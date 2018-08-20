Antares Pharma: Proven Business Model Set To Move Much Higher

Following a big move of Antares Pharma (ATRS) shares from about $2.00 at the beginning of 2018 to near $3.40 currently (70% gain) some investors may question the potential for further upside in the shares near term. However, near-term catalysts bode well for a continued rally through at least the end of Q3 and beyond, which will be discussed further below. In addition, preceding the recent Q2 earnings release August 7 and during the conference call, a recently signed partnership deal with Pfizer was announced, which was initially responsible for an impressive breakout in the stock price currently underway as noted in the chart below.

(Courtesy StockCharts.com)

Pfizer partnership

The partnership with Pfizer (PFE) is hugely significant for Antares in several respects. The Antares QuickShot auto injector was chosen for a rescue pen, in spite of the fact that Pfizer owns drug device company, Meridian Medical Technologies, which is the supplier of the Epipen rescue device to Mylan (MYL). The deal, which will provide development revenue for Antares, stipulates that Pfizer will be responsible for development costs and submission of the drug/device to the FDA for approval. If approved, Pfizer will market the product, purchasing prefilled devices from Antares at cost plus reasonable margins. In addition, Antares will receive royalties on product sales which, as discussed on the Q2 call, will be in line with other drugs developed in the Antares pipeline.

While it is impossible to estimate the revenue magnitude of the partnered drug, it should be realized that Pfizer is the third largest pharma player after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), with full year 2017 revenue of $52.5 billion. As such, it is likely to be a significant revenue generator if approved. Meanwhile, the deal provides added recognition to Antares’s IP which will boost interest in the company’s ability to provide trusted devices for combination products. In addition, Antares unique devices offer additional IP protection for marketed combination products. During the recent conference call, CEO Robert Apple summed up the advantages of the QuickShot platform, in relation to Pfizer’s choice, as “a novel and easy to use device and suits itself really well to the rescue pen, because of its one step delivery.”

Accelerating revenue

Another significant development reported in Q2 results was accelerating product revenue, which increased 51% over Q2 2017. Overall revenue increased only 6% due the completion of the development program for Makena Subcutaneous, which is now being marketed and is contributing a major portion of the increased product sales. While management stated the company is now moving more toward a product revenue model, the Pfizer deal will also provide development revenue. The good news is that Makena Subcutaneous revenue has just begun and, as CEO Bob Apple stated on the conference call, “we believe we are just getting started to see the cumulative effect of the increasing number of patients on the Makena auto injector, affecting growing demand.” The increased reported revenue from Makena SubQ comes on the heels of a favorable earnings report from Amag (AMAG) in which the company reported record Makena quarterly revenue exceeding $105 million.

Bob Apple further stated on the call that Amag expects to see further growth in Q3 and that they are putting in place “strong and sustainable new patient access programs through subcutaneous products, even conversion from intramuscular administration.” In spite of a generic version of Makena IM being recently launched, it does not appear it will impede continued growth in Makena Subcutaneous and, in fact, could increase overall revenue in the preterm birth category.

Generic Epipen approval and IP

Another catalyst that has just come into focus is the FDA approval of generic Epipen to be marketed by Teva (TEVA) which was approved August 16. Antares has received a continuous stream of POs to supply auto injectors, which previously totaled over $22 million in revenue, which should now ramp up. As quoted in the Wall Street Journal (8/17/18) a Teva spokesman stated “We’re applying our full resources to this important launch in the coming months and eager to begin supplying the market….” The approval of generic Epipen should be welcomed both by patients and medical providers after experiencing shortages with Mylan (MYL) supplied Epipen devices.

In addition to the foregoing, Antares will receive a onetime milestone payment from Teva due to the FDA approval. The approval of generic Epipen is a significant milestone event that adds further credibility to the Antares device portfolio. As acknowledged by the FDA, “ The development of generic combination products can be more challenging than typical drug products…” The foregoing statement confirms that both the development and approval processes for generic Epipen was a significant challenge. In addition to a new revenue stream now in place for Antares, the high-profile status of Epipen should boost the overall recognition of Antares among all developers of combination drugs.

The value of Antares IP is clearly illustrated in the company’s Form 10K as “A significant challenge beyond discovery of new molecules is how to effectively deliver them by means other than conventional needle and syringe. The majority of these molecules have not, to date, been amenable to oral administration due to a combination of several factors, including breakdown in the gastrointestinal tract, fundamentally poor absorption, or high first pass liver metabolism.”

Xyosted

Still by far the potential largest opportunity for Antares, the testosterone replacement therapy TRT drug Xyosted, has an FDA PDUFA date of September 29. During the Q2 conference call, CEO Bob Apple stated that “we expect the product to be approved on the PDUFA date." If approved, Antares is planning to begin marketing Xyosted in Q4 with a soft launch to physicians, followed by a full launch in Q1 2019. Utilizing its experience and capabilities maintained since the company’s launch of its first proprietary drug Otrexup, Antares appears to have a clear, targeted strategy in place for a successful launch.

(Source: Company presentation)

As shown on the above graph, U.S. monthly injectable TRT prescriptions have continued to trend up into 2018 with about 500,000 monthly intramuscular IM injection prescriptions, while topical gels and solutions are trending down. Total prescriptions decreased early in 2018 from trend, however, a seasonal downturn is reflected in lower prescriptions for the January-February time frame in the years shown. As noted, the dotted trend line for IM injections and total prescription has a decided trend up. Market leading Androgel is priced at about $659 monthly. Antares is planning to launch Xyosted initially at $450-$500 monthly, easing the decision to make a transition to Xyosted for both physicians and patients. Also, the impact to payers will be lessened, simplifying approval. In spite of favorable pricing, Xyosted offers superior product advantages to both IM and topicals in performance and ease of administration—virtually painless when compared to IM.

Antares plans to initially target urologists and high-prescribing general practice physicians, about 10,000 in total. In addition to the product team and regional managers, the company plans to hire 60 sales representatives to reach the target market. The company has already posted job listings for sales representatives in some markets. In addition, CEO Bob Apple indicated that they plan to pursue global partners in marketing Xyosted, stating on the conference call “It will probably be a range of partners as opposed to one global partner, because the territories are so unique outside this country.”

With a targeted strategy and clear vision of the market in place, it appears Antares is well prepared for a successful launch of Xyosted as a first line therapy with widespread appeal both in the U.S and internationally, for a novel drug delivery which was previously unavailable. In addition to potential FDA approval next month, the announcement of a partnership deal would also provide a catalyst to the share price, which could occur yet in 2018.

Meanwhile, Antares continues to work on another proprietary product which will utilize the QuickShot device, an unnamed drug for a neurology application currently designated QSM. Bob Apple stated on the conference call that the company has “conducted significant preclinical work on a new compound.“ He further stated that “We expect to add a lead candidate to our pipeline in the next six months.” Coupled with the foregoing was the announcement that the company had hired James Tursi, MD to the executive team as Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer. Further clarifying Dr. Tursi’s role at Antares, Bob Apple stated that “we brought in James really to try to accelerate our internal programs…having one person who is responsible overall for both the internal and external programs from an R & D standpoint….”

Another Teva-partnered drug, exenatide, a generic equivalent to AstraZeneca (UK:AZN) Byetta remains under review at the FDA. Patent litigation on the drug was settled in 2016 which paved the way forward for the generic once FDA approval is granted. While not as a significant potential contributor to Antares revenue as other opportunities, exenatide could provide a solid contribution with profit margins on device sales plus royalties. FDA approval could come at any time.

A much bigger opportunity is teriparitide, a Teva-partnered generic drug opportunity equivalent to Eli Lilly (LLY) osteoporosis drug Forteo. Eli Lilly reported 2017 Forteo revenue of $1.75 billion, which continues to grow. Lilly has indicated that the company does not expect generic competition for Forteo until the 2 nd half of 2019. While not offering a near-term catalyst for Antares, teriparitide provides continuity to the growth story for Antares with potential earnings in device sales and royalties.

Revenue and earnings business model

The accelerating revenue in Antares Q2 results illustrated a key point in evaluating company performance and expectations. While product revenue increased 51% over Q2 2017, operating expenses increased only 5.7% in Q2 2018. Also significant was the fact that royalty revenue totaled $1.3 million in Q2, compared to Q2 2017 of $265,000, a five-fold increase. The foregoing illustrates the earnings power of the Antares business model consisting of both margins on products sales coupled with royalties. Also stated on the conference call, the company’s proprietary drug, Otrexup, is making a positive contribution to earnings.

As stated further during the Q & A session of the Q2 conference call, expenses for the launch of Xyosted are slated to begin ramping up in Q3 and Q4 in the likely aftermath of Xyosted approval. As stated by CFO Fred Powell “the significant expanse is really for sales and marketing hitting Q4”, which is expected to increase about 20%. Fred Powell stated further that they are expecting R & D expenses to continue increasing, in about the same 20% range, due to product development, some of which will generate product development revenue. Beyond the foregoing, according to Fred Powell, they “see relatively flat G & A expenses going forward.”

In reviewing recent developments, the value proposition of the Antares business model becomes apparent. While gross margins have been okay at 46.8% on a trailing 12-month basis (source: Finviz.com) relating primarily to development and product revenue, it appears that increasing royalties will have a positive impact on future results. Due largely to royalties reported in Q2, gross margin increased 405 basis points to 50.9% (source: Second Quarter Earnings Report) in the quarter which have just begun to accrue. Although the company will incur increased R & D expenses as well as increased sales and marketing expenses, those expenditures represent investments in future revenue streams which can be expected to accrue.

The combination of product revenue and royalties achieves diversification in the business model that combines high margin royalties with product sales at reasonable margins, and the potential for higher margins on sales of proprietary products. Accordingly, the Q2 results illustrate that the management strategy and business model is becoming reality.

Potential acquisition

As the value of the Antares IP, product portfolio, and expertise becomes increasingly evident to market players, the value of the company will increase as a viable acquisition candidate. Potential acquirers have been discussed in previous articles, like Teva (TEVA) and Abbvie (ABBV), however, due to Teva’s well-known cash constraints, the generic drug supplier does not appear to be a likely acquirer in the foreseeable future. Abbvie, on the other hand, would likely have a great deal of interest in the Xyosted drug, as well as the Antares IP on drug combinations, due to its presence in the testosterone market. As widely known, Abbvie’s Androgel has been declining in sales for years as generics have entered the market. In addition, patients tend to discontinue use of testosterone gels after a relatively short period of time. As a first-line therapy for testosterone deficient men and women, Xyosted would provide a $1 billion-plus opportunity for an aggressive marketer.

It should also be noted that Pfizer is in the testosterone business with its Depo-Testosterone injection product. Although the company did not disclose 2017 revenue for its testosterone drug, testosterone replacement therapy will continue to be a growth category for the years ahead due to the aging population of men worldwide, which will extend the viability of Xyosted.

Risks

Since the FDA approvals of partnered drugs Makena Subcutaneous and generic Epipen, as well as the launch of Makena Subcutaneous, the risk profile of Antares has improved greatly. Milestone payments to be received on both Makena Subcutaneous and generic Epipen, as well as income generated from those drugs, will enhance the cash position of the company. The prospect of cash receipts could not come at a better time as the company prepares for the potential launch of Xyosted. While the author believes Antares will be a profitable investment for many investors, inherent risks cannot be overly stated. Even though it appears likely Xyosted will receive FDA approval, the possibility exists that the FDA could withhold approval. The company has a history of losses. Even though financials are moderately good for its current level of business, Antares is a microcap company with limited financial resources. Without proven profitability, Antares should be considered a speculative investment. Investors should not invest in Antares based solely on the content of this article and do so only after full consideration of risks outlined in Form 10-K beginning on page 33.

Conclusion

Antares Pharma has been a development stage company for decades. After a long trajectory of development and unmet expectations by investors, it appears that the company is set to reap the rewards of a long and arduous path to success. Many investors have expressed frustration with past results which caused a long period of negativity toward the company. The author has been following and investing in the company since 2016 and it appears that patience is beginning to be rewarded. The initial attraction to Antares was bolstered by a unique business plan and strategy, which now appears to be evident in improving results. Hopefully many extended long term investors will be rewarded as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.