Sysco Corp. Reports Strong Revenue Growth But Valuation Remains Challenging

SYY trades at a premium to its competitors that cannot be justified by its anticipated earnings growth.

With the exception of rising freight costs due to gasoline prices, SYY's macroeconomic landscape is favorable as illustrated by an uptick in restaurant expenditures.

Background and Strategy

Sysco Corp. (SYY) is the largest food distributor in North America with revenue of $55 billion in fiscal year 2018 (F2018). It supplies restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and schools with the ingredients they need to prepare and serve meals. Investors should focus on the below items in assessing the attractiveness of SYY’s industry.

Restaurant expenditures

Food commodity costs

Freight costs

Although the U.S. represents the overwhelming majority of SYY’s revenue, it has been expanding its international presence mainly through acquisitions, such as the Brakes Group at the end of F2017. International revenues were $12 billion F2018, an increase of 9%.

Like many successful companies, SYY has a simple but effective strategy that it measures assiduously. The following diagram illustrates the four tenets of SYY’s strategy.

SYY crafts three-year plans with financial targets to ensure that it is effective at converting its operational strategy into strong financial results. Below table shows SYY was successful at achieving its key metrics for the last three-year plan, and management has set similar targets for the next three years.

($ millions) Targets F2018-F2020 Targets F2015-F2018 Actual F2015-F2018 Gross Profit CAGR 4.0% 4.0% 4.2% Op. Exp .CAGR 3.0% 3.0% 2.2% Op. Inc. Growth $600 - $650 $600 - $650 $665 ROIC 15% 15% 20%

Outperforming Peers

13 Weeks Ended June 30, 2018 SYY (US) USFD PFGC US Sales Growth 6.1% 0.0% 3.7% US Case Growth 3.0% -0.9% 3.3% Gross Margin 20.1% 18.1% 13.3% Operating Margin 8.3% 3.3% 2.0%

Above table illustrates SYY outperformed its main competitors, U.S. Foods (USFD) and Performance Food Group (PFGC), in the most recent quarter. Overall, case volume was strong. USFD attributed its flat revenue growth and declining case volume to its strategic shift away from chain restaurants. Strong industry case growth and SYY’s outperformance give the firm a good starting point for its new three-year plan.

Below chart shows that SYY’s superior profitability is not a quarter phenomenon. It has consistently generated the best operating margin. This favorable differentiation is most likely due to SYY’s economies of scale and operational discipline.

Operating Margin Comparison

Surge in Restaurant Spending

SYY’s revenue growth in 4Q F18 benefited from a resurgence in dining out. Consumers’ spending at restaurants rebounded sharply in the second quarter of 2018 according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Restaurant spending has been volatile. Dinner checks tumbled during the Great Recession as consumers sought ways to save money, but food purveyors recovered quickly. The below graph raises a compelling question for SYY investors. Does 2Q 18 represent a one quarter aberration or is it the onset of a long period of strong growth in restaurant spending?

There is a solid case that restaurant expenditures will grow at between 3% and 5% over the medium term. Below are the supporting factors.

Workers’ wages are finally starting to benefit from tight labor markets. Average hourly pay increased 2.7% over the past year according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. With the unemployment rate at an almost two decade low (3.9%), it seems likely that wage growth will remain above 2%.

SYY should benefit from accelerating inflation as long as income growth remains strong. SYY reported food cost inflation of 1.1%, which was less than expected. Higher inflation would lead to higher revenue as long as consumers’ incomes are growing fast enough to shoulder price increases.

The mortgage bankers association’s latest forecast predicts mortgage rates will rise steadily to 5.3% from 3.9% last year. This increase coupled with expected home price appreciation of 15% will dissuade many people from saving for their first home or an upgrade to their current home. Consequently, they will feel less guilty about eating out.

Operating Margin Improvement

SYY reported a 62 basis point ((bp)) improvement in its operating margin despite a 9 bp contraction in gross margin. The improvement resulted from controlling overhead expenses and lower restructuring costs in 4Q F18 than 4Q F17. As mentioned earlier, one of SYY’s key objectives is to maintain a growth rate for gross profit that exceeds the growth rate for operating expenses by at least 100 bps. The U.S. segment was solely responsible for the gross margin deterioration as it contracted by 18 bps compared with gross margin expansion of 28 bps for international and 48 bps for SYGMA. Management highlighted freight expenses in explaining the deterioration in the U.S.

Potential Headwinds

Rising freight costs are the likely to be the biggest challenge to SYY in the near-term. Management mentioned freight costs several times during the call as an industry-wide problem. They have tried to address the issue by optimizing loads and ensuring they have the relationships with the right vendors. The problem is twofold. Diesel prices have rebounded significantly from the trough they reached in 2016 from the over supply created by the shale boom. Below chart suggests diesel prices could return to $4 per gallon, which would be a 25% increase from their average price during 4Q F18. The second problem is what the Washington Post described as a “massive shortage of truck drivers.”

Average Price for Gallon of Diesel

Conclusion and Valuation

Investors should view SYY cautiously because of its valuation. As the table below illustrates, SYY trades at a premium to its competitors, and analysts expect a lower earnings growth rate for SYY next year. These factors are balanced by SYY’s strong track record of execution and superior operating margin. If SYY shares decline, it could be an attractive buying opportunity.

Forward P/E Earnings Growth SYY 21 10% PFGC 17 16% USFD 17 13%

