Dividend Champion Spotlight: Donaldson Company, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

Donaldson's cash flows are inconsistent due to the cyclical nature of the business. However, there is opportunity for growth in emerging markets as well as consistent sales of replacement parts.

In a world that is continuously becoming more industrialized, filtration products are needed to both maintain efficiency, and to minimize risk to the environment. Today's dividend champion spotlight focuses on Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI). Donaldson Company touches on a variety of industries from automotive, to industrial. A dividend champion of 32 years, we look at the driving forces behind the company. With a business that relies on industry, the operational performance of Donaldson can be a bit "up and down". In a bull market, this may not be the best time to consider investing in the stock.

source: Donaldson Company, Inc.

Donaldson Company engineers and manufactures filtration solutions for various industries. The company has a global presence with 45 manufacturing plants, 23 distribution centers, and 100 technical laboratories scattered across the world.

source: Donaldson Company, Inc.

About two thirds of revenues are generated from Donaldson's Engine Products segment. These products touch a number of industries including aviation, automotive, construction machinery, and more. Essentially anything that uses an engine, could use a Donaldson product. The other chunk of revenues come from the Industrial Products segment. These products include membranes, electronics applications, and products used in turbines.

Review Of Operational Performance

The first thing I want to look at is the long term "ebb and flow" of the business. I do this my looking at the ups and down of revenue, margins, and earnings.

source: Ycharts

We can see that Donaldson Company's revenues, margins, and earnings dipped during negative economic catalysts. The business plays in various industrial sectors including automotive, oil and gas, construction, etc. Because of this, the business is vulnerable to negative macro events impacting these industries. The recession following the 2008 crash, and plummeting oil prices in 2016 both reflect that.

The foundational building block trait that I look for in every company, is healthy cash flow generation. If a company is unable to generate a high amount of cash flows, it signals that the company doesn't possess a "moat", or means of generating abundant resources from its business model. These resources/cash can then be either reinvested back into the company for growth, or to distribute to shareholders in the form of dividends, etc.

source: Ycharts

The "bar" that I set in my research, is for a company to convert at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flows. While Donaldson Company has hit that threshold, it has not done so with consistency. Additionally, there are times when Donaldson has fallen far short with multiple years at mid-single digit FCF conversion rates. Because of this, free cash flow really hasn't grown since a decade ago - despite earnings per share roughly doubling over the past decade.

Donaldson Company is what is called a "cyclical" business. The performance of the company will fluctuate up and down based on the factors that influence it. During down cycles, cash flow production struggles and Donaldson Company takes on debt to fund its ventures. We can see that the below chart of Donaldson Company's leverage is inverse with the chart of free cash flows above.

source: Ycharts

Despite the occasional need to borrow, the balance sheet is in fine shape, as leverage is only 1.4X EBITDA. If the ratio were 3X or higher (I look for 2.5X or lower), some panic bells would go off as the company would be very vulnerable to rising interest rates and the potential for a negative economic catalyst. Moving forward, we will continue our discussion of cash flows in relation to the dividend.

Dividend Outlook

Shareholders receive a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share for an annual dividend of $0.76. The dividend yields 1.61% on the stock price, so the dividend is definitely not going to appeal to investors focused on maximizing income. source: Donaldson Company, Inc.

While the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 14.1% over the past 10 years, and 15.2% over the past five, growth has really slowed down over the past few years. The three year dividend growth rate has dropped all the way to 3.8%. This is due in part to the cyclical nature of the business. During business peaks when profits are maximized, the dividend will grow more than when the business is struggling during downturns.

The company is currently working through margin pressures related to input costs. Tariffs on steel have hurt Donaldson Company (more on that below). If not for that, I would have expected perhaps a larger increase than the 5.6% bump in May.

source: Ycharts

The dividend payout ratio is currently a bit high, but still very manageable. If Donaldson is able to navigate the margin pressures it is working through, cash flows should really accelerate because revenues have been strong this year (second quarter revenues up 20.7% year over year). Dividend growth will continue to fluctuate moving forward with the business cycle, but will average out to a rate that surpasses inflation. A range of 8%-9% CAGR seems very maintainable over the short-medium term based on growth opportunities present.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

source: Donaldson Company, Inc.

Donaldson Company has a three branch growth agenda for expanding the business. This includes geographic expansion, product expansion, and bolt-on acquisitions.

source: Donaldson Company, Inc.

Donaldson Company has a sales presence across the world, but the US remains its largest market. The US accounts for 42% of revenues followed by Europe with 27%, and the Asia-Pacific with 21%. There are a lot of opportunities for growth in emerging markets, as industrial applications modernize and require filtration. Highly populated countries such as China and India are continuing to develop industrial technologies, making them prime opportunities for Donaldson Company. The company is also investing to penetrate new markets. For example, Donaldson's acquisition of Industrias Partmo gives the company a presence in Columbia.

source: Donaldson Company, Inc.

In total Donaldson Company has made five bolt-on acquisitions since 2015, that have penetrated new markets either via product, or geographically.

As emerging markets continue to industrialize, Donaldson Company will get extended benefits from these opportunities. The company generates a high portion of sales from aftermarket and replacement parts. Of the revenues in the Engine Products segment (65% of company revenues), 70% are from replacement parts. Meanwhile 40% of revenues in the Industrial Products segment are from replacement parts.

The company does face some risks. Donaldson Company is working through margin pressures that are partially stemming from high material costs. One of the highest input costs for the company is steel. Continued tariffs will have an increasingly negative impact on these costs as time goes on.

Additionally, the company stands to suffer from any negative economic catalyst that would cause a downturn in industrial activity. Donaldson relies on industrial activity for much of its products and as we saw in 2008/2016, an industry downturn would punish financial performance.

Valuation

The stock is currently trading at just over $58 per share. This is a few dollars below its 52 week high. Analysts are projecting Donaldson Company to earn $2 per share for full year 2018. This places shares at an earnings multiple of approximately 24X earnings. This is slightly higher than its 10 year median multiple of 22X earnings.

source: Ycharts

Looking at free cash flow yield gives us a different perspective on valuation. While earnings can be somewhat manipulated, free cash flow is a very organic measurement of a company's profitability. I typically look for a yield of 10% as the "ideal" figure to hit, which can be hard to find in a bull market. As we can see, the yield on Donaldson's cash flows of 2.19% is far below what we look for. It is also near a 10 year low. This indicates from a cash standpoint, shares are a poor value compared to where they have traded throughout the decade.

source: Ycharts

We get a similar conclusion if we look at the price to book ratio. The price to book has steadily risen, and is very expensive at more than 7.5X. The median over the past 10 years is only 5.3X, so the stock is currently a whopping 41% over its decade averages.

Wrapping Up

Donaldson Company is an interesting dividend play within the industrial sector. The company has a wide spread industrial presence, and the fact that most filtration products need to be replaced, means that sales are often recurring. The company has a solid balance sheet, and while the cash generation hasn't been consistent - that is the nature of the beast when dealing with a cyclical industrial business. Still, I would have liked to have seen a higher cash flow conversion from revenues.

As a potential investor, my approach towards Donaldson Company would be to look harder at shares during a downturn. Since the presidential election, most industrial stocks have been in an up cycle. Sure margins are being squeezed a bit, but revenue growth is currently strong. We are in a very aged bull market, and buying shares during a sharp correction or bear market could lead to some great returns for investors. Stocks like this turn sharply lower during negative economic events, opening up ideal buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.