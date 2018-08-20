TripAdvisor Should Concentrate On Its Paid Ads

Still, we think the shares are fairly fully valued here.

Their hotel business is low growth at best, perhaps not even that, but it provides cash flow for investing in the growth parts and share buybacks.

The paid ads is a concept which has a lot of potential, given the size of their platform and data stack.

In our view, TripAdvisor (TRIP), the travel review site, basically has two enormous advantages:

It often is the first place people go to plan a trip.

It has one of the biggest communities of users.

In this day and age of Big Data and machine learning, that must offer the company ways to target users in an ever more precise way, and this should lead to something like a virtuous cycle (from the Q2 earnings deck):

This dynamic is of course used in search, but we think a potentially more profitable avenue is its use in paid ads (see below).

Monetization has been difficult so far because stuff like:

Users come to TripAdvisor for info and reviews, but book elsewhere.

Users have shifted to mobile, where conversion rates are substantially lower.

A bird's eye view for some orientation, which isn't much of a pretty picture:

Q2 figures

From the earnings deck:

Hotel business

This is their bread and butter business which has been struggling for years despite the enormous community they gather for their reviews. From the Q2 Prepared Remarks:

Hotel segment revenue results improved compared to Q1 to negative 4% year-over-year. Click-based revenue improved compared to Q1 to negative 7% year-over-year. Display and subscription revenue grew 8% helped by early partner adoption of our media ad product. Other hotel revenue declined 11% as we optimized performance marketing investments in this area of the business.

Improvement, but still contraction. One of the main problems is that this community has shifted in large numbers to mobile, where the click-through booking numbers are a lot lower.

Well, there is good and bad news here:

Revenue will be down due to tough comps and a decrease in marketing spending.

The mobile gap is narrowing.

Margins are expanding.

Given what we said about the use of Big Data, machine learning and precise targeting, we were quite baffled by the following (Q2CC):

one of the important initiatives has been rationalizing our marketing portfolio and particularly weeding out some marketing spend that we felt was not as efficient as we thought before.

Overall, marketing declined by 10%, but the TV expenditure in Hotels and overall marketing for non-Hotels are actually growing, so there was considerable decline in online Hotel marketing.

Again, that's a surprise to us. Online is where they can use Big Data and algorithms for precise and programmatic ad targeting and TV ads are of the scatter gun variety which tend to be inefficient.

Management did provide an explanation as it argues that the branding advertisement of TV (rather than the performance management online) is what they need a little more for stuff like general awareness that TripAdvisor can be used for things like comparing prices.

What seems to be the problem is that they have to educate their site visitors as the site offers more opportunities than many seem to be aware off. Not just comparing prices, but there is a whole gamut of services the site offers across a trip, and most of these still start with the Hotel shopper.

Management argues that there are still some more of these marketing efficiencies to be realized, and they will still continue with their TV marketing 'education' drive (Q2CC):

And as I was talking about TV earlier, right now the message has been focused on educating folks. They can do price comparison, hotel shopping on TripAdvisor not just reviews, but it's likely going forward that we're going to step into the fact that our entire value proposition is all around everything you can do to have a fantastic trip. Hotel is part of it. Restaurant is part of it. Experience is part of it and so I'd say it's likely our advertising campaign or TV campaign also expands to cover not just hotel price comparison but more.

Like we noticed above, there was a downside and an upside to this (Q2CC):

And that has resulted in some shopper headwind and we saw negative 3% shopper growth in the quarter, which is actually pretty good considering the magnitude of what we cut back to the benefit of EBITDA

Revenue per shopper was up so the overall impact was positive. More positive is that this improvement came from mobile, not desktop, which was flat. But even that was better than one might realize at first (Q2CC):

both actually performed strong in light of the fact that we still haven't lapped the partner bid downs of last year. And so, the fact that, for instance, desktop was flat, it shows you that the underlying performance of the shoppers is improving.

But some analysts weren't entirely taken in by this and wondered whether the fall in revenue from Hotel shopper wasn't a sign of something else (besides the marketing cutbacks to improve efficiencies) going on like a shift to other hotel shopping channels or Google.

Management argues that they expect growth to return in Q3 or Q4 and they have a host of initiatives in development to further growth.

Mobile

Good growth continued, mobile RPS (revenue per hotel shopper) was up 17% y/y and it now constitutes 50% of Hotel shopper revenue. However, the monetization gap with desktop made little further headway, still stuck at roughly 40%.

Yet, management still sees upside for the latter as people become more comfortable buying things on their mobile phones.

Non-hotel business

This part is growing nicely with restaurants, experiences and vacation home rentals as the main categories. Experiences is actually the biggest of these, generating 50% of revenues in 2017 (the latest for which break-out data is available). From the Q2 Prepared Remarks:

There was some slowdown, but management blamed this simply on a difficult comp and quarterly lumpiness, as the underlying bookings growth held up much better.

Sponsored ads

Revenues can vary and be dependent on changed behavior of their OTA (online travel agency) clients leading to variation in auction rates, CPCs (as happened in the second half of last year) and hence revenue per shopper.

In order to combat that variability and create an additional revenue stream, the company started media products, PR sponsored ads for hotels and restaurants, and launched these at a global level, tapping into their overall traffic.

It also provides a way for the company to monetize their Big Data trove through these sponsored ads, which allows restaurants and hotels to target themselves into consideration for potential clients searching, and (needless to say) the ads are fine-tuned on the available data. The company is considering rolling this feature out to experiences.

We think this is potentially a very interesting avenue for growth here, not just for searching results, but for the review pages which are exploding in number.

One would be inclined to think they have an enormous inventory; combined with the even bigger data trove, there should be plenty of monetization opportunities here and we're surprised it hardly got a mention on the CC.

Margins

Well, the changes in their marketing campaign, cutting out inefficiencies, did reduce revenue growth in the Hotel sector, but it did improve margins as well. From the earnings deck:

Cash

We have seen much better times with regards to cash flows in the past, but then again, we've also seen much better times in the stock price even though much of that has recovered already.

But, as we have discussed above, the marketing efforts are targeting increased profitability, even if this comes at the expense of some revenue growth (as we witnessed in the Hotels segment this quarter). This should also boost cash flows.

However, keep in mind (Q2CC):

But you see like this quarter like you have seen in other years, significant cash inflow on deferred merchant payables, which is going to flow out again in the back half of the year.

A good part of the cash flow comes from stock-based compensation, but this isn't excessive for a company of its size. The large share buyback program in the last couple of years has managed to decline the share count quite a bit:

From the Q2 Prepared Remarks:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term and long-term marketable securities were $680 million at June 30, 2018, a decrease of $55 million since December 31, 2017, driven primarily by our net repayment of $230 million of borrowings under our 2015 credit facility, and $100 million of cash used to repurchase 2.6 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $38.73 per share, offset partially by our strong operating cash flow generation year-to-date

Valuation

It's clear that the shares were excessively valued in the past and that has come down, but with the rally this year, metrics are moving up again. Analysts expect an EPS this year of $1.41, rising to $1.59 the next year.

The shares have fallen back a bit on the Q2 results and perhaps they got a little ahead of themselves before.

Conclusion

We are hesitant to advice to buy here. There is undeniable progress, most notably in the restaurant and experiences, which show good growth. But the Hotel business is not really growing much.

They did manage to increase EBITDA margins quite a bit in the Hotel sector, with cutting inefficient marketing, but we're not at all sure that is repeatable, let alone to the same extent, and it did come at the expense of some revenue growth.

Still, they have a good business here. The Hotel business might not grow all that much (if at all), but it still provides cash to invest in share buybacks and other growth areas like restaurants and experiences and the sponsored ads.

And they do have a platform with a wide moat and lots of people who land here first to plan their trips, and enormous amounts of data which should enable them to fine tune marketing and paid ads.

