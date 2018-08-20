THW: Earn A High Income While Playing Healthcare Growth

The fund is trading at a very appealing discount right now so the price seems right.

The fund is heavily exposed to the pharmaceutical industry and uses leverage, which both add risks but these appear manageable.

While ETFs can allow you to play these trends, their distribution yields tend to be very disappointing for an investor searching for income.

Over the past few months, I have become increasingly interested in the healthcare industry as a play on both American and global demographic trends. I discussed the reasons for this in a post that I published a month or two back on the Fidelity U.S. Health Care ETF (FHLC). Unfortunately, as is the case with most exchange-traded funds, the dividend yield leaves something to be desired.

This caused me to turn my attention to closed-end fund alternatives, as these vehicles are usually able to deliver much higher levels of current income. Fortunately, there are several closed-end funds that focus on the healthcare space. One of these is the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW), which will be the investment discussed in the remainder of this article.

Before we begin discussing the fund however, let us discuss a few reasons why the healthcare industry deserves a place in your portfolio.

Why Healthcare?

At its core, the healthcare industry is about providing services to treat infirmities or other conditions that prevent patients' bodies from performing at peak efficiency. Thus, trends that are likely to have a negative effect on people's physical well-being should result in growing business for healthcare companies. There are a few such trends.

First and foremost is the aging of the Baby Boomer generation. This is the generation that began when American soldiers returning home from World War II decided to take advantage of the relative prosperity of the post-war period and raise families. According to most demographers, the Baby Boomers were born during the period spanning from 1946-1964, which would make the members of this generation 53-72 years old today.

The reason why this is such a big deal for the healthcare industry is the size of the generation. There were 77 million babies born during the Baby Boomer period. However, naturally, not all of these babies are still alive today. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are between 72 and 74 million Americans in this age group today, which is substantially higher than the numbers that were in the generations before them.

Thus, we can expect to see a climb in the number of people in the twilight years of their lives over the next 25 years or so. This is the time when individuals' use of medical products and services tends to increase dramatically, naturally resulting in growing business for healthcare companies.

The second major trend that will likely result in growing revenues for healthcare companies is the surging obesity rate in the United States. This is due largely to technological developments and lifestyle changes that have resulted in people having a lower level of physical activity than they had in the past. As I discussed in a recent article, a recent study states that the United States will have an obesity rate of approximately 55% in 2045, an increase over the 39% that it has today.

There are numerous chronic conditions that are associated with obesity including heart disease, type-2 diabetes, hypertension, and osteoarthritis. As these are chronic conditions, an individual that contracts one of them will require continual care, resulting in long-term revenues for healthcare companies. As the obesity rate increases, we can assume that the proportion of the population suffering from these conditions will also increase, resulting in revenue growth for healthcare providers exceeding the population growth rate.

Now, let us take a look at the Tekla World Healthcare Fund, as a way to play these trends.

About The Fund

The fund describes itself as investing primarily in the healthcare industry with the objective of seeking current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry including equity securities and debt securities.

I suspect that the fund's webpage has a typographical error on it however, as that description makes it sound like THW is a fund of funds that invests in other funds (investment companies) that are investing in the healthcare industry. This is emphatically not correct as THW invests in the healthcare companies directly. We can see this by taking a look at the fund's portfolio. Here are its top ten holdings:

Source: Tekla Capital Management, LLC

Here we can see several distinct differences between the holdings of THW and of an indexed fund such as the iShares Global Health Care ETF (IXJ) or the U.S.-only versions such as FHLC. In fact, about the only similarity is that all of the funds hold Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). In fact, from looking at the top ten holdings, we can conclude that the fund holds a significant number of pharmaceutical stocks. That is indeed the case, as 65.6% of the fund's total holdings are in pharmaceutical companies:

Source: Tekla Capital Management, LLC

This actually makes some sense as the pharmaceutical segment as a whole does tend to pay out relatively substantial dividend yields. We can see the presence of healthcare-related real estate investment trusts in the portfolio as well, which also juices the yield.

While pharmaceuticals are generally resistant to most economic shocks, their heavy weighting in the portfolio does open it up for unique risks. Perhaps the most significant of these is the possibility of the United States, which currently has the highest drug prices in the world, will take some action that substantially reduces these prices and thus hurts the ability of pharmaceutical companies to make a profit.

As a general rule, I generally dislike seeing any single holding accounting for more than 5% of a fund as that exposes the fund to company-specific risks. Here we see five such holdings. Fortunately though, none of them is much over 5%.

Distribution

Naturally, the primary reason to buy a fund like this is to receive a good source of income while waiting for the capital appreciation to come. THW does not disappoint in this regard. THW has a managed distribution policy that allows the fund to make monthly distributions despite the fact that the underlying assets pay out their dividends on a quarterly basis.

Currently, the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.1167 per share, a level that it has maintained since at least 2016. This works out to $1.40 per year, which gives the fund a distribution yield of 10.3%, which is certainly appealing enough for me to be willing to sit on an investment while waiting for the growth story to play out.

One thing that readers might note is that this distribution yield is substantially higher than what the underlying stocks pay. The reason that the fund is able to do this is by using leverage. Basically, THW has borrowed money to buy more stocks that it could simply using the money that it raised in its initial public offering. We can see this by looking at the fund's asset allocation, which clearly shows that it is 27.6% levered:

Source: Tekla Capital Management, LLC

As long as the interest rate on the fund's debt is less than the dividend yield on the stocks that it buys, then this strategy works to boost its income. As the fund is able to borrow at institutional rates, this is typically the case and it is in this case. Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword as it amplifies losses in the case of a market decline. This is why it is important to ensure that the fund keeps its leverage at a reasonable level, which it seems to be doing.

Valuation

As investors, it is always important to make sure that we do not overpay for any assets in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for assets is a sure way to ensure subpar returns. In the case of a closed-end fund like THW, the most common way to value it is by using net asset value, which is essentially the value of all the stocks and bonds in the company's portfolio minus any outstanding debt.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund at a price below its net asset value per share as that means that we are acquiring the fund's assets at a price below what they are actually worth. As of August 16, 2018, the fund had a net asset value of $14.93 per share. As the fund closed at $13.55 per share on the same date, it is currently trading at an attractive discount of 9.24% to its net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the next few decades are likely to be quite positive for the healthcare industry due to a variety of different demographic trends. One way that investors can play these trends while generating a solid income is by investing in the Tekla World Healthcare Fund, which aims to deliver both income and capital gains by investing in healthcare stocks from around the world. Although it does have outsized exposure to the pharmaceutical industry, the fund does seem likely to be a solid play on a growing need for healthcare going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.