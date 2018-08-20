Facebook's Next Big Opportunity Is eBay's Worse Nightmare

Looking at the last two years, it's clear that Facebook is setting Marketplace to be a key contributor in the future.

It's rare that an 800-lb gorilla gets ignored, yet that's exactly what Facebook Marketplace is doing.

It’s no secret that Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock hasn’t performed well since its last earnings report. With the stock off roughly 18% from its 52-week high, it seems reasonable to ask: what’s next for the world’s largest social network? In the last two years, Facebook has been quietly positioning itself to disrupt a $400 billion market. For a company that reported $13 billion in revenue last quarter, I think investors would be more than happy with a piece of such a massive business.

The 800-lb gorilla is being ignored

When investors think about companies that help connect buyers and sellers, there a few names that come immediately to mind. eBay EBAY) would seem to lead the pack, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) helps third-party sellers, and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) connects customers and businesses.

Investors are scrambling to re-assess their expectations of the company, but one thing Facebook has going for it is users. With nearly 1.5 billion daily active users, it has nearly ten times the reach of eBay’s 175 million global active buyers. eBay makes most of its money charging fees to act as the middleman for buyers and sellers. Facebook’s business model is all about advertising, as 98% of the company’s revenue last quarter came from ads.

The fact that Facebook doesn’t care about charging its users fees, and instead can make billions from advertising, should scare eBay investors to their core. The domestic e-commerce and online auction markets are estimated to be worth over $400 billion. Facebook has made significant progress connecting buyers and sellers, yet largely goes unnoticed. Over the next few years, this 800-lb gorilla won’t be hiding its ambitions any longer. To find out how we got here, let’s go on a little journey.

2016

It’s 2016, and Facebook has moved Messenger into a separate app. When users look for Messenger, now they find a link to Marketplace. This prominent placement is not accidental. Facebook knows that users are already buying and selling between each other in groups.

These groups have gotten creative, establishing an eBay-like auction feel in some cases. The seller posts a photo of their product or service, the terms and conditions, and an end date. With no alternative motive at all (wink wink), Facebook automatically sets the Marketplace post option to “on” so any post in the group also shows in Marketplace. Buyers in the group place a “bid” in the comments, and the highest bid at the end wins. The two parties then arrange payment and a meeting spot to finalize the deal.

Facebook is fine with this setup, as it can use the information in these groups to sell targeted ads to the prospective buyers. When a random analyst wonders if Facebook will allow businesses into Marketplace, the company says, “we will look for ways to allow businesses to have a presence.” In the meantime, Facebook reported over 450 million users already buying and selling through Marketplace.

In another corner of the analyst world, eBay is expected to grow from its 164 million users to 213 million by 2023. Company CEO Devin Wenig “vowed to attract 100 million new shoppers with ads aimed at millennials.” By June 2016, eBay revenues in the current quarter increase less than 6% annually.

2017

It’s 2017, and Facebook is taking more interest in its Marketplace product. The company realizes that users are looking for vehicles, and the information being provided is hindering their search. The company decides that partnering with dealers like Edmunds, Cars.com, and others makes sense.

Marketplace users now can filter their results by year, make, model, and even Kelley Blue Book value. What Facebook is doing is working, as the company reports 77% growth in unique conversations between potential buyers and sellers. In addition, it decides to expand further overseas, with Marketplace available in 17 European markets. By May, the company reported that there are now 550 million users buying and selling through the site, an increase of 22% compared to last year. To prove these buyers and sellers are active, Marketplace searches tripled over 2016.

In the meantime, eBay reports in June 2017 that revenue increased by an annualized 4.4% rate. eBay user growth has been okay at 4% annually to 171 million. The company is optimistic, and management promises, “we are on track and focused on creating an even stronger eBay for years to come.”

2018

Here we are in 2018, and Facebook’s Marketplace growth is exploding, even though it is rarely talked about. The company has positioned this service to become even more eBay-like. Buyers can create a “Saved Items” list, like the Watch List feature on eBay. In addition, sellers can re-list items or make them as sold, just like on eBay. If users have a problem, they can also report an issue directly on the item page. Marketplace users now get ratings based on number of interactions (eBay feedback score, anyone?).

Facebook is again expanding Marketplace’s functionality. The company realizes that Home Services listings are somewhat lacking, and now includes reviews, locations, and credentials. On the revenue side of the house, it is figuring out how to monetize the activity by offering promoted postings and ads from businesses that appear within Marketplace.

To say that these steps are working is an understatement. Deborah Liu VP of Marketplace reported that by February there were 700 million users. Just three months later, Mark Zuckerberg CEO reported 800 million people across 70 countries were using Marketplace each month. Using Zuckerberg’s figure suggests Marketplace user growth of 45% annually.

eBay’s current-quarter revenue growth was better than the prior two years at over 9%, yet active users increased to 175 million, an improvement of just 4% over last year.

Today

The issue facing eBay is that Facebook users are also likely eBay users already. For many buyers and sellers, it’s not a question of if they are aware of eBay and Facebook - it’s now a choice of which platform makes more sense.

It seems that eBay is just starting to feel the move of users to Facebook Marketplace. In 2016, eBay was expected to grow to 213 million users by 2023. Unfortunately, it appears it is starting to fall off target.

Year 2016 2017 2018 Reported Users 163 million 171 million 175 million Target 163 million 170 million 176.5 million

(Source: eBay 10-Q reports June of each year)

eBay is getting 4% user growth on a base of 171 million last year. Facebook just reported growth of more than 45% on a user base last year of 550 million. That should excite Facebook investors and scare eBay investors at the same time.

From the seller’s perspective, going through Facebook makes a significant difference to their bottom line. eBay currently charges 10% as a final value fee on each sale. If the buyer uses PayPal, the seller loses another 2.9% and $0.30 per transaction. Using Facebook, the seller can exchange the goods for cash in person, or the buyer can pay directly through Facebook with no fee.

What’s It Worth?

For Facebook Marketplace to become a significant disruption in e-commerce, there are two things missing. Facebook must offer an option to allow sellers to ship items and set up some type of mediation between buyers and sellers. These last two hurdles would expand Marketplace to a global audience.

There are essentially two ways for the company to garner revenue from Marketplace. The first is to stick to an advertising-only approach. Facebook recently reported $13 billion in advertising revenue produced from 2.23 billion monthly active users. This means it produced about $5.83 in revenue per monthly active user.

With Marketplace claiming 800 million users, with this same type of monetization, Facebook could generate an additional $4.7 billion in advertising revenue per quarter. This seems high, as marketers are likely to split their budget between the News Feed, Instagram, and Marketplace. Even at just 25% of this monetization, Facebook comes away with an additional $1.2 billion in revenue per quarter.

The second option is for Facebook compete directly with eBay and charge a final value fee. Last quarter, eBay generated $2.1 billion in revenue from its Marketplace (not to make this confusing or anything) on gross market volume (GMV) of $22.6 billion. This means it produced revenue of a little over $0.09 per $1 of GMV.

Let’s assume Facebook charged $0.05 per $1 of GMV, or essentially a 5% final value fee. There are millions of sellers who would willingly jump ship to cut their costs. If Facebook took 25% of eBay’s GMV, this would be $5.7 billion. Applying revenue of $0.05 per $1 works out to about $285 million per quarter.

Of course, investors should keep in mind, these figures assume Facebook makes nothing off the payment (where PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) costs about 3%). In addition, it’s not as though Facebook must choose between a final value fee or advertising - the company could certainly do both. Based on our back-of-the-envelope assumptions, it seems Marketplace could be worth somewhere between $300 million and $1.2 billion or more per quarter.

Investors are currently paying about 9.1 times the 2018 sales estimate for Facebook. At this same valuation, Marketplace would add $11 to almost $44 billion in additional market cap. With 2.9 billion diluted shares, this equates to $4-15 per share.

Facebook could attract more than 25% of eBay’s GMV. As a seller, why would you stick with a company with 175 million sellers and a 10% fee if you could market to over 2 billion users with a lower fee, or none at all?

It’s rare that an 800-lb gorilla goes unnoticed, yet Facebook Marketplace is doing just that. Investors in Facebook, if you’re wondering where the company goes next... this $400 billion industry looks ripe for the picking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.