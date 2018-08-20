Ligand: My Favorite Biotech Stock

There are numerous small biotech stocks that will no longer be around several years from now.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, is a San Diego, California-based biotechnology company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop drugs.

The stock has been hitting new all-time highs recently.

It has a unique business model which the company describes as a "shots on goal" model, which does not make it dependent on the outcome of any particular clinical trial. It collects milestone payments and royalties as its partners drugs advance in the marketplace. Ligand is currently involved in 165+ partnered programs with 95 pharmaceutical industry partners.

The premise behind Ligand's approach is the more programs it has in development, the greater likelihood of success. Ligand does not need to retain full program rights to generate significant revenue and cash flow. And because it does not develop the drugs themselves, the company has a very lean and profitable business model. Ligand only employs only around 20 people, but its partners will spend over $2 billion in R&D in 2018. Its gross margin in 2018 is expected to be 96%!

Ligand offers investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry, in a profitable, diversified, and lower-risk way. Total potential payments under existing contracts exceed $2.5 billion, with the potential for $45-$65 million in milestone and license payments in 2018.

Ligand has several technology platforms, but the three largest of OmniAb, a tool for discovering new antibody drugs, Captisol, a molecule that improves solubility, stability, and the bioavailability of pharmaceutical ingredients, and Selexis, a technology that enables biopharma companies to produce recombinant therapeutic proteins.

Product Portfolio

Taking a look at Ligand's product portfolio, 45% are in the pre-clinical phase, 22% are in Phase 1, 18% in phase 2, 4% in Phase 3, and 11% are marketed or NDA stage.

Ligand is experiencing rapid royalty payment growth from the commercial successes such as Novartis' oncology drug Promacta which is on its way to blockbuster status with a 39% increase in sales. Ligand earns a 9.4% royalty on that drug. Amgen's Krypolis is another success story growing revenue at a rate of 25%. Ligand receives a 3% royalty on this drug. And Ligand earns a 20% royalty on Evoloma, a multiple myeloma drug marketed by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) which is about to be launched in China by partner Casi Pharmaceuticals (CASI).

The company also has some promising drugs in its product pipeline including Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) postpartum depression treatment which the FDA is expected to render a decision on in December of this year. Ligand would receive a 3% royalty on that drug. It also owns a 12% equity interest in Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) which has several drugs in the pipeline as well.

Ligand's revenue is growing through the roof, at a CAGR of 35%.

The company just reported strong results, increasing its revenue guidance to $232 million, a 64% increase over last year and adjusted their earnings guidance to 93% or $6.30 share.

Historically, Ligand has grown via acquisition, buying 10 companies over the last decade and with almost a $1 billion of cash on its balance sheet, it is looking for more opportunities to increase its number of "shots on goal" including new platforms, technologies, and broken biotech.

On August 9, 2018, Ligand announced an offer to acquire UK firm Vernalis for $43 million in cash. Vernalis is a leader in structure-based drug discovery with a broad pipeline of partnered programs and ongoing collaborations.

Summary

Gunderson Capital Management's Best Stocks Now app currently ranks Ligand #30 out of more than 4700 stocks in its universe of names. Its overall stock grade is A-. Ligand is a mid-cap name with a market capitalization of $4.6 billion.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

The stock receives a value grade of B, with its Forward PE ratio of 40X, but its 5-year annual growth rate is an impressive 25% giving it a PEG ratio of 1.6. Its 5-year total return prospects are as much as 80.6%.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

Not surprising considering the company's impressive financial results, Ligand has been a top-performer, with a Momentum Grade of A+ and Performance Grade of A. The stock is up a whopping 82% YTD, after posting a good run last year of 35%. Easy to see why it's under consideration as a Best Stocks Now! The company appears to be firing on all cylinders.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

Ligand is a biotech play that gives investors exposure to a diversified pipeline of drugs in development without the often binary, win-lose, pipeline risk. Their "shots on goal" strategy is a lower risk way to participate in the growing number of drug discoveries and breakthroughs over the coming years. The stock is currently rated a BUY.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.