Though retail sales have long been Amazon's base and hoped-for profit-generator someday, they've long stagnated in earnings with Amazon's profitability coming from 'side segments' like cloud.

While cloud and advertising continued to grow in profitability as expected, Amazon's subscriptions, and especially retail sales core, is showing increased margins seemingly too.

Though Amazon (AMZN) did not end up becoming the world's first $1 trillion company as many believed it might, nonetheless the company has continued to rally well even as many of its fellow tech companies have struggled this past quarter.

Its revenue-missing but historically profitable Q2 2018 results recently saw it post historic diluted EPS of over $5.07 per share and basic EPS of $5.21 per share. This compares to just $0.41 and $0.40 in Q2 2017, respectively, and now has pushed Amazon to its lowest P/E ratio in history.

AMZN data by YCharts

Amazon's incredible profits are less important as a reflection on just the quarter itself but more as to whether they are a sign that Amazon is increasingly finding ways to increase operating income, particularly from its retail segment.

In looking at the results we see that the company may, beyond even cloud and advertising, be indeed seeing changing costs and margins with its retail business in ways that may see the company continue to grow, albeit also with a further declining P/E ratio, as Amazon now seemingly begins to finally come of age and move into a more mature stage of its business life cycle.

An Incredibly Profitable Quarter Raises The Question Of If This Is Sustainable For Amazon

The now $900 billion company stands at a P/E ratio of about 150, the lowest in Amazon's history. The stock is up 19.55% the past month, 60.95% YTD, and 96.38% year-on-year.

While the reported results do not break down precisely which segments contributed exactly how much to profit, nonetheless in looking at the operating income information available and based off the post-earnings conference call we see it was, sensibly, Amazon's cloud computing and advertising businesses.

Specifically, advertising revenue is up to $2.194 billion this quarter for a 132% year-on-year growth. Cloud computing revenue is up 49% year-on-year to $6.105 billion with its $1.642 billion in operating income up 72% year-on-year and even its margin up slightly to 26.9% compared to prior levels of generally 24% to 25%.

Yet it appears Amazon's increased profitability this quarter was not only due to its expected high-growth and high-margin advertising and cloud computing businesses but apparently due to what Amazon described as increased efficiencies and margins in its behemoth retail core too.

In looking at Amazon's retail business we see that North America operating income is indeed up 321% year-on-year to $1.835 billion, a historic high. Margin has also increased to 5.7%, well above the levels of 3.7%, 4.5%, 0.4%, 1.9%, and 2.8%, respectively, the quarters before. Even as sales were about $5 billion less than Q4 2017's $37.302 billion at now $32.169 billion, operating income was still up from that quarter's previous historic high of $1.692 billion.

(Source: Recode)

Even the international sales segment showed some slight improvement as its operating income loss came in at only $494 million, the lowest since Q1 2017.

It seems Amazon's subscription services also saw significant growth, coming in at a high of $3.408 billion and up 57% year on year.

In looking at these results the big question is if the current trajectory for Amazon in terms of this increasing profitability is sustainable and likely to continue to increase. Amazon's guidance for Q3 2018 calls for operating income of $1.4 billion to $2.4 billion, potentially significantly lower than this quarter's $2.983 billion but still an immense gain from the roughly $500 million operating income quarters of years prior.

Even though profitability may drop in upcoming quarters the fact that it is now consistent and seemingly rising, even erratic, is a major breakthrough for Amazon as it has long struggled to find margins in its retail foundation. If Amazon has really found ways to increase warehouse efficiency, then this could be a major and sustained change in its retail core and may soon begin showing the profits that its $900+ billion market capitalization makes one expect from it.

After all, mere sales does not make profit. Amazon brought in $177 billion in total sales and revenue in 2017 and is now valued at $907.96 billion. In comparison, Walmart (WMT) brought in over $485.9 billion in sales in 2017 but has only a market capitalization of $291.98 billion and a P/E of 33.47.

Everyone has known for a long-time that cloud computing and advertising are high-margin profit sources for Amazon but they have often not been linked much to its retail segment, from which Amazon has struggled to derive profit like other similarly-sized retailers have.

As I've previously described, subscriptions are one way in which Amazon may have found a way to gain increased profit from its retail business. It seems now that if increased high-margin sales and lower cost efficiencies have been found, this could be a major boost for Amazon finally starting to mature its retail core.

Conclusion

Amazon's sudden ultra-profitable quarter is a welcome sign for the company in that not only is its traditionally high-margin segments in cloud and advertising growing but perhaps its retail core is finally finding a way to derive more profit as well.

I believe more steady growth for Amazon is likely but its maturation more likely will see a shrinking of its P/E multiple further as now the company has finally scaled many of its core businesses fully.

Amazon though remains a highly complex company with numerous different businesses and some of them are still high-growth, like the aforementioned cloud, which may still provide substantial growth sparks to keep the P/E elevated for a little while longer too.

