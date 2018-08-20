Gold Mining Stocks Still In Weak Hands (Part Two)

I am most definitely preparing to move on both the precious metals stocks that I want to own, and another options trade isn’t that far away, so stay tuned.

The Gold Bugs Index, the HUI closed at 138.98 recently as after umpteen tests of 180 level it finally failed, and the precious metal stocks went into freefall. Since the HUI peaked in 2011 at 630 it has fallen 77.93% (630-139) and this last month we witnessed a form of capitulation in this tiny sector of the market.

The underlying commodities of gold and silver have also fallen from grace having penetrated their upward trendlines via a vicious downswing in dramatic fashion.

As we wrote recently, we need to reassess the recent movements with the view to deciding whether this is a buying opportunity, a time to hold or a time to ditch our stocks and run for cover.

There are many reasons for this capitulation in the precious metals sector that need to be considered, however, for today we will focus on what we believe is the main reason for the battering that sector is going through; the US Dollar

A Quick Look at The Charts of the HUI, Gold and the USD

The following charts of the US Dollar and gold show us that the inverse relationship between the gold and the dollar is alive and well.

First the chart of gold where we can see that golds upward trendline has been tested and failed in no uncertain manner. The technical indicators are firmly in the oversold zone with the RSI standing at 22.55 suggesting that a bounce is on the cards, however gold needs a spark, an ignition, some sort of catalyst in order to reverse its fortunes.

Next is the chart of the US Dollar where we can see that it has made good progress since May and has challenged the resistance level of 95 a number of times before finally making a breakthrough to trade close to the 97 level.

Finally, we have the chart of the HUI which had managed to hold on above the support level of 180 for 18 months or so and then fell through it and lost around 40 points in just over a month. The technical indicators are in the basement in terms of being oversold with the RSI standing at 12.66 the lowest it has been for a couple of years.

So just where do these funds go to seek a new home? Well the cryptos don’t appear to be the magnet that they once were with Bitcoin still struggling to gain its former traction. Other currencies such as the pound and the euro are also on the slide and some of the emerging market currencies are not looking too clever either. The stock market is close to all-time highs and retains some of its magnetism and the dollar itself with its scheduled rate hikes on the horizon is also looking like a safe haven, for now.

Conclusion

This is a capitulation of sorts, but it may not be final at this point. The selling of this sector creates more selling as the stops are hit on the way down. Investors lose heart and decide to end the pain and make no mistake this is painful. This sell off will exhaust itself but as with a pendulum it may swing well past an appropriate resting place before investors consider it to be in the bargain basement.

In front of us we have the meetings of the FOMC scheduled for 25/26th September and 18/19th December. A rate hike in September is just about a certainty and a December hike also looks to be baked into this cake unless the financial markets tank and the Fed decides to pause temporarily.

The trade wars look as though they will keep escalating but whether they can cause serious harm to the American economy is debatable. They are certainly doing damage to some of the weaker currencies which makes harder for them to purchase commodities priced in dollars such as oil etc. Whether or not their welfare is relevant or not to the Fed remains to be seen.

Can we see the light at the end of tunnel? Some of our peers can and believe this to be a wonderful opportunity to hit the acquisition trail, but that light might be an oncoming train.

There is blood in the streets but I’m not sure that this particular bloodbath is over just yet. I think that patience is the order of day until things become clearer, but I am most definitely preparing to move on both the precious metals stocks that I want to own, and another options trade isn’t that far away, so stay tuned

Tread carefully and don’t risk too much on a single idea.

