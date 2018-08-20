Boeing Cash Soars At 14 787's Per Month

Boeing (BA) will increase the production rate to 14 planes per month beginning in January 2019. Deferred production built up to a maximum of $27.7 billion in the second quarter of 2016. These costs decreased in each of the following quarters. The increase in production volume and cost reductions will reduce the deferred production cost, thereby increasing cash flow by $2.2 billion. Cost reduction will further increase cash flow in later years. The higher volume increases operating income by $0.2.billion. The deferred production cost will be eliminated in five years. This will cause operating income to soar by $5 billion per year when the cost goes down to zero. This makes Boeing a more attractive long-term investment.

Deferred Production Costs

Deferred production costs in 2011 through 2013 averaged $200 million per plane, which dropped to about $ 60 million at the end of 2013. In the second quarter of 2016, production was increased to 12 per month and the deferred cost began its slow decrease in the following quarter. Deferred production costs in 2015 were higher because of changes to manufacturing to lower cost and the continual design changes. For example, the 787 now uses its fourth generation wing. The cost of the redesigns and the new tooling was huge. The 787-9 came out in 2016, which also generated more costs. The 787-10 is more than 95% common with the dash nine but the expenses of the smooth launch were considerable. Boeing reclassified the cost of two flight test aircraft and the data was adjusted for that. Still, separating out the experience curve reduction with the redesigns is not possible from the publicly available data.

In the first quarter of 2018, $668 million reduced the deferred cost. This reflects the continuous cost reduction and the successful -10 launch. The reduction in the second quarter is smaller, reflecting the preparations for the increase in production from 12 to 14 per month. The quarter the production increased to 12 was marked by an increase in productivity that saw the deferred drop to $10 million per plane by years end.

Single Unit Profitability

Airliners are heavily discounted. Avitos Consultants estimates that the average selling price after discounts for the 787 is $147M. After two base extensions to the 1500 units, the profits increased slightly. I assumed that the profit margin is 6%. The deferred cost per plane is $18.6 Million.

The profit and the deferred cost equal 19% of revenue. In five years, when the deferred cost zero out, the profit will be the profit plus the deferred. With continual cost reductions, this will probably exceed 25% after it is zeroed out.

2019 Profitability

The cost reduction will be less than when the volume jumped by 2 units per month in 2016. The extra units will save by having more volume through the same facility with the same management and support staff. In addition, productivity will continue as it always has on the 787. Usual changes made before the rate break generate productivity or at least bring it forward.

Conclusions

Boeing has a culture of continuous cost reduction. This is sharper on the 787 because of the desperate need to zero out the deferred costs. It is also possible because the aircraft is different using composite and different design approaches that create more opportunity for reduction. When the deferred cost is zeroed out in 2024, the program will produce an additional operating income of approximately $5 billion. The cash flow will increase in2019, which should raise the stock price. The cloud over Boeing is the narrow body shipment delays caused by the lack of Leap engines. If that issue were resolved, this would be a buy. Without that resolution, Boeing stock is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.