Netflix: Multiple Problems With Financials

When news hit earlier this week that CFO David Wells was stepping down, I immediately became interested and wanted to take a more critical look at Netflix's (NFLX) financials. My two core concerns about this company are cash burn and the capital structure, both of which do not look resilient on a through cycle basis or if growth was to taper. The capital structure, in its current standing, is misleading as the massive contribution of equity overshadows the underlying leverage, which is significantly higher than peers. Additionally, cash burn has been accelerating in recent quarters to a level that is arguably unsustainable. With Wells stepping down, I am concerned about the direction of the financial position of this company.

What are the Capital Structure Issues?

Netflix is junk-rated and S&P’s current credit rating of the company stands at B+ (Moody’s at Ba3), a few notches short of investment grade. The capital structure, at a high level, clouds what are likely large issues for the company. If you were to screen for companies on a debt/equity basis, you’d find that Netflix has one of the most favorable in the business. Debt as a percentage of total capitalization stands at just 5.5%. Yet, if you were to screen for this company on a debt/LTM EBITDA basis, leverage comes in at a whopping 5.82x (assuming the use of LTM financials). Thus, the junk-rating makes sense, despite the bond market not pricing that in with most issuances trading at a modest premium to par or just a few points shy of par.

Netflix has $8.88 billion in total debt, $8.38 billion of which is long-term. The weighted average fixed coupon is 5.04% (the company has no floating rate debt) and all issuances are senior unsecured, meaning they’re not backed by assets. One random thing to note about their debt profile, that I thought was of particular interest, is that their 2027 bonds, in the amount of $1.5 billion, are euro-denominated. Thus, there is a marginal amount of exchange rate risk to consider when looking at this company. This is especially the case considering the outsized moves in the dollar and euro in recent weeks.

Maturity distribution is a critical aspect of a company’s leverage and I often reference it in my work because sometimes leverage ratios can be deceiving. Netflix has quite a favorable maturity distribution, with its first bond not coming due until 2021. That’s the 5.375% $500 million senior unsecured notes, for reference. The maturities start to scale higher, thereafter, but don’t cross the $1 billion principal threshold until 2026. So, this is quite manageable, provided the cash flow that comes in is directed towards periodic debt repurchases and cash burn is managed appropriately.

Despite a favorable timeline to repayment, you can already see the effects of having this kind of leverage. Interest expense in the last twelve months has been $318 million. That’s nearly double from YE2016 - a staggering development, in my opinion. Interest expense as a percentage of PBT stands at nearly 32.6%. Considering the net income margin is a lowly 7-8% depending on whether you’re using quarterly or annual financials, that’s a significant amount be detracted from the company, brought on by its own balance sheet. Additionally, there was pushback on the Q2 earnings call about whether or not margin guidance had changed, but it ended up evolving into a discussion on competition.

I will say that at YE2018, gross leverage is slated to improve to 4.27x. All things considered, that’s still quite high, especially when Netflix’s peer set have considerably lower leverage levels. For example, Disney (DIS), now in the market, has YE2018 gross leverage of 1.09x. Fox (FOX) has gross leverage of 2.58x. Netflix needs to give its shareholders the peace of mind of financial stability that it can afford future growth and lower its leverage at or below the peer average, as well as lower the magnitude of cash burn.

Cash Burn Aggravates Leverage Issue

With such a levered capital structure, it’s critical to examine the cash flow profile and figure out why the company is continually having to access the debt capital markets. First, note that the company has yet to post a fiscal or calendar year with positive free cash flow. In fact, the negative magnitude of free cash flow for Netflix is swelling.

Just a few years ago, at YE2015, the company had negative -$918 million in free cash flow. Now the trailing twelve months free cash flow balance is -$1.83 billion. A doubling in under three years is quite alarming and if that trend is projected forward, can this company really handle a negative FCF balance of -$4 billion in 2021? I find it hard to believe considering the proximity the company will be to key maturities and the likely higher implied financing costs. I also believe the market will reach a threshold with this stock where the cash burn is simply unacceptable. Having that kind of negative balance means that the spending on expansion becomes more and more intensive on the balance sheet and leaves them little to no runway to build up a liquidity position to be able to fund debt repayments as they come due.

Another thing to point out, as well, is that the company has a relatively large cash balance at $3.9 billion (which leaves them with net debt of $4.4 billion and net leverage of just over 2x). That certainly helps from a liquidity perspective, but notice that the cash balance has been picking up over the years, yet the cash burn becomes larger as well. Eventually, the benefit of excess cash relative to a swelling negative free cash flow balance becomes immaterial and viewed as mismanaged by the market.

More importantly, at some point, it’s going to place further restrictions on top-line growth metrics. We already saw the market go into panic mode when the company reported earnings this year and reported a lower level of subscribers than what the street expected. All things considered, the company is still growing at quite the impressive pace and Q1 2018 growth stepped up from +34.7% last year to +40.4% Q1 this year. In Q2, we saw the company drastically undershoot expectations of 1.23 million net adds in the U.S. and 5.11 million overseas, by reporting 670k domestic net adds and 4.47 million overseas. At some point, the margin for error becomes narrower and another weak quarter like that will begin to materially weigh on the financials.

Thus, I think the stock is in a difficult position. While it's down considerably from it's all-time highs, there are multiple headwinds that have come into play and that have yet to be resolved. Those may be hurdles preventing the marginal buyer from coming into play and pushing this stock back above its 50 DMA.

It also doesn’t help that competition is on the rise. The Q2 earnings call hit this head on with Disney, Comcast, Fox, and Sky all now having platforms that takes away the marginal subscriber for Netflix. What this could mean is that growth doesn’t accelerate to the magnitude that the market expects or that it falls short again in upcoming reports. Reed Hastings also mentioned that there’s additional competition from HBO getting additional funding and the partnerships of different French broadcasters. In order to continue to compete, they’re going to have to spend more, rather than less, to create original content and get back the incremental subscriber. That’s not an easy dynamic to cope with and is an even more difficult one for the stock.

At the same time, it's difficult to ignore key positives associated with the investment case. First, the top-line growth rate has shattered market expectations year after year. The last four sequential annual growth rates have been 25.8%, 23.2%, 30.3%, and 32.4%. That implies a CAGR of 27.9% and has only accelerated. I think a lot of this has to do with the success of original programming in recent years and I think Chief Content Officer Theodore Sarandos hit the nail on the head on the Q2 earnings call when talked about the direction of Netflix's original programming. Disney and Fox will eventually want all of their content on their own platforms, so original programming is going to need to play an increasingly larger role. I'm confident that this company can build off the success it has had with shows like Orange is the New Black and Stranger Things to drive the incremental subscriber to the platform.

Second, my concerns about leverage and the composition of the current capital structure can be potentially viewed as tailwinds. If the cash burn lessens periodically and more capital is freed up for marketing spend, among other items, the market will start to gain more comfort about the company's balance sheet stability. Then, consistent execution in lessening the cash burn and paying down debt would be a passive, but positive driver for the stock.

Conclusion

I think investors need to tactically trade Netflix, but watch for signs of proper cash management. Should that factor improve, I believe there is an increased market bid for the stock as there is more safety and security surrounding both the balance sheet and the long-term growth opportunity. Netflix has established it as the leader in streaming and its first-mover advantage is incredibly tough to compete with; however, financial headaches like increasing cash burn, a highly negative free cash flow balance, and lofty investor expectations for growth rates create multiple headwinds for the stock. I like this name on dips of 8-10%, but it’s still tough to justify after already being up 68% this year and having the CFO exit following an uncertain future for the financials.

