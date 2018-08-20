REIT ETFs: USRT Vs. VNQ, Side By Side

Both ETFs are great, low-fee investment options for your portfolio. Current edge goes to iShares' USRT over Vanguard's VNQ.

Introduction

REITs can play a variety of roles in your portfolio. You could look to REITs to diversify your core equity portfolio with assets that have tangible assets. You could buy a REIT as a dividend yield play because a REIT must pay out a majority of its taxable earnings as a distribution. Or you could be making a macro bet on the sector relative to your expectations about future interest rate movement.

While individual REITs can entice with a sector momentum or a high-yield, individual holdings can't beat a diversified REIT index for safety. Some years ago, ETF Monkey highlighted "3 Top REIT ETFs". In this article, I compare two names I like, with emphasis on low fees and yields.

Side-by-Side Performance

Both Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and iShares Core US REIT ETF (USRT) are great low-fee ETFs add to your portfolio. You may trade these ETFs commission-free depending on your brokerage. For example, VNQ trades commission-free on Vanguard while USRT trades commission-free on Fidelity. So, a side-by-side comparison would be useful.

Tracking Indices

VNQ

It's important to note that VNQ's underlying index is the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50. That index is "designed to capture the large, mid and small cap segments of the U.S. equity universe. The index also applies certain investment limits to help ensure diversification (source: MSCI document)." This is a relatively new index launched on September 1, 2016. VNQ inception date, shown in the table below, was September 23, 2004. Before September 2016, VNQ tracked the MSCI US REIT Index, and apparently, this has had an impact on the historical performance.

The MSCI US REIT Index is a free float-adjusted market cap weighted index comprised of equity REITs and is based on the MSCI USA Investable Market Index (NASDAQ:IMI). Like the USCI US REIT Index, the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index also captures the large, mid and small cap segments of the U.S. equity universe. The difference lies in the different sub-industry weights of these two indices.

Source: MSCI

REITs like American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle International (CCI) are both classified as specialized REITs, and you can see that the IMI 25/50 index has a much higher emphasis on the specialized REITs sector than the MSCI US REIT index. You can see that Retail REITs, which underperformed the broader market in recent years is de-emphasized in VNQ's new tracking index.

Part of the back-story is that VNQ wanted to capture higher growth sectors reflected in many of the competing REITs. The matter was put before Vanguard shareholders, who voted to make the change to the US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index.

USRT

Meanwhile, USRT's underlying FTSE Equity REITs index "contains all publically listed US REITs not designated as Timber REITs or Infrastructure REITs (source: FTSE Nareits Equity REITs Index)." According to FTSE, this index has 156 constituents and represents 79.1% of the market cap of all investable U.S. REITs. Its stocks are screened to ensure that they are tradeable and are free-float weighted to "ensure that only the investable opportunity set is included within the indexes (source: FTSE Nareits Equity REITs Index)."

Source: NAREIT-US-Overview

Without further ado, here is a snapshot of the two ETFs:

Source: Author's table compiled from VNQ and USRT websites.

Fee & Yield: A Pleasant Surprise

As a long-term holder of Vanguard ETFs, I expect very low fees among my funds. Fees can really eat away into your total returns, and for highly correlated alternatives, you're generally better off paying less.

A pleasant surprise, of late, is how Blackrock and others have been responsive to the passive investing revolution by lowering fees. In fact, USRT's net management fee is cheaper than VNQ by a third! At just 8 basis points, you are basically investing in a broad index of REITs at almost nothing.

The fees are different because the underlying index is different. As you can see, USRT holds a fewer total number of stocks, and that could be a driver of overall fees along with portfolio turnover needed to track the underlying index.

Score: USRT 1: VNQ 0

Not only that, both ETFs recently distributed their mid-year distributions. Since both the timing and amount during the year for any given fund can vary, SEC introduced a measure called 30-day SEC Yield to improve the comparability across funds. Based on that measure, USRT also is outperforming VNQ by a notable amount.

This difference in distribution yield was unexpected. I say this because the underlying holdings are not that different. As you can see, both ETFs have top 10 holdings that include Simon Property Group (SPG), Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), and Prologis (PLD). So, you'd expect the yields to be similar.

But, part of it is just how the underlying index is built. For instance, VNQ has a heavier concentration in Specialized REITs.

Score: USRT 2: VNQ 0

Historical Return Performance

I hear you saying, show me the money! Well, this is interesting. Given the above, you'd expect USRT to outperform VNQ. But, the results are mixed.

Over the 10-year time horizon, ending July 31, 2018, VNQ outperformed USRT by a pretty big margin.

Source: Vanguard VNQ overview.

Source: iShares USRT.

$10,000 invested in VNQ was $21,102 for 10-years ending July 31, 2018. $10,000 invested in USRT was $19,824 for 10-years ending July 31, 2018. That's a 6% variance!

But, a more recent 5-year side-by-side comparison yields a slight edge to USRT.

Source: Yahoo Finance chart tool.

I'm going to have to give the point to VNQ.

Score: USRT 2: VNQ 1

Conclusion

In the end, the scoring is fun, but the two ETFs are similar. USRT and VNQ both are well-diversified and low-fee.

They present great long-term investment options for investors seeking to diversify their core equity portfolio with US REIT exposure.

