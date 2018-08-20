Execution In Q1 Is The Best Chance GoPro Has

This would make Q1 of 2019 the best start to a year GoPro has had since running into trouble in 2015.

GoPro (GPRO) hasn't done a whole lot since the beginning of the year except live in a negative land - flailing between negative 40% and negative 10% returns. Though with Q3 upon us, the company is gearing up for the holiday high season for its products. It's the second half of the year where the company has historically shined or more recently, has disappointed investors. Barely treading water and avoiding drying up its dwindling cash reserves, I continue to keep a distant eye on the story.

The second-quarter call is prime for understanding what management is expecting in the second half of the year, but this particular call was surprising. Management guided not only for Q3 but also for Q4, with some precision I might add, as if it was the Q3 conference call.

But, my interest didn't pique at Q4 numbers. Instead, it was the color around the first quarter of 2019. I did a virtual double take after hearing management going so far as to provide insight into how Q1 would shape up - though not nearly as detailed as providing a revenue range. Still, the company guided for Q1 gross margins which can tell investors a lot about expectations as well as the health of the business.

Taking a step back, the company did not provide stellar revenue guidance for Q3 or Q4. For Q3 revenue was guided for a midpoint of $270M, while Q4 was guided for a midpoint of $390M. A quick compare tells us the second half of 2018 is nearly exactly in line with the second half of 2017 as the latter came in at $665M.

A Blessing In Disguise?

Management explained a shortage in common components was to blame for the upcoming quarters' lack of revenue growth, leading to demand outstripping supply. If you recall, however, we've heard this before in 2016 when a problem with HERO5 production caused supply to be constrained. Yet management said it would catch up to demand and issued guidance at $625M for the fourth quarter.

With those final words, the quarter resulted in missing the aforementioned guidance by $85M (~14%).

Perhaps these two supply situations can be seen through two different lenses - one where it was the company's own doing and one where it's outside of its control. However, management's ability to forecast demand has been more rocky than rock solid.

The one key factor in guidance was inventory levels. Exiting Q2, the company had $86M in inventory, the lowest level since the same quarter in 2014. Because of this low inventory going into the holiday season, combined with the supply constraint, the company expects inventory to remain low as it exits Q4. This is where the setup into Q1 comes into play.

...our plan for 2019 includes the following: as supply catches up, we will fill depleted channels meeting expected demand for the first quarter of 2019... - Q2 2018 Earnings Call

This low inventory guidance combines with the next sentence about gross margins where, "gross margin [for Q1 are] to be similar to our exit rate of Q4 2018"

And what exactly is the gross margin exit rate for Q4?

...for the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect...gross margin to be 40% plus or minus 1 percentage point

A 40% gross margin for Q1? Well, that's something the company hasn't been capable of since 2015 after coming off its highest revenue quarter ever in Q4 of 2014. Gross margins for the said first quarter were 45%. Management is attributing the higher gross margin expectation to not just fulfilling demand with larger quantities but also managing product costs:

...you're seeing the full benefit of what we've been narrating for a while now that the new products we have that are coming, particularly at $199 and $299 price points, are at much better cost points than historically.

But, don't get ahead of me, I'm not implying Q1 will be just like 2015 in all of its $363M glory. What I'm getting at is this is the best start to a year GoPro is expecting in some time. In the last few years of struggling, management has had to sacrifice the first half of the year in order to set up for the second half of the year. Because volumes of sales are so low in the first quarter with only $202M, $218M, and $183M in revenue in the last three Q1s, respectively, the company is unable to support the fixed costs of operating. This leads to an unprofitable start, adding enormous pressure to perform in the second half when volumes are supposed to increase.

The currently guided situation allows the first half of the year to benefit from two positives at just the right time, and really three. Not only will demand be held over but the products which fulfill said demand will be of a higher margin, combined with channels being empty allowing for higher fill rates. Let's not forget, without Karma margins are no longer being weighed down as well.

It's a perfect storm, but only half of the company's doing. Perhaps management is getting a break after the poorly managed marketing and product execution it has experienced since 2015. The situation leaves it with no inventory to work, forcibly having the channels depleted. A blessing in disguise, if you will.

One Main Ingredient Isn't Assured

But, this brings me to the other side of the investing equation: actually seeing all of this through. In a word, execution. A nine letter word which has investors gun shy with GoPro.

Management has created a track record of not being able to forecast demand, and subsequently, any of its own guidance since the company fell apart after the HERO4. The risk here is management actually having a clue about next quarter, let alone what it sees six months from now. Management has also been caught in the past (inadvertently or otherwise) stuffing the channel to generate revenue. What it wound up doing instead was overshooting its demand expectations, leading to write-downs on excessive retail inventory.

If you are willing to speculate on GoPro, going into next year would be the time to do it. But, you have another quarter to judge if management has a finger on its market's pulse this time around. If it fails to meet Q3 guidance and reiterates or lowers guidance for Q4, then it's clear there's no foundation to expect the high gross margins for Q1. This would negate any of the expectations I have set above.

This will be an interesting time for GoPro and one which will test the company, management, and its execution again - mainly because it has continued to stay above water and fight another day. This is the setup investors could be looking for; a good start to a year to get the company on a more sure footing. But keep in mind the largest risk has time to be confirmed or denied before committing any capital toward GoPro. I remain on the sidelines as far as shares and rather play options on the volatility which is sure to come.

