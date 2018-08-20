Xinyuan Real Estate - 2nd Quarter Earnings Report: A Small Ray Of Hope

And the company has run deficits for the last two quarters.

Accounting changes make it difficult to gain any perspective from its quarterly reports.

Introduction

A lot remains unknown about Xinyuan's future. And there are certainly a number of troubling signs. But there are also statements from Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) that offer some hope. The following does not include a systematic review of the numbers contained in the most recent quarterly report because with the accounting changes, it is not clear what they mean. Instead, I indicate what we know about the accounting changes. I then discuss worrying signs followed by hopeful signs.

How The ASC 606 Adoption Affects XIN’s Numbers

Table 1 presents XIN’s financials for 2017 before and after ASC 606 along with selected quarterly reports. Apparently, ASC 606 does not affect the timing of when Contract Sales are reported. But they delay the time at which sales can be registered as revenues. And this has ripple effects through to profit/income.

Table 1. – XIN: Effects of ASC 606 Adoption

The upshot of this is that financials will move around for a while and not give clear signals on how the company is doing. Perhaps the most reliable indicator of the future comes from the acting CFO Xuefeng Li’s guidance:

For 2018, the company expects an increase in contract sales of about 10% and increase in consolidated net income of 15% to 20% over 2017. The majority of the company's revenue and net income are expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2018. This is because under the adoption of ASC 606, our newly purchased land before 2018 needs a cycle to change into revenue.

My observation: If 2018 is going to grow by 15% to 20%, the last quarter will have to be exceptional.

Things To Worry About

1. The Large Number Of Projects Outside Of China

Every major urban real estate sector has its own political and economic dynamics. They can be tricky and not obvious. So one can question whether XIN, entering a large number of new cities, is sufficiently informed to avoid all possible pitfalls.

In New York, XIN has three projects: the Hudson Garden project, the Flushing project, and the Oosten project in Brooklyn. On Oosten, XIN reports it has sold 176 units by the end of the second quarter. Comparing this to the first quarter report means there were only 3 sales in the second quarter. In real estate, the real money is made or lost on the final sales (the remaining 39 units). The jury is still out on how well the Oosten project will actually do.

In the UK, XIN is developing the Madison project, which is under construction in the Canary Wharf neighborhood is expected to be completed in 2020. 144 of its housing apartments out of the 423 total are going to a regulated affordable housing provider. This suggests a very small markup over cost on these units.

2. Losses In Two Quarters In A Row

XIN has reported ADS losses for two quarters in a row. Since going public, I do not believe XIN has ever run losses for any quarter. There is a limit on how many quarters the company can report before credit squeezes and share prices fall of the table.

3. TPC Sales

From the XIN agreement with TPC:

... the Company has issued to the Holder, and the Holder has purchased from the Company, the Company’s 5% senior secured convertible Notes due 2018 of an aggregate principal amount of US$75,761,009 (the “Notes”) pursuant to that certain Securities Purchase Agreement dated August 26, 2013 by and among the Company and the Holder.

We then learn from SEC reports:

On June 4, 2018, TPG Asia VI SF sold an aggregate of 108,464 Common Shares (in the form of ADSs) in open market sales at a weighted average price per ADS of $5.441571. On June 5, 2018, TPG Asia VI SF sold an aggregate of 68,000 Common Shares (in the form of ADSs) in open market sales at a weighted average price per ADS of $5.448705. On June 6, 2018, TPG Asia VI SF sold an aggregate of 137,486 Common Shares (in the form of ADSs) in open market sales at a weighted average price per ADS of $5.468744. Upon the request of the Commission, the Reporting Persons will provide the Commission full information regarding the number of Common Shares sold at each separate price.

CFO Xuefeng Li:

TPG's sales might be contributing to the current pressure on our stock price, it's highly possible but they are doing it in small quantities, I don't believe there is anything that is so overly substantive.

Question at News Conference:

Are they planning on liquidating their entire portfolio?

CFO Xuefeng Li:

It's TPG's decision to make, we are not aware of it.

So TPC can liquidate whenever it wants. This will cap any stock price increases for some time.

4. Other Activities

CFO Xuefeng Li:

… we have field affiliated businesses….So off-stock, they have been contributing at a small level so seeing that balanced state as well as our entire net income as well starting from this year and maybe more next year. And so the real growth potential that you would see from these five affiliated business is probably going to occur within the next 1- 3 years.

I like to think these other businesses will help. Certainly other real estate development companies, e.g., Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), have had great success in having property management complement their development activities. I sure hope this will be the case with XIN. But the other businesses like block chain? I hope XIN will provide us with some financial information on them going forward.

Good News

1. Buybacks

Question at Press Conference:

I think both you and all your shareholders have better off with you buying back stock and building your land bank. You have the opportunity to buy back stock with a $10 book value with $3.5, that's a much higher return than any piece of real estate that you could buy for your land bank right now. And I would encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity aggressively.

CFO Xuefeng Li:

I fully support you, and over the coming months we will be -- we have a firm corporate policy where we would go very actively in repurchasing both our stock portfolio and also our bond as well. The company repurchased 611,958 ADS in June and 342,247 ADS in July.

2. Overall Strategy

CFO Xuefeng Li:

We have in total 26 active projects and 18 projects under planning, including 6 projects approved in second quarter. The new projects are mainly located in our existing markets with solid track record, and we believe if you dwell our long-term growth as of August 10, 2018, our total unsold land bank is 6 million square meters, which lays a strong foundation for our development in future years. In China, a large population is migrating to Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. This organization foresight feels long-term housing demands track as most of our available units are for first homebuyers and not the luxury market. We are fully confident about our future sales and business growth.

This last statement makes me very hopeful. XIN has demonstrated that it knows how to make money in China and demand continues to exceed supply there.

