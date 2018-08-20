Funko: High-Profile Licensing Deals Will Drive Further Growth

The company has struck high-profile licensing deals with brands such as Fortnite and Pokemon, which should further accelerate revenue growth.

Nearly a year into its IPO, Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) continues to be a lesson for investors that contrarian picks can often be the source of the greatest gains. After all, who would think that in the same year that Toys "R" Us filed for a contentious and high-profile bankruptcy that a relatively unknown toymaker would become one of the strongest-performing small-cap stocks in the market?

Investors aren't making the same mistake with Funko anymore. The licensed toymaker traded below its IPO price for many months after its IPO, but has surged this summer on the back of strong Q2 results as well as a slew of new licensing deals. Shares of Funko are now up more than 65% from their IPO price and have touched new all-time highs near $20:

I've been bullish on Funko since shortly after its IPO and continue to believe the company has further upside. While the recent rally has absorbed a lot of the gains in Funko shares, the stock still appears positioned for further appreciation, especially if new products help to accelerate revenue growth.

Latching on to two highly popular fads

In July, Funko announced two incredibly high-profile licensing deals (recall that Funko's business model involves signing license rights with content owners, such as Star Wars or Stranger Things, to produce branded figurines). The company first announced a deal with Pokemon in early July, a perennial fan favorite brand. The first Pikachu figurine has already launched with Funko's retail partners - Target (NYSE:TGT), for example, carries the Pikachu figurine on its website for $8.99:

Not one to slow down on its momentum, Funko followed up on the Pokemon announcement with a second licensing deal with Epic Games to produce figurines for Fortnite, a worldwide gaming phenomenon that has reached 125 million players. Fortnite-branded toys are expected to arrive in the fourth quarter, just in time for the critical holiday season.

With a slew of new licensing deals, Funko is determined to keep its business fresh with the latest pop icons - and its strategy is working, as evidenced by the company's strong revenue and EBITDA growth. Wall Street's estimates have crept up for Funko - last quarter, consensus pinned the FY19 EPS target at $0.63, and now, Yahoo Finance reports that analysts now have an average target of $0.92 for FY19. While Funko's implied P/E ratio of 21.5x isn't exactly cheap (especially as the share price has more than doubled from <$10 after last quarter's earnings), the company's growth more than justifies the small premium to market averages.

Q2 download: Strength in existing properties, even without Pokemon and Fortnite

Here's a look at Funko's latest Q2 results:

Revenues grew 32% y/y to $138.7 million, far surpassing analyst expectations of $122.5 million (+17% y/y) by a staggering fifteen points. As previously mentioned, this is Funko's fourth consecutive quarterly earnings beat since going public - each time, the company has been able to top extremely low consensus expectations.

Note that Funko's revenue growth decelerated seven points from 39% y/y growth in Q1, but the current Q2 results do not yet reflect the full contribution of new properties. Once Fortnite products - and to a lesser extent, Pokemon products - are fully ramped in the back half of 2018, Funko should be able to produce even more impressive revenue growth.

That's not to say that existing brands aren't doing well without the addition of Pokemon and Fortnite, however. The number of "active properties" in the quarter grew 26% y/y to 510, and this was anchored by the following (as noted by Funko's CEO on the earnings call):

In the second quarter, we increased the number of active properties sold by 26% and our sales per active property increased by 5%. The top 10 performing properties in the second quarter of 2018 were Harry Potter, Deadpool, Avengers Infinity War, Stranger Things, Disney Classic, Rick and Morty, Overwatch, Han Solo movie, It and Incredibles 2."

The fact that sales per property are increasing indicate that Funko is doing a good job at selecting high yield brands to invest in. Management went on to note that the roster of top 20 properties continues to change on a quarterly basis, and no single property accounted for more than 6% of Q2 revenues - showing that there is incredible diversity in Funko's product lineup, and that the company isn't dependent on any single fad to support its revenue growth.

Funko also performed incredibly well on the profit side. Gross margins ticked up 120bps to 38.2%, up from 37.0% in 2Q17, which is an important metric to watch for any manufacturer. The company attributed the improvement due to "more favorable product cost in Europe," as Funko continues to ramp up its international operations.

Operating income, on the other hand, grew more than 2x to $9.1 million in the quarter, representing a GAAP operating margin of 6.6%, which is a 270bps improvement over just 3.9% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.07 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.02 with considerable upside, while adjusted EBITDA grew 12% y/y to $19.9 million in the quarter:

Improved outlook and key takeaways

In keeping with the strength Funko achieved this quarter, and in recognition of the sales boost from new properties later this year, the company has also raised its FY18 revenue guidance to $620-630 million (from $595-615 million previously) and adjusted EBITDA of $104-112 million (from $100-110 million previously).

Funko currently trades at a market cap of $489 million, and after accounting for $10.9 million of cash and $248.5 million of debt, its enterprise value is $737 million. Based on the company's latest guidance, it currently trades at 1.2x EV/FY18 revenues and 6.8x EV/FY18 EBITDA - which counterbalances a 21.5x P/E ratio, as discussed earlier. Though certainly not a bargain-basement value stock, Funko certainly still has room for upside if it continues on its current growth trajectory.

In particular, watch for new properties to pick up steam in the back half of this year. Funko has traditionally been a conservative giver of guidance - even on this quarter's earnings call, it predicted that revenue growth would decelerate sequentially in the back half of 2018 - but if the Fortnite products take off for the holidays, the company could end up achieving meaningfully above its guidance, as it has over the past several quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FNKO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.