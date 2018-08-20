Laredo Petroleum: Big Discount

The Permian Basin oil producer continues to ramp up production with the addition of a fourth rig in August.

Not many companies involved in the energy industry are trading near 52-week lows but that is where Laredo Petroleum (LPI) finds itself. Even the increased production growth is being ignored by the market while the company wisely snaps up shares in a positive signal. Another big industry merger in the Permian Basin confirms the value in this oil producer.

Image Source: Laredo Petroleum presentation

Ramping Growth

The shares recently hit a 52-week low of $7.41 placing the stock at levels it hadn't seen since early 2016. Most other oil producers in the Permian Basin are trading at multi-year highs, if not all-time highs.

The market is likely disappointed that Laredo Petroleum only upped production growth for 2018 to 15% along with the Q2 earnings report. The location in the Permian Basin is ideally situated in the current oil market, but the company has failed to participate in the rally due to lagging production growth as competitors are growing at multiple of the growth rate of Laredo Petroleum.

The company is slowly progressing into faster production rates. Along with the Q1 report, the company only estimated 12% production growth, yet Laredo was able to boost the production rate while even countering shut-in production from a tank fire. The market though isn't impressed.

Laredo Petroleum is prepared to further ramp up the growth due to a combination of growing the rig count by 33% and growing the lateral length drilled per rig. The average lateral feet drilled per rig was originally forecast to jump 35% this year and the company guided the number up another 10 percentage points to nearly 50% growth for the year. The fourth rig is being added now.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Q2'18 presentation

The combined growth of more efficiency per rig and the additional rig will lead to a huge boost in production in 2019. The market isn't even forecasting meaningful revenue growth next year so the upside potential is being mostly overlooked so far by the analyst community.

LPI Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Reversing Trends

The stock has greatly under performed some of the Permian Basin stocks in the last year. Both Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Concho Resources (CXO) had seen stock prices rally 40% before both made large scale deals. In comparison, Laredo Petroleum is down over 35% in the last year. Diamondback Energy announced an intent to merge with Energen (EGN) in a $9 billion deal that has now pushed the later to a nearly 60% gain in the last year.

LPI data by YCharts

The part that really separates these companies is the production growth that is best visualized by revenue growth. Diamondback had Q2 production growth of 46% while Concho Resources reached 26% oil production growth during the quarter. Laredo Petroleum had lagging revenue growth until the last quarter. Even excluding oil sales, the company grew revenues by nearly 50% to close the large gap with other producers in the Permian.

LPI Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Laredo Petroleum had a hit during the prior quarter as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) ended an oil marketing program that will cause lower price realization levels. The deal reduced the oil price realizations to 91% of WTI from 95%. A recent move to acquire space on the Gary Oak oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast in Q4'19 will alleviate some of the long-term concerns surrounding price realizations.

The new pipeline alleviates any bigger issue facing the Permian Basin producer with getting oil production to market that is overwhelming the pipelines in the basin. Combined with the Bridgetex oil pipeline, Laredo Petroleum now has access to transport 45,000 gross BOPD to the Gulf Coast.

An investor should have a bigger focus on long term oil prices, especially since Laredo is profitable and has the cash flow to mostly cover the drilling program. For Q2, exploration and drilling costs were $169 million while EBITDA wasn't far below spending at $153 million.

In comparison to a stock like Energen that just got a 19% premium offer from Diamondback Energy, Laredo Petroleum is an inexpensive stock trading at about half the EV/EBTIDA multiple.

LPI EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Laredo Petroleum has a market cap of only about $1.8 billion with roughly $900 million in net debt. The EV of roughly $2.7 billion offers a lot of value for a company with an EBITDA runrate of over $600 million now.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Laredo Petroleum is trading at a big discount as the market overlooks the oil producer in the Permian Basin. The current weakness in the stock provides an opportune time to buy Laredo Petroleum.

As with any small oil producer, the stock faces a sizable amount of risk. Weak oil prices would reduce EBITDA estimates and the company could face problems with funding the expensive drilling program. Laredo Petroleum traded below $5 back in 2016 so the stock is only recommended for a diversified portfolio will to accept the risk.

