Andeavor Logistics LP: Growth Opportunities Support A 8.4% Yield

While the MLP's distribution coverage ratio fell in the latest quarter, this was due to the equity financing used in the latest acquisition round, and the ratio should rebound.

Refining logistics MLP Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) reported Q2 earnings earlier this month that missed slightly on diluted earnings per unit despite beating the consensus revenue estimate. The report was released in the middle of a large rally in the company's unit price, and it was telling that the rally continued after the release despite the miss on earnings (see figure). While the Q2 numbers on their own were a mixed bag, investors were cheered by management's discussion of the large number of asset expansion and EBITDA growth opportunities that have been made possible by its Q4 2017 acquisition of peer Western Refining Logistics LP and its sponsor's own acquisition of refiner Western Refining.

ANDX data by YCharts

Before getting into the specifics of the Q2 earnings, I want to note that Seeking Alpha contributor Todd Akin called the Andeavor Logistics rally perfectly back on July 10. Mr. Akin predicted that the MLP was "poised to rally off of its lows for a move higher to the $50 range" and, less than a month after the article was published, the company's unit price hit $49.54.

Andeavor Logistics reported Q2 revenue of $557 million, down from $607 million YoY but beating the consensus estimate by $45 million. The comparative decline was due to a one-time accounting change in the MLP's wholesale segment that caused revenues and costs to be represented on a net basis in Q2 2018 compared to a gross basis in Q2 2017. On a net basis that segment's revenue result rose from $9 million to $25 million YoY on a 7% increase to fuel gallons sold over the same period and the presence of higher fuel prices in the latest quarter (see figure).

US Retail Gas Price data by YCharts

The MLP's other segments also reported substantially higher revenues compared to Q2 2017. The terminalling and transportation segment's result improved from $194 million to $249 million YoY on large increases to both terminalling and pipeline throughput that offset reduced revenue per barrel for the former (average pipeline transportation revenue per barrel increased over the period due to continued Mid-Continent pipeline congestion.) Likewise, the gathering and processing segment's revenue result rose from $242 million to $290 million YoY on higher volumes and revenues per barrel for its NGL sales and crude oil gathering operations; only its natural gas gathering operations reported a lower number over the same period due to lower volumes.

Q4 2017 saw Andeavor Logistics acquire roughly $2.2 billion worth of assets via a $445 million sponsor dropdown and $1.7 billion merger with Western Refining Logistics. The addition of these assets (see figure) were the primary driver of the improved YoY revenue result via higher throughput volumes, although the presence of higher pipeline revenue per barrel was also notable in light of the MLP's potential opportunities for additional asset expansion opportunities moving forward (more on this below).

ANDX Total Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The combination of higher volumes and, in some cases, higher prices and/or margins allowed all three of the MLP's segments to record improved EBITDA results on a YoY basis. The terminalling and transportation segment continued to lead the overall earnings as its EBITDA improved from $149 million to $161 million YoY. The gathering and processing segment's result rose from $96 million to $122 million YoY due to the unusual combination of higher throughput and unit revenues at its pipeline operations.

The wholesale segment's EBITDA experienced the largest percentage gain as it increased from $3 million to $13 million over the same period. In addition to the larger sales volume, the segment also benefited from a 61% YoY increase to its fuel margin to $0.05/gallon. Retailers and wholesalers have largely reported margin compression in the latest quarter compared to Q2 2017 because of the fuel price rally that has taken place over the TTM period, and the segment's sector-beating result likely reflects the value obtained from the MLP's merger with Western Refining Logistics and the latter's Southwestern retail and wholesale locations.

Consolidated EBITDA rose by 19% YoY to $296 million. This spurred the net earnings attributable to limited partners to $138 million from $70 million in Q2 2017. The equity financing used to make the Q4 2017 acquisitions caused the MLP's weighted average LP units outstanding number to double YoY, however, and its Q2 diluted earnings per LP unit came in flat at $0.63, missing the consensus by $0.03. That is not to say that the LP unitholders did not benefit from the acquisitions, however. Operating cash flow also doubled YoY, in part due to the acquisitions, to $231 million from $111 million. This in turn resulted in a 21% increase over the same period to distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders. Management used this improvement to justify an 8% YoY increase to the MLP's quarterly distribution to $1.015/unit, which was subsequently increased by another 1.5% in Q3 2018 to $1.03/unit. The large increase to the number of LP units outstanding also meant that this increase caused the MLP's distribution coverage ratio to fall from 1.20x in Q2 2017 to 1.02x in Q2 2018. The dilution was one-time whereas the contribution to distributable cash flow from the acquired assets is just beginning to appear in the quarterly earnings, however, so investors can expect this ratio to rebound in the quarters ahead.

The Q2 earnings report also contained a number of items that positively impact the outlook for Andeavor Logistics. The recent acquisitions by the sponsor have continued to make dropdown opportunities available for the MLP. The latest of these, which was announced in the report, is a combined $1.6 billion worth of logistics assets in both the Permian Basin and Andeavor's remaining refinery logistics assets. While the MLP will need to invest approximately $150 million into these acquired assets through the end of FY 2019, they are expected to contribute up to $220 million in annual EBITDA by 2020. The latest round of acquisitions from the sponsor was financed via a combination of debt and (mostly) equity, with the latter being based on a share price of $44.20/unit. Roughly 28.3 million common units are involved, although management projected that it expects to achieve $1.6 billion in annual EBITDA by 2020 without any additional equity issuances.

To put that number into perspective, the consensus analyst estimates placed the MLP's EBITDA results at $1.25 billion and $1.5 billion in FY 2018 and FY 2019, respectively (see figure). If achieved, then, the $1.6 billion forecast would represent a 28% increase over this year's expected result, clearing the way for continued distribution growth. The fact that the latest dropdowns involve a number of Permian pipeline assets provides strong support for the FY 2020 forecast given that pipeline congestion in the region is not expected to clear out until that year, boosting both throughput and unit revenues.

ANDX EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

As strong as the outlook for Andeavor Logistics is, a word of caution is in order. The recent rally in the company's share price has pushed its TTM and FY 2018 EV/EBITDA ratios up to 14.5x and 13x, respectively. While these valuations could be justified in light of the expected EBITDA growth beyond next year, the MLP's sponsor is to be acquired by refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) in Q4 of this year. It remains to be seen what form Andeavor Logistics will take after the acquisition is completed. The terms of the acquisition have imposed a cap on the share price of Andeavor despite that refiner's bumper earnings of late, so investors looking to initiate long positions in Andeavor Logistics should bear this uncertainty in mind. That said, the 8.4% forward yield offered by Andeavor Logistics certainly looks safe given the MLP's strengthening operating conditions and asset base.

ANDX EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.