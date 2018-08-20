Copper Strike Averted - What Next?

In late May, the threat of a strike at the world’s leading copper mine in Chile caused the price of copper to soar to the highest price in 2018. As the union at the Escondida mine put forth their demands for a new labor contract, the price of copper moved from $3.01 per pound in late May to a high of $3.3155 in early June. Technical resistance for the red metal on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange futures exchange stood at the late December 2017 peak at $3.3220 level, just 0.65 cents higher than the early June high.

As the two sides entered negotiations to bridge the gap between BHP’s (NYSE:BHP) offer and the union's demand, the copper market turned its attention to the trade issues between the U.S. and China, which began to weigh on the Chinese economy. The price of copper fell dramatically, moving through the $3.00 per pound level in late June. The red metal continued to slide and fell below the area of technical support at the September 2017 low at $2.875 per pound in early July.

As both sides in the labor dispute were unable to reach an agreement, the copper market continued to focus on trade and tariffs, and the price remained below the $2.875 level. BHP’s request for the Chilean government to step in as a mediator did little to bolster the price. Last week, the two sides came together, and the price of copper dropped to a new and lower low.

The union and BHP settle

At the end of last week, BHP stated that it had reached an agreement with the labor union that “satisfies both workers and their families, as well as the need for Escondida to be sustainable over time.” Last summer a strike lasting forty-four days cost BHP around $1 billion in lost revenue while the copper market lost approximately 150,000 metric tons of output.

It is likely that the market’s fixation on the trade dispute between the U.S. and China took the wind out of the union’s sails when it came to negotiations. After all, a price below the $2.70 per pound level was more than sixty cents or almost 20% below the price at the beginning of June when management and the union began their serious negotiations. Last week, the price of copper fell to a low of $2.5520 per pound on the active month September futures contract, which was the lowest price for the red metal since mid-June 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, technical support stands at the May 2017 low at $2.47 per pound, which is less than ten cents below last week’s nadir in the copper futures market. While open interest has dropped with the price of copper since the middle of July, price momentum and relative strength have declined into deeply oversold territory. September copper futures settled last Friday at $2.6290 per pound.

Now that the potential for a strike is off the table, trade issues are likely to consume the copper market. However, like many other commodities, the price is suffering under the weight of a strong dollar.

Copper reflects trade issues and a strong dollar

In mid-February, the dollar index hit a low at 88.15. When the dollar was on its low in mid-February, copper was trading at over $3.25 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the dollar index recently rose above the 96 level for the first time since July 2017. The rise of almost 9% in the value of the dollar caused many commodity prices to move to the downside. Commodities tend to be more volatile assets than currencies, so the move from over $3.25 to under $2.65 or around 18.5% as the dollar strengthened was a logical reaction to the recovery in the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the trade issues between the U.S. and China certainly helped copper along the way as the price headed south. China is the demand side of the equation in the copper market. Tariffs and retaliation that could lead to a trade war have stoked fears of a significant slowdown in China’s economy that could lead to a recession.

China is a problem

China is a problem for the copper market these days, and even when it looked like the workers at Escondida were heading out on strike, the price barely recovered. If Chinese demand for copper, other nonferrous and ferrous metals, and other raw materials declines, the leading addressable market for these commodities could continue to send prices lower over the coming weeks and months. One sign of just how bad things in China are becoming because of the trade issue has been the action in the Chinese stock market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) has declined from $54 to $41.52 per share since January as of last Friday, a drop of 23%. The move in the Chinese stock market has almost mirrored the price action in copper. A trade war between the U.S. and China that triggers a global recession that weighs heavily on the Chinese economy could be devastating for the price of the red metal and many other industrial commodities. In early 2016, selling in the domestic Chinese stock market sent copper to lows of $1.9355 per pound and many other raw materials fell to multiyear lows.

At the same time, there are lots of problems brewing in emerging markets these days as Turkey’s economic travails could have a contagious impact on other areas of the world where infrastructure building rises with economic conditions and falls during periods of economic contraction. Between China, weakness in the emerging markets, and a strong U.S. dollar, the copper market has lots of weight on its shoulders these days.

Even though the price of the red metal was falling when it looked like Escondida was going to stop producing the base metal, now that the production will continue to flow, one of the factors that may have stemmed any fall is now off the table.

Stocks have declined considerably

In March, copper stocks on the London Metals Exchange exploded higher to over 388,000 metric tons. While the price of copper did not fall when inventories on the world’s leading base metals exchange moved from around 200,000 tons at the start of 2018 to over 388,000, they have come down since that peak.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart shows, LME stocks were at the 258,850 ton level as of August 17, a decline of around 130,000 metric tons from the late March high. However, the drop in inventories has done nothing to support the price of copper.

A few years ago, a Chinese Exchange bought the London Metals Exchange. Dominant market participants on the LME have a long history of tampering with the market’s mechanism by putting metal in warehouses and taking it out to create the aura of market gluts and deficits at times to manipulate the prices of copper and other nonferrous metals that trade on the exchange. However, the current level of stocks is closer to the lows in 2018 compared to the highs, but the price of copper remains not far off the low and near its next critical level of technical support.

Support at below $2.50 is critical

So far, the price of copper has traded as low as $2.5520 per pound in 2018, and that bottom came last week.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price action since early June broke the back of the bull market in copper that had been in place since January 2016. The past six weeks have been nothing short of a summer of discontent for copper bulls.

It is likely that the path of least resistance for the price of copper will most closely correlate with the Chinese stock market over the coming days and weeks. With Escondida out of the way, copper will be the bellwether commodity for the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Keep in mind that a sudden settlement and agreement between President Xi and President Trump could send the price of the red metal soaring, but a deterioration of the situation could threaten critical technical support, which stands at $2.47 per pound on the active month COMEX futures contract. Below that level, things could get pretty ugly for the base metal, and it is likely that other industrial commodities will follow the price of copper like obedient puppies.

JJCB is the copper ETN product that replaced JJC in April. JJCB is still building liquidity as it only had $14.4 million in net assets as of August 17 and average daily trading volume was under 5,000 contracts. Meanwhile, the best proxy for copper could be the Chinese stock market over the coming days and weeks.

For any of us that trade copper, keeping one eye on Chinese equities and the other on the dollar will likely provide the most robust clues about what’s next for the red metal that is one of the critical raw materials when it comes to building infrastructure around the world. Copper is also a barometer for the global economy and last week it came very close to the danger zone.

