Institutional Investors Are Fleeing Tesla, And You Should Too

If they can conduct orderly exits, institutions will not be holding the bag when the music stops; retail investors would be wise to steer clear lest they end up as bagholders instead.

The high volume during Friday’s selloff suggests that the institutional unwinding is accelerating; Tesla is riskier to hold than it has been in years and institutions do not like that kind of risk.

A few major institutional holders have been paring back their positions; that is likely to accelerate in the face of mounting civil liability and potential criminal prosecutions.

When it became clear that funding had not been secured for Elon’s proposed take-private operation, market confidence dropped dramatically; but there is still a long way to fall.

Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet has roiled the market; it has also sparked a raft of serious class-action lawsuits in addition to an accelerated SEC investigation.

For years, Tesla (TSLA) has been marked by a high incidence of institutional ownership, a fact that has helped keep the price relatively stable over the past several months despite the cavalcade of drama that has surrounded the company’s efforts to scale production of the Model 3 sedan.

However, as we pointed out in a research note in July, some institutional shareholders appeared to be paring back their exposure to Tesla. As it turned out, during the last quarter, two of the largest shareholders, T. Rowe Price and Fidelity, reduced their Tesla holdings by 23% and 21%, respectively.

While overall institutional ownership is still high, it has fallen off as a result of these and other sales. Retail investors appear to be the principal purchasers of stock unloaded by institutions, as Seeking Alpha’s Andreas Hopf diagramed in a Twitter post.

Not every institution was selling in Q2, of course, as the following list will show. But the overall trend is toward net reduction in institutionally owned positions:

Baillie Gifford: +3.1%

T. Rowe Price: -23.46%

Fidelity: -21.23%

Vanguard: -2%

State Street: -1.79%

Invesco: +5.33%

Morgan Stanley: -26.16%

Goldman Sachs: -7.7%

Mellon: -3.66%

JP Morgan: -16.25%

Credit Suisse: +3.51%

Citi Bank: +6.19%

Deutsche Bank: -43.35%

Swiss National Bank: -2.97%

TIAA: -7.46%

Woori: -23.92%

Barclay’s: -69.52%

BlackRock: +6.7%

Our July research note on institutional ownership suggests that the selling pressure has continued into Q3. There are all clear signs of efforts to creep toward the exit as fundamental issues continue to mount, including a impending cash crunch, potential credit downgrade, and increasing financial and operational stresses.

And now there are signs that the creep has turned into a rush for the exit. All because of a single ill-judged tweet from CEO Elon Musk. Let's see why institutions are abandoning Tesla, and why retail investors ought to follow suit.

Elon's Most Dangerous Game

On August 7th, Elon threw the market into turmoil with a bizarre tweet.

Elon claimed to be considering taking Tesla private and that funding was secured for a take-private operation at $420 a share. Of course, we all know now that funding was not, in fact, secure. But many investors, on both short and long sides of the trade, were sucked in. Shorts fearing that the offer was real bailed out of naked shorts or sold their put options at a loss. Longs perceiving an easy arbitrage opportunity dove in with reckless abandon.

It is rare in trading for both longs and shorts to be burned on the same trade. Yet that is precisely what happened over the course of an epic ten days. The share price collapse in the days following the revelation that the tweet had no substance behind it, leaving wounded bears behind while sucking down the bulls who were suckered into buying at the top.

Eventually, a price collapse came off the back of the publication of an interview between Elon and The New York Times on the night of August 16th. Elon admitted, among other things, to being under profound stress, chemically dependent on Ambien, and intensely irked by short-sellers who he described as trying to kill Tesla with their competing “narrative” of negativity. Most damning, however, was Elon’s admission that the whole take-private tweet, was based on little more than impulse:

That morning, Mr. Musk woke up at home with his girlfriend, the musician known as Grimes, and had an early workout. Then he got in a Tesla Model S and drove himself to the airport. En route, Mr. Musk typed his fateful message. Mr. Musk has said he saw the tweet as an attempt at transparency. He acknowledged Thursday that no one had seen or reviewed it.

The excuse that the tweet was meant as an act of transparency and good communication is, of course, laughable on its face. First off, it took a considerable amount of time for the market to ascertain whether the tweet was actually from Elon himself, and then whether it was meant seriously or in jest. An email to employees published on Tesla’s blog hours after the initial tweet attempted to clean up the mess a bit with the same appeal to transparency mixed in with what seemed to be on-the-fly spit-balling about what the structure of a take-private transaction might look like. The freeform nature of the blog post was the first clear indication that, perhaps, no funding had been secured. In the August 16th interview, Elon even admitted that the proposed buyout price of $420 per share was based on a back-of-the-envelope calculation adding 20% to the prevailing share price.

The Most Expensive Tweet in History

When it became clear to Elon and his board of directors that these actions could have serious repercussions, they began what appears to be a desperate attempt at backfilling. In a follow-up blog post published Monday, August 13th, Elon claimed that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which announced a 5% stake in Tesla on August 7th, had the means and the will to lead a take-private transaction. Whether that was ever the case is an open question, but it is now abundantly clear that no formal terms had been agreed, nor even preliminary due diligence work commenced.

Elon’s own board was reportedly blindsided by the whole affair and has since worked to cover itself from what it – correctly – considers potentially massive civil and criminal liabilities. Five class action suits, representing both shorts and longs burned by the pin-wheeling share price in the wake of Elon’s tweet, have already created huge liabilities that could stretch into the billions according to reporter Charles Gasparino, who has cultivated a source close to the board.

Elon’s tweet and subsequent statements have also opened a new front for the SEC, which was reportedly already investigating Tesla for other questionable statements about production. The SEC has subpoenaed Tesla and may interview Elon himself as soon as this week. According to Gasparino, board members fear that the SEC will be compelled to prosecute the case aggressively due to the high level of media attention. If Elon’s take-private statements were materially false (and he has essentially admitted as much), he and Tesla could face considerable liability. If the SEC determines that Elon tweeted in order to hurt the short-sellers, then that could result in charges of market manipulation.

Tesla had been trading in a state of bizarre limbo for days following an initial pullback post-tweet. But the revelations of The New York Times interview helped spur intense selling pressure on Friday. Shares fell 9% during the day, with the stock ending the week at $305.50.

Trickle Turns to Flood

Now, with lawsuits multiplying like rabbits and the SEC preparing to dig deep into Tesla’s operations, institutions already unwinding their positions will likely accelerate their action lest they be caught in a downward price spiral. Institutional holders that have been sitting pat are also likely to reevaluate their holdings. Some funds have restrictions regarding companies with ongoing SEC investigations. But most will likely see the present crisis as an opportunity to unload from what has become a far riskier position.

Upon reviewing the burst of selling late last week, we can see there was high volume, yet the price decline was not as bad is it might have been. The somewhat ordered price declines despite high volume are indicative of institutional holders unloading their positions in earnest, but not yet in panic. That orderliness may not continue for long, as negative headlines and prospects for near-term profits continue to deteriorate. If any institution was holding out hope for a miraculous turnaround this quarter, another tweet from Elon, posted on Sunday, August 19th, will likely disabuse them of that prospect:

A company on the verge of profitability does not need its CEO on the clock 24 hours a day in order to stave off bankruptcy.

As institutions accelerate their move away from Tesla, its share price is likely to become far more volatile. That, in turn, will spur other institutional holders that have not yet started to unwind their positions to opt for safety elsewhere.

Investor’s Eye View

Right now, Tesla is a more dangerous stock to own than perhaps at any time in its history. Huge liabilities have been created by Elon’s misguided tweet, whether it is ruled to be manipulation or not. Tesla’s cash position has been deteriorating in recent quarters. Elon has repeatedly asserted that the company can fund its operating and financing expenses through internally generated cash flow from Q3 onward. Given reports of weakening demand for the Model 3, the collapse of its solar business, and deteriorating financials, Tesla will not likely survive without a capital injection. Even the most optimistic assumptions fail to yield much in the way of profit for Q3. In reality, a soberer view suggests a loss for the quarter of at least $200 million. No wonder Moody’s still claims that Tesla will have to raise $2 billion at a minimum to meet short-term requirements.

Unfortunately, Elon’s impulsive actions have brought the SEC and civil suits crashing down on Tesla’s head, which could make even a modest capital raise a real challenge. If Tesla finds the financial markets foreclosed to them, it could spell the end for the financially and operationally stressed automaker.

Institutions can see the writing on the wall and appear to already be creeping toward the exits. With the latest blowup, investors should be prepared for the creep to turn into a dash. When the institutions exit, they will largely be selling to retail investors.

Retail appears doomed to be left holding the bag when the music stops. It is not too late for shareholders to beat the big players to the exit. But time is running down faster than anyone expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.