Nvidia: Market Fears The Beat And... Lower?

Summary

On August 16, 2018, Nvidia (NVDA) announced their Q2/19 earnings. The company beat their midpoint guidance on both top-line and bottom-line. In Nvidia's two most important segments - gaming and datacenter - the company reported 52% and 83% revenue growth y/y. Nvidia continues to be a very well-run company demonstrating exceptional growth.

And yet, the market did not appreciate Nvidia's results. Shares fell ~5% on Friday. The culprit here appears to be that Nvidia's beat was less than some expected and its guidance was similarly less than expected.

Nvidia's forecast for Q3/19 is a bit below where I would expect sequentially, although this might just be a case of a conservative forecast. Nvidia's pricing multiples (PE, P/FCF, and EV/EBITDA) imply growth rates in the mid-30s, while Q3/19 is expected to grow a still-robust 23% y/y. Difficult comps due to crypto may be to blame and perhaps some seasonality shifts as datacenter growth accelerates.

Despite the disappointing guidance, I expect Nvidia to continue their strong growth as the company prepares to launch Turing gaming GPUs and as datacenter earnings continue to grow.

Q2/19 Earnings

(in millions, GAAP) Q2/19 Q2/18 y/y Q1/19 q/q Revenue $ 3,123 $ 2,230 40% $ 3,207 -3% … Gaming $ 1,805 $ 1,186 52% $ 1,723 5% … Datacenter $ 760 $ 416 83% $ 701 8% Operating Profit $ 1,157 $ 688 68% $ 1,295 -11% EPS (diluted) $1.76 $0.92 91% $1.98 -11%

(Author based on company filings)

On a year-over-year basis, Nvidia had a tremendous quarter.

Revenue increased 40% y/y, led by strong growth in Nvidia's two most important segments - gaming and datacenter. Gaming grew 52% y/y despite the near-total absence of revenue from the cryptocurrency miners. Datacenter grew even faster, posting an 83% growth rate - accelerating from the already-amazing 71% y/y growth rate in the previous quarter.

Margins also remained strong for Nvidia, leading to 68% and 91% y/y gains in operating profit and EPS.

Sequentially, results were down slightly in revenue, operating profit, and EPS from the previous quarter. However, both of Nvidia's two most important segments grew sequentially. Revenue declines were entirely caused by weakness in the OEM & IP segment, which fell sequentially from $387 million to $116 million. This drop was due to cryptos:

"Lastly, in our OEM segment, revenue declined by 54% year-on-year and 70% sequentially. This was primarily driven by the sharp decline of cryptocurrency revenues to fairly minimal levels."Colette Kress, Nvidia CFO, Q2/19 CC

Nvidia expects no meaningful contribution from cryptocurrencies moving forward - the company has been de-risked from cryptocurrencies.

Q3/19 Guidance

(in millions, GAAP) Q3/19E Q3/18 y/y Q2/19 q/q Revenue $ 3,250 $ 2,636 23% $ 3,123 4% Gross Profit $ 2,035* $ 1,569 30% $ 1,975 3% Operating Profit $ 1,204* $ 895 35% $ 1,157 4% Diluted EPS $1.78* $1.33 34% $1.76 1%

(Author based on company filings. Guidance is at midpoint, with profit and EPS based on guided margins/costs and EPS based on ~625 million diluted shares.)

Nvidia's forward guidance gives some cause for concern, although the past impact of cryptocurrencies clouds the picture.

For Q3/19, Nvidia has guided towards $3.25 billion revenue at midpoint, with gross margins of 62.6% (~$2.04 billion gross profit) and operating costs of $870 million (~$1.2 billion operating profit). After $20 million in other income, a 9% tax rate, and assuming 625 million diluted shares, this would work out to $1.78/share of diluted EPS. Each of these figures is up 23-35% y/y and up 1-4% q/q, as shown above.

On its face, this is strong guidance: Revenues will grow 23% y/y and margins will improve y/y so that profits grow more quickly than revenue.

But this is also significantly below past revenue growth, both y/y and sequentially, but those comps are difficult due to the impact of crypto and potentially changing seasonality.

Unusual Seasonality?

y/y FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q1 51% -4% -4% 3% 16% 4% 13% 48% 66% Q2 4% 25% 3% -6% 13% 5% 24% 56% 40% Q3 -7% 26% 13% -12% 16% 7% 54% 32% 23%* Q4 -10% 8% 16% 3% 9% 12% 55% 34%

(Nvidia y/y revenue growth based on company filings; Q3/19 at midpoint)

On an annual basis, revenue growth in Q2/19 was in line with previous revenue growth rates - lower than Q1/19 but higher than the two quarters before that.

But revenue guidance for Q3/19 would be the company's slowest revenue growth since Q1/17, ten quarters ago. That could suggest a slowdown in company revenue.

The impact of crypto throws a monkey-wrench into this comparison. During the earnings call, Nvidia said:

"And for the first question, how much of GeForce could’ve been used for crypto? A lot of gamers at night, they could - while they’re sleeping, they could do some mining. And so, do they buy it for mining or did they buy it for gaming, it’s kind of hard to say. And some miners were unable to buy our OEM products, and so they jumped on to the market to buy it from retail, and that probably happened a great deal as well. And that all happened in the last - the previous several quarters, probably starting from late Q3, Q4, Q1, and very little last quarter, and we’re projecting no crypto-mining going forward." Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, Q2/19 CC

Because of the impact of crypto last year in Q3 - as noted by Nvidia - this year's Q3 numbers may not be directly comparable to last year.

So, perhaps the Q3/18 comp is unusually difficult, based on an overly-strong Q3/17 and another comp would be more useful?

q/q FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q1 38% 2% 9% -3% -14% -4% -8% -7% -11% 10% Q2 17% -19% 6% 13% 2% 0% 0% 9% 15% -3% Q3 16% 4.0% 5% 15% 8% 11% 13% 40% 18% 4.1%* Q4 9% 5% -11% -8% 9% 2% 7% 8% 10%

(Nvidia q/q revenue growth based on company filings; Q3/19 at midpoint)

Nvidia's sequential revenue growth patterns from Q4/18 to Q3/19 are very unusual for the company. Sequentially, Q4/18 and Q1/19 were amazing - the strongest sequential growth (for their quarter) in ten-plus and nine years, respectively. Both quarters overlapped a huge crypto-fueled bubble in GPU prices:

(Nvidia GTX 1060 prices from PC Part Picker)

Because of the abnormally-strong Q4 and Q1 growths, Q2/19 sequential growth was the lowest it has been in eight years. Sequentially, revenue fell 3% while the previous seven second quarters had shown flat or positive revenue growth. Again, we can attribute this abnormal result to cryptocurrencies - they inflated the previous quarters, so when their influence vanished, sequential growth was pushed down.

But Q3/19 is tougher to explain. We can view Q2/19 as a "normal" quarter - no major impact from cryptocurrencies. If Q2/19 is "normal," then why is sequential growth in Q3/19 the lowest in eight years?

Possible Explanations for Sequential Slowdown

There are at least four possible explanations for Nvidia's sequential slowdown in Q3/19. These include:

1. Slowdown in growth: One explanation is that growth at Nvidia is legitimately slowing down, even excluding the one-time impacts of the cryptocurrency bubble.

In my view, it's a bit too early to forecast that and it would take a couple more quarters before I'd suggest a slowdown from the ~30-40% growth of the past couple years.

2. Hidden crypto revenue: Perhaps Q2/19 includes some other cryptocurrency revenue that isn't in OEM & IP - such as hidden revenue in the gaming segment - and that revenue is expected to vanish in Q3/19.

In my view, this is unlikely. I don't believe that a significant number of GeForce purchases between May and July were made to mine cryptocurrencies. During Q2 (April 29 to July 29), Ethereum hash rates increased only 9%. Further, Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) cards are more efficient for mining Ethereum to begin with, so when both brands are widely available, miners are more likely to pick Radeon cards.

3. Shift in seasonality: Perhaps Q3/19 has a lower sequential gain because Nvidia has encountered a meaningful shift in revenue seasonality as gaming becomes a comparatively smaller part of the company's revenue. Gaming seasonality will be driven by holiday purchases and game release schedules, while datacenter and other purchases will not see the same holiday spikes (and could see offsetting trends).

This could be a possible explanation, but it doesn't really match the data. Gaming revenue, as a percentage of total revenue, has not meaningfully declined over the past couple years:

(Author based on company filings)

Since Q3/16, Nvidia's revenue (trailing) from gaming has represented between 55% and 59% of the company's revenue. In Q2/19, gaming represented 58% of company revenue ($1,805M of $3,123M). Gaming revenue has not meaningfully decreased in the past three years, so there is little reason to expect that seasonality would be significantly impacted.

4. Nvidia guidance is too conservative: Perhaps Nvidia is simply giving conservative guidance for Q3/19 to "reset" expectations, and this explains the odd seasonality.

In my view, this opinion (when combined with a bit of seasonal impacts) has the most merit. As above, Nvidia's guidance for Q3/19 implies the slowest sequential growth since FY2011. But that is comparing guidance to past results. What if we compared the guidance to past guidance?

(Author based on company filings)

Five of the last six Q3s have had sequential revenue growth of >10%. Compared to those results, 4.1% forecast growth is meager. However, perhaps the better comparison is past forecasts. Only two of the past eight Q3s have had forecasted revenue growth >10%. By this metric, Q3/19's forecast is in line with most past Q3 forecasts.

Of course, I suggested that Nvidia's guidance was too conservative prior to Q2/19 earnings. And I was wrong for Q2/19: Nvidia guidance hit the nail on the head, and the company beat midpoint guidance, but by the slightest margin (0.9%) in years. Mea culpa, and I could be wrong again - perhaps this guidance, too, will be right in line.

Why Growth Matters - Lofty Multiples

(Author based on company filings & prices from Google Finance)

Nvidia trades at lofty multiples. This shouldn't be news to investors. Today, Nvidia trades at a PE of ~36x, a P/FCF of ~37x, and an EV/EBITDA of ~32x (all multiples trailing).

Those lofty multiples are because of its strong growth, as evidenced by the correlation between the above multiples and Nvidia's trailing revenue growth:

Multiple Correlation with trailing revenue growth PE ratio (trailing) 80% (r^2 = 64%) P/FCF ratio (trailing) 92% (r^2 = 84%) EV/EBITDA (trailing) 88% (r^2 = 78%)

(Author based on company filings & prices from Google Finance)

For Nvidia to continue to maintain their current multiples, the company needs to continue posting strong growth.

Nvidia's multiples (via linear regression) can be used to estimate future share prices, based on future growth.

Growth Rate (Q3/19) (Trailing) 0% 10% 23% 30% 42% 50% Today PE Ratio 17x 23x 31x 35x 43x 47x 36x P/FCF Ratio 10x 18x 29x 35x 45x 52x 37x EV/EBITDA 6x 13x 21x 26x 34x 39x 32x

(Author based on company filings & prices from Google Finance; all multiples are trailing.)

Nvidia's current multiples imply trailing revenue growth of ~31% (PE), ~32% (P/FCF), and ~38% (EV/EBITDA) - lower than actual trailing growth as of Q2/19, but higher than y/y growth in Q3/19. If Nvidia matches its Q3/19 guidance, trailing revenue growth would drop to 39% - still higher than the implied growth in any of Nvidia's multiples.

Takeaways

Nvidia had a great quarter, with 40% y/y growth and expanding margins. Expectations for revenue and earnings were high - and perhaps the market hoped for more of a beat than was delivered - but Nvidia matched those expectations.

Nvidia's top-line guidance for Q3/19 implies solid growth - 23% y/y revenue growth. However, that top-line guidance looks a bit weak when compared to Nvidia's past stellar growth rates, especially sequentially.

Nvidia's price implies growth in the mid-30s. Past crypto exposure has muddied the waters, in terms of divining "normal" revenue growth, making it difficult to estimate Nvidia's growth rate moving forward in a post-crypto world.

I expect Nvidia will be able to post strong growth in the coming year and justify their multiple as Turing GPUs become available to gamers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.