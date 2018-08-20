Recent Selloff In Macy's Creates Attractive Entry Point Following Strong 2Q18 Earnings

Macy's is trading at 9x management's guidance for 2018 earnings, which is at the very bottom of its trading range since 2011.

The macroeconomic landscape for apparel retailers is becoming more favorable including robust labor markets and greater spending on clothing.

Management raised its guidance for same store sales (SSS) and earnings per share for 2018 demonstrating that its initiatives to revitalize growth are starting to work.

Despite a decline a net sales and significant deceleration in same store sales (SSS) growth, Macy’s most recent results demonstrate continued improvement amid an improving landscape. Macy’s SSS growth contracted to 0.5% from 4.2% in 1Q18 due to a shift in the timing of the company’s friends and family discount. This promotion was held in the first quarter of 2018 after being held in the second quarter of 2017. SSS growth was 2.3% for 1H18.

Management’s decision to raise its range of SSS growth guidance for 2018 suggests executives are confident that SSS growth will rebound in 2H18. The new range of 2.1% to 2.5% is a significant upward revision from 1.0% to 2.0%. Raising the guidance was unnecessary especially since CFO Paula Price has only been a Macy’s employee for a month. Price is risking her credibility by raising the SSS growth guidance. There is micro and macro support for the firm’s optimism.

One interesting question for analysts to ask management on the 3Q18 is whether Macy’s customers are purchasing fewer accessories. During the earnings call, management mentioned an increase in the average price paid per unit sold and a decrease in the number of items per transaction decreased. A decrease in the portion of customers adding accessories to their order would explain these two trends. It is plausible that online customers are less likely to add impulse driven accessories although many online stores suggest complimentary items and accessories just before checkout.

Macy’s Topline Turnaround

Macy’s has been struggling in recent years. Sales declined 12% between 2013 and 2017, a period that included multiple years of SSS deterioration. CEO Jeff Gennette launched a number of initiatives to revitalize SSS growth. Below is an outline of the key initiatives supporting Macy’s three-pronged approach to bolstering sales.

Resurrect brick and mortar operations through the following initiatives.

Implement Growth50 program, which focuses on enhancing the product, presentation, promotion, process, and people at key stores.

Revamp rewards program. The new program has led to what Gennette described as a “meaningful positive change in behavior at the platinum tier” and the addition of one million new members.

Renovate flagship stores, such as the Bloomingdales on 59 th street in Manhattan and the Macy’s at the North Star Mall in San Antonio, TX.

Streamline real estate assets and retail space. Macy’s has sold over $1 billion in assets since the beginning of 2016.

Open 120 Backstage stores, which are Macy’s version of outlet stores. Generate a significant portion of revenue through e-commerce.

Digital sales growth exceeded 10% in 2017 and 2016. Maintain a powerful, user-friendly app.

Mobile sales increased 50% in 2Q18.

Macy’s anticipates over $1 billion in mobile sales in 2018.

Strong Labor Markets Fosters Healthy Consumer Spending

Retailers, like Macy’s, are benefiting from a robust labor market. Conditions in the labor market are the best they have in over a decade. The unemployment rate recently reached an 18 year low. After stagnating at 2% for several years, average hourly wage growth is trending toward 3%. Rising payrolls and wages give consumers more money to spend at retailers.

Key Labor Market Metrics

Source Bureau of Labor and Statistics

Below chart provides support for two critical points that are beneficial to Macy’s.

Robust labor markets are fueling strong growth in consumer expenditures. Recently, consumers have been directing a greater share of their expenditures toward apparel.

Year over Year Change in Consumer Expenditures

Source Bureau of Economic Analysis

Profitability: A Lot of Moving Pieces

Below chart depicts the multitude of factors affecting Macy’s profitability in 2Q18. Ironically, the decline in sales was essentially negligible from a profitability perspective because profit margin is very thin (1.6% in 2Q18). The key drivers of the improvement in the change in profitability largely reflects improvement in gross profit margin, increase in sale of credit card receivables, lower interest expense, and lower taxes. These favorable variances were partially offset by an increase selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) and a $17 million impairment for the write down of Macy’s China Limited.

Source Macy’s SEC filings

Gross Margin Improvement

Macy’s 80 basis point improvement in gross margin was the most significant driver of the company’s 52% improvement in net income. The firm’s slim operating margin magnifies any improvement or deterioration in gross margin. Management attributed the improvement to a combination of excess inventory in 2017 following a weak Christmas in 2016 and the strong sales for most product categories after adjusting for the timing of the friends and family discount promotion. The benefit of the weak 2016 Christmas will likely dissipate in 3Q18. However, Macy’s was carrying an more back to school inventory at the end of 2Q18 relative to 2Q17 because the quarter closed almost a full week later this year. Liquidating this additional inventory should favorably impact gross margin in 3Q18.

Lower Interest Expense

Below table shows that Macy’s significant reduction in interest expense reflects a combination of lower debt and a lower interest rate. Management has been aggressively reducing debt since it peaked at $7.5 billion in 2015. Macy’s interest expense should decline further in 3Q18, but the long-term benefit is limited. The firm is approaching its optimal capital structure and interest rates are rising.

($ millions) 2Q18 2Q17 Average Debt Outstanding $5,709 $6,184 Weighted Average Interest Rate 4.4% 5.2% Interest Expense $62 $79

Source Macy’s SEC filings

Lower Tax Rate

Macy’s reaped a significant benefit from the federal government’s sharp reduction in the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%. Macy’s tax rate was 17% in 2Q18 compared with 36% in 2Q17. During the call, Gennette said the company benefited from the favorable resolution of some state tax examinations. Macy’s should continue to report lower taxes in 2H18. The tax rate for 2019 and subsequent years should compare favorably to Macy’s historical average corporate tax rate.

Greater SG&A Expense

Given the number and scale of Macy’s growth initiatives, it shouldn’t be surprising that Macy’s reported a 40 bp increase in SG&A as a percentage of sales in 2Q18 compared with 2Q17. Macy’s is investing in its business on all fronts - renovating the Growth50 stores, opening 120 Backstage stores, improving its website, and building an effective app.

Valuation and Conclusion

The selloff that followed the release of Macy’s 2Q18 earnings created an attractive entry point for investors emphasizing valuation and fundamentals. Macy’s is trading at less than 9 times its guidance for 2018 earnings. According to S&P’s Global Markets Intelligence, Macy’s never traded at less than 8.9 times earnings at any time between 2011 and 2017, and it its price to earnings ratio exceeded 14 at some point in each of those seven years.

The low valuation is particularly compelling considering Macy’s fundamentals. Its growth initiatives are starting to gain traction. The company reported strong improvement in gross margin, and its bottom line should benefit from lower interest expense and tax rate in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.