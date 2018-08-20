BP Delivers An Outstanding Quarter And Gets Thumped By The Market

It is also developing a diverse portfolio of alternative energy businesses to smooth the inevitable transition away from hydrocarbon decades hence.

BP delivered a very nice quarter and has a project portfolio that will ensure steady growth over the next few years.

Introduction

It's weird to write an article about such a fantastic company as BP (BP) when the sentiment on the industry is so negative. I mean seriously you can't get a break. Recently on a day when oil was up 2%, shares of BP were down about 2%. There is no justice for the oilfield! In the short run anyway.

Like many other integrated oil and gas companies, BP has been turning in darn good results - as expected, mind you. Oil is up big time over a year ago. Along the way, most of them are ticking the boxes as they meet and exceed most metrics they guided to in Q1. In the Daily Drilling Report, I put out a short article a day ahead of earnings anticipating the news that BP ultimately unveiled. Overall, I pegged it pretty well, all except about the stock price getting a boost after earnings. We'll have to wait for the market sentiment to adjust a bit before we see that.

In the meantime, we consider BP to be on sale and are recommending and accumulating it at present levels.

So, without further preamble, let's go through the call.

Q2 Stuff We Like

BP continues to gain from the lift provided by higher oil prices, both in upstream and downstream. Bullets taken from the CC and Q2 earnings release.

Source

Profit improvement QoQ - $2.8 billion vs. $2.6 billion in the first quarter. And dramatically better than the $680mm logged in Q2 of 2017, and as you would expect with the price improvements.

Cash flow - $12.4 billion in the first half more than covered the organic capital expenditure and the full dividend. It is awesome to be using BP and organic cash flow in the same sentence again. It's been a while.

Upstream - Pretax earnings of $3.5 billion unpinned by around 10% growth in underlying production compared to the same period last year.

RC profit improvement QoQ of 15%, and 3X from a year ago on improved Brent prices.

Downstream, BP reported underlying pretax earnings of $1.5 billion. The segment continues to deliver against this growth agenda, notably across fuels and refining, with continued growth into new retail markets.

Capex - Range of $15 billion to $17 billion over the medium term (This is certainly less than peer Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and worries me a little to be honest. I will discuss this further down).

Gearing within a range of 20% to 30%.

Dividend raise of 2.5%. Booyah!

Realizations were off QoQ slightly which probably accounted for the softness in the stock post earnings, which had nothing to do with fundamentals of the company. YoY up significantly though.

Bob Dudley's comments:

Given our quarter-by-quarter results, and with our confidence in the outlook for group organic free cash flow, we announced last week at 2.5% increase to the quarterly dividend. - Source

I don't think there is any stronger statement a company can make about its future prospects than a dividend raise. Find something to throw stones at here. You can't.

Revenue

Source

Revenues up as you would expect in the high 70s oil regime that persisted through the second quarter. What impressed me was the improvement in profits from the same time a year ago. EPS tripled YoY. That suggests to me that BP really has gotten costs under control all the while delivering a host of new projects that will be accretive to earnings down the road.

Source

One example of BP's profound transformation is the return of free cash flow that covers capex and dividends. The ratio is improving and will continue to do so. BP has had an aggressive scrip program to conserve cash. With the stock buybacks now underway, this will probably come to an end soon. It is clearly no longer needed going forward, so this makes sense. Two points from the slide above:

Organic cash flow is accelerating YoY. As this continues, we can expect to see further upward revisions to the dividend.

Macondo is becoming irrelevant to future earnings.

Project and FID portfolio

Dudley's comments:

We continue to grow our gas and advantaged oil portfolio in the Upstream. We have a strong set of major projects out to 2021, driving growth in the near term and creating deep optionality into the next decade. I can't remember when it is looked this good, alongside that, we are optimizing and high grading the portfolio by deepening it in our core areas and exiting assets where we can create value by divesting to others.

Project and FID portfolio from 2017 to deliver 800K new BOPD

Source

The major projects delivered last year weighed toward gas. I don't have a problem with this as I am an LNG believer, and glad the company is going after this business.

This is also true of the start-ups to be delivered 2018-21. There are a couple of deepwater projects mixed in. I wish there were more. That is part of the reason I would like to see more Capex going to exploration activities.

Source

Atlantis Phase 3 is one I would keep my eye on. BP already has a lot of infrastructure in this locality from the Phase 1 and 2 developments. This should be a fairly easy sanction in my book.

Progress since 2017

Source

KG-D6 will be a deepwater project in India. This was given a green light in April 2018.

I mixed slides from an investor presentation in 2017 and the Q2 CC slides to give you some perspective of the progress YoY.

Exploration, or lack of...

One of the things that concerns me about BP (and a host of other Big Cap oils) is lack of Capex for exploration. From the table above, you can see that it is $164 mm for the quarter. That is a puny 4% of percent of its total Capex budget of ~$4bn for the quarter. Historically oil companies have needed to devote about 15% of the upstream budget to exploration.

Now, with the blocks that BP has picked up in Brazil, this should improve somewhat. The blocks BP picked up (CM-755/797) are just outside the original Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) exclusive zone and should be prospective for big sub-salt hydrocarbon plays. I think there will be a lot of focus by BP in Brazil in the coming years, as it holds 21 other prospective blocks in this country. I wrote an extensive article detailing this a while back, "The Return Of Deepwater Drilling...". I have moved to a free status so you can take a look if you want more granular detail on this potential.

Source

One of the larger themes I harp on and have since I've been writing for SA is that the big IOCs must go back to drilling exploration wells. I am talking about wildcats! This is something I will be looking for going forward.

The cloud comes to oil and gas assets

Source

BP is keeping a step with the digital transformation of cloud-linking remote assets. In this way, they can be monitored in a way that simply wasn't possible a few years back. The case for improved economics and cost control doing this has been pretty well made by Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), and a host of other companies.

BP's acquisition of BHP's U.S. shale assets

As we are learning, shale is a short-term cash generator. In the space of a few weeks, you can pick up about 1,500 BPOED multiplied by the number of rigs you have working. I think of this as a factory opening a new production line or adding a shift. The downside of this of course is the 70% first year decline rate of most shales, which means to maintain or increase this production, you have to drill like a maniac.

Shale has been pretty well figured out and is beginning to take on assembly line characteristics. This means cost controls and efficiency will rule the outcome. BP is a master of efficiency, having cut billions of dollars out of previously approved projects. In one of my first articles on SA, I wrote an example of this ruthless commitment to cost control last year. "BP's Mad Dog Phase II..." Give it a read if you haven't already.

BP has proven it can take an asset that another company struggled to efficiently monetize and turn it into a cash machine. That is my prediction for this new resource. Dudley paid tribute to his onshore management in the call:

The Lower 48 team laid the groundwork for this over the last four years having radically transformed that business, driving significant improvements through the application of leading operational processes and technologies, and turning it into a top quartile operator. The acquisition of these U.S. onshore assets builds on this proven track record. It gives us access to one of the most exciting regions in our industry. The liquids rich Permian Delaware basin, as well as premium positions in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville basins. It has high quality assets and over 4.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent of resources that repositions our existing Lower 48 business, materially high grading the portfolio.

This raises my level of expectations for the monetization of these new reserves.

It should also be noted as a reminder that shale is very gassy. A fact that feeds into BP's overall thesis for this acquisition.

Rosneft

Source

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) doesn't get a lot of commentary due to the U.S. sanctions. You can see though the 20% that BP owns of this oil giant contributes significantly to its bottom line.

I wrote a long article a while back about the BP-Rosneft why's and where-for's. Here it is for more detail; "BP's Russian Connection, Rosneft..."

Basically, Rosneft is going to tuck away over $2bn into BP's bottom line in 2018. Also take note of the key events. BP will be co-developing at least two major fields in Russia with Rosneft.

BP has an inside track to one of the world's major oil producers and currently gets no credit for it whatsoever. This will change.

Downstream

As an integrated oil major, BP dips out of several differential profit pies. Refining, marketing, and yes, low carbon outcomes. BP is doing a lot of the things Shell is doing in this regard.

Source

Fuel marketing in Mexico

Source

BP expects to have over 500 new top-class fuel and convenience stores in Mexico by the end of 2018. Dudley's comments on Downstream:

We've expanded in major growth markets such as China and Mexico, where we can offer customers a differentiated experience through our brand, high-quality products and services. We continue to progress our convenience retail offering in established markets, further supporting our goal to grow our earnings in the Downstream sector.

EV charging

Source

This is a business that will scale easily as BP builds its marketing base. Dudley's comments here:

As I mentioned earlier, we are moving forward in the broader advanced mobility space, which is integral to our low carbon agenda. We've made a number of investments so far this year in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and battery technology. These investments position us to take a compelling offer to mobility market that is increasingly looking to electrification for its solutions.

LNG and low carbon

Along with other major integrated oil companies, BP has climbed strongly onto the low carbon fuels bus. It also puts out a nice energy outlook from which a lot of these slides were taken. If you have time, follow the links and get the full story on this. You all know I am a believer in the long-term future of LNG. This level of involvement by BP just anchors this belief.

Source

Here's BP's thesis. Energy use is only going to increase for at least as far as anyone is willing to project. The increase in global prosperity will drive this metric. Growth in energy demand is the key here. I've made this point before and will now restate it here. People in emerging economies want the comfort and convenience we have here in the Western world. It will take massive amounts of energy to help them achieve that status.

Source

There is an undeniable shift to low carbon fuels as this century advances. Concerns about climate change and the desire to clean up the breathable environment are the key drivers here. Gas is key!

Source

Where are the key markets for consumption and production? Here again the U.S. comes in first. Part of the reason is the level of legal framework we have around air quality. The second part is we are the champion for gas, thanks to shale.

You also see a big gap with Europe, India, and China between their domestic production and consumption. The difference will have to come from other sources.

Source

No surprise, power generation and industrial requirements top the list of gas consumption.

Source

The picture below tells you why. I have traveled all over Asia, and the air quality is abysmal. Pictures like this are common all over. Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Beijing...it's the same story. People are breathing nasty air and it has to change.

Source

Source

BP is building a fleet of ships like the one shown in the picture above and has positioned the company to deliver strongly in this area.

"BP is set to increase its LNG supply significantly over the next four years thanks, largely, to new projects in the US, and off the coast of Mozambique," explains Oli Beavon, technical vice president for BP Shipping. "The new Partnership class ships will give us the necessary capacity to transport those extra volumes around the world."

Your takeaway

BP appears to be well positioned to deliver returns on legacy hydrocarbon assets for years to come. That said, it is clearly not resting on its laurels.

This is a company that has largely emerged from the long shadow of Macondo, and the global oil crash that followed a few years after. Its shares in real terms are the most affordable of any of the oil super majors. I know its multiple is higher than some, but that will improve over time as earnings continue to grow and debt is reduced.

I maintain my conviction that this is my number one pick for growth and income over the next several years. I am a buyer at current levels.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

