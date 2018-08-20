BBVA Bets Big On Fintech, But Must Focus On The Turkey Situation First

I believe the lessons learned from betting on Fintech immediately increase the value of existing bank, but some of their investments could become big companies on their own.

BBVA is known as a frontrunner in the digital banking space. It has invested over $1 billion in Fintech projects globally.

The bank seems to be doing more than okay in terms of profitability (RoE) and capitalisation (capital ratio), when compared to European peers.

BBVA has a lot of exposure to 'risky' countries such as Turkey and Argentina. This has dragged down the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) is a Spanish bank with operations all over the world. Main markets include Spain, South-America, Mexico, The US and....Turkey.

Even though I only have one bank stock in my portfolio, ICICI bank (IBN), to have exposure to macro growth trends in India, I've been looking to add BBVA to my portfolio.

While I was looking for a good entry, it now seems I won't build a position even though the stock has traded down sharply over the week.

BBVA is exposed to risky countries

There are two countries constantly in the news because of currency concerns: Turkey and Argentina. Unfortunately, BBVA has significant exposure to these countries. Of course, we should know whether the bank has hedged for these risks or not, but we haven't seen any official communication on this.

Turkey

A research note by ABN Amro states that 1/3 of BBVA's pre-tax profits for 2017 are made in Turkey. When we take a look at H1 results for 2018, we can confirm that the profits in Turkey are material enough to be worried. The following picture is about Turkey only.

Source: BBVA's H1 report

Operating income and net attributable profit rose a bit more than 25% year over year. Bloomberg also reports that nearly 14% of total loans are in Turkey.

Source: Bloomberg

BBVA also has a 49% stake in Turkey's second largest private bank Garanti.

The issue at play here is that, even if BBVA is sufficiently hedged against currency headwinds and is able to control non-performing loan growth, the crisis will stall one of its main growth drivers and profit centers.

Argentina

Argentina's central bank has just increased the interest rate to 45%. Sure, this will protect the currency, but will hinder economic growth going forward. Is BBVA exposed to this country as well?

In the H1 profit breakdown picture (at the beginning of the article), profits from South-America are 14% of the total net attributable income.

Source: BBVA's H1 report

BBVA's South-American operations are concentrated in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. 10% of performing loans are Argentinian and 12% of customer funds are as well. All in all, it's a small part of the business, but nonetheless something to watch.

For your information, BBVA sold its Chile business for $2.2 billion to Scotiabank in July. This will boost the CET1 ratio in the Q3 report by around 50 basispoints.

BBVA has positioned itself as a financial innovator

BBVA has transformed itself into a frontrunner in digital transformation. It is often mentioned as one of the banks paying most attention to Fintech, and gets awards for doing so.

Chairman Fransisco Gonzalez said in 2015 he would transform BBVA from a bank into a software company. The most valuable asset the bank has, he says, is data. It is time to unlock this value even more. Over the years, BBVA has invested over $1 billion in Fintech companies. It's an aggressive strategy, but I believe it will pay off in the long-run.

Back in 2016 it acquired Finnish fintech start-up Holvi. It's an 'online bank for SME's that is getting traction. There's not numbers to be found in the annual report of BBVA, however. Holvi just announced a partnership with Uber to make it easier for drivers to open business bank accounts and do bookkeeping.

BBVA has invested in other exiting Fintech projects:

Atom - online bank in the UK with over 1.3 billion pounds in funds and loans. BBVA now owns 39% of the company.

Azlo - a company similar to Holvi, that offers free business accounts in the US and Mexico. The company launched in the beginning of 2018 and no financial details are known.

SolarisBank - a German API-first bank that will likely be an enabler in aggregating bank accounts with new PSD2 regulation coming in play. This is a typical company that will thrive in the new 'open banking' world, connecting all the bank's legacy systems. Other investors are ABN Amro, Visa and Lakestar.

I work in the Fintech space myself and especially in Europe, interesting times are ahead. The new European directive PSD2 will disrupt the banking industry, be it slowly at the beginning.

Third parties will be able to consult bank accounts and even initiate payments. This is where the SolarisBank investment can pay off, as it connects all the bank data with easy to implement API's.

The Fintech industry has been hot for a while in the UK. That's why I believe purchasing a stake in Atom is a wise move. Not only will BBVA learn a lot, I think it can grow to become a profitable business.

Azlo and Holvi are trying to get a share of the gig-economy, a trend that's visible in the developing economies. A Forbes article notes that 50% of millenials already work in this gig-economy.

While it's very hard to come up with a number on how this will affect the profits of BBVA in the long-run, it's clear that the sector has been booming as a whole. To me, that's an indication that it's not going away anytime soon.

Source: Consultancy.uk

I think the quality of investments by BBVA is particularly interesting as I pointed out above. You can wrap it up like this, they are betting on:

Digital, mobile banking, with lower fees and better customer experience

Growth in the gig-economy and grabbing the millennials as loyal customers (note the deal Holvi made with Uber as a good example)

The open banking revolution, where banks will be integrated not only with its peers, but also other financial and online services

Profitability of European Banks versus BBVA

BBVA used to be a G-SIB, systematically important bank, but has lost that status over the years. I'll open the discussion by quoting an IMF working paper that looks at profitability of the banking sector.

Source: IMF Working paper: Where Have All the Profits Gone? European Bank Profitability Over the Financial Cycle

The paper looks at profitability over four distinct time periods:

2000-2004 (pre-boom)

2005-2007 (boom)

2008-20012 (crisis)

2013-2016 (post-crisis)

Even though BBVA isn't on the list of G-SIB's anymore (30 in total, find them here), for comparison reasons we'll look at the average row of the second table. Return on equity dropped from 13.3% pre-boom to 3.1% during the crisis. In the post-crisis period only 3.2% of RoE was achieved on average. This is because banks used a lot of leverage in the pre-boom and boom periods to inflate RoE.

There's too much interesting points in the paper, that I recommend you read it yourself if you want to learn more, but let me point out a couple of conclusions of the authors:

In the post-crisis environment, banks that managed to generate a return on equity of at least 9 percent (about one fifth of the banks in our sample) were smaller and had loans of better quality on their books.

Smaller banks were less leveraged than bigger banks and were able to get back to profitability more quickly.

Better quality of loans means their NPL (non-performing loans) to Gross loans ratio is better than average.

Source: IMF Working paper: Where Have All the Profits Gone? European Bank Profitability Over the Financial Cycle

In this table, we see the average NPL/Gross loans percentage is 6.7% in the post-crisis period versus 2.7% in the pre-boom period.

For the EU G-Sibs this is 4.6% post-crisis and 2.4% pre-boom.

BBVA's numbers

Let's quickly go over BBVA's numbers and then compare.

Net attributable profit in H1 increased 14.9% year over year.

Source: BBVA's H1 results

The RoE increased to 11.7% in the first half of the year.

Source: BBVA's official website

Capital is equally important to measure. Let's first look at capital ratios.

According to Basel III regulations, all banks must have at least 4.5% of CET1 versus risk-weighted assets. Of course, we must assume that the bank is not weighing its risks wrongfully, but the CET1 of 10.8% seems decent enough. The Additional Tier 1 remains the same over the years, and Tier 2 increased by 0.2 percentage points. The bank now has a fully loaded total capital ratio of 15.2%. According to Basel III, the total capital ratio has to be at least 8%.

In terms of Non-performing loans, BBVA has made a bit of progress.

Source: BBVA's H1 report

The NPL ratio dropped from 4.8% back in 2017 to 4.4% today.

The ECB publishes numbers gathered from over 100 SIs (Significant Institutions).

Source: ECB Website

Comparison

How does BBVA hold up compared to these averages?

BBVA (H1) IMF Working paper ECB RoE 11.7% 3.2% 6.63% NPL 4.4% 6.7% 4.81% Total Capital Ratio 15.2% / 17.72%

Source: aggregated by the author.

Let's say that BBVA comes out as an above average performer with 11.7% return on equity and similar NPL ratio's and capitalisation metrics.

It's actually in line with some of the best performing banks in Europe. The Dutch newspaper Financieel Dagblad came out with a list that had KBC (18%), ABM Amro (11.8%), ING (11.6%) and Nordea (11.5%). I went through the latest reports to find the current return on equity for the banks mentioned.

Bank RoE KBC (most recent) 17% Nordea (Q2) 13.9% ABN Amro (Q2) 13.5% BBVA (H1) 11.7% ING (Q2) 10.4%

Source: every bank's quarterly reports.

How have these stocks performed over the last 3 months?

BBVA data by YCharts

BBVA's share price plunged by 25% over the last 3 months. Even though almost all of the banks have lost value, the move seems too much.

Now let's compare from a relative valuation point of view.

BBVA PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Given the TTM P/E values, all the banks seem to trade around the same multiple between 8.5 and 10.5.

What about dividend yield, any differences there?

Bank Dividend Yield Pay out ratio KBC (most recent) 4.5% 50% Nordea (Q2) 10.3% 90% ABN Amro (Q2) 6.4% 50% BBVA (H1) 3.9% 35%-40% ING (Q2) 5.0% 40%

Source: every bank's official website reports.

BBVA has the lowest dividend yield, but then again its pay-out ratio is a lot more conservative. With comparable pay-out ratios of 50%, the dividend is in line with the rest of the industry. I believe it's smart that BBVA is investing in future growth and is building some reserves.

All things considered, I believe BBVA is trading at a fair value versus its peers. The banking sector as a whole will likely change a lot in the next few years, especially in Europe, and the bank is positioned to perform well from these changes. The focus on digitalisation will, in my opinion, translate in more growth in all the countries the company is operating in.

Net earnings per share grow 14.5% year-over-year, whereas other banks have started seeing growth slow down.

KBC's Q2 results were down considerably year-over-year.

Source: KBC Q2 earnings report

Some goes for the other banks such as ING, that had 5% earnings growth year over year according to the latest Q2 report.

Nordea's profits were boosted by asset sales, rising 35% year-over-year. ABN Amro's earnings per share dropped from 1 to 0.71 for the second quarter year over year.

Long story short: all the banks are struggling to increase earnings. Growth is an issue. BBVA is exposed to riskier countries, but the growth is there. Nowadays, the market has not really put a premium on this growth story as the stock is trading within the same multiple range as the others.

Owning BBVA might be risky now, but I believe it's a winner in the long-run

Because of the Turkey situation, I don't dare to purchase stock in BBVA, even though it's a more than decent bank with a solid balance sheet and profitability.

However, I think BBVA's digital strategy is the right one. It is planting seeds today to harvest ten years from now. The bank will surely learn a lot by interacting with these dynamic start-ups and copy ideas into its own products and services.

BBVA is pushing its customers to digital channels. This is what the customer wants, and it's cheaper for the bank as well. The bank is definitely on my watch list, but I will look for action in Turkey before initiating a position.

The Turkish government should allow monetary tightening by the central bank. Interest rates need to rise to save the lira. Unfortunately, this could really hurt the Turkish economy that has grown on credit of all forms: consumer debt, credit card debt, business debt, etc.

What I'm personally looking for is an interest rate hike big enough to stop the decline of the Turkish Lira. Afterwards, it will be essential to track the evolution of GDP growth, household income and non-performing loans. If the rise in the interest rate hurts the economy too much, it will be a disaster for BBVA. If the rise is too small, it will not solve the problem. If it hits the perfect sweet spot, BBVA's Turkish branch could be a real winner.

