Bojangles' - 50 Percent Upside

Imagine for a moment that you could conjure up the perfect restaurant investment. What attributes would such a company possess?

A loyal, cult-like fanbase cultivated over many years in business would be a good start. You would also want to see good growth prospects, both within and outside of the core market. Unpretentious, popular food not subject to fickle changes in consumer taste would be essential. Naturally, a solid balance sheet and sound business fundamentals would be a must. And of course, you would want to buy a piece of this business at a large discount to intrinsic value.

I submit that Bojangles’ (BOJA) comes very close to meeting this ideal.

In my February 2018 article on the company, I describe the almost fanatical loyalty displayed by consumers in Bojangles’ core market. My recent vacation to the company’s North Carolina stronghold, one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S., inspired me to revisit the company. Here I focus on financial projections for what I consider the ‘base’ future growth scenario. The stock is very cheap at the present market value, with an estimated 50 percent upside.

Bojangles’ in 2028 – Base Case

Management’s stated objective is to continue growing Bojangles’ unit count at a 7 percent CAGR, which means that the company would consist of 1,400 locations by 2028. This represents 636 restaurants in addition to the 764 that already exist.

This updated analysis also takes into consideration management’s shift in preference for franchising rather than corporate-driven growth. The base case presented here assumes that the final split between franchises and corporate stores will be approximately 80/20.

Corporate Franchised Total 2018 325 439 764 2028 276 1124 1400

source: author's calculations

Projecting revenue without assuming any same store sales growth is relatively straightforward. Bojangles’ presently generates approximately $1.6 million in sales per store annually and imposes a 4 percent royalty for most franchisees. Multiplying that sales figure by the number of future corporate restaurants and adding in the 4 percent royalty gives $511 million.

Accounting for growth in expenses is a bit more complicated, as one must separate costs at the restaurant level from administrative/marketing apparatus at headquarters that supports both corporate-owned and franchised restaurants. To keep things simple, I assume that food, labor, and operating costs at the individual restaurant level stay constant. General and administrative costs at headquarters also do not change.

Under this scenario, Bojangles’ would earn $71 million by 2028.

$57.2 million in company restaurant operating profits

$71.7 million cash flow from franchise fees

($57.6 million) in G&A costs

A cash flow of $46 million (estimated after-tax earnings) in perpetuity is worth $1.1 billion at a 4 percent rate. Discounting that year 2028 value back to 2028 yields a present value of $740 million for the company – nearly 50 percent above the current market value of $500 million.

Underperformance and Refranchising

At this point you might be wondering why Bojangles’ stock is so cheap if the company is really so high-quality. I think there are a few reasons for this disconnect:

relatively little national media coverage

unrealistically high expectations at the IPO

general discontent toward restaurant stocks

inconsistent growth

Wall Street clearly held high hopes for Bojangles’ when the stock debuted on the NASDAQ in 2015. Shares quickly reached a high of $27.50 in May 2015, only to fall as low as $11.35 in December 2017. The company’s IPO came at a time of great euphoria for new restaurant offerings, so it is no surprise that company failed to meet unrealistic expectations when the “restaurant recession” hit.

On the other hand, Bojangles’ has also experienced legitimate growing pains. Perhaps in response to this inconsistent performance, the company wants to shift from opening more company-owned restaurants to franchising most of its future growth. While the IPO prospectus states that the company would grow its corporate and franchised stores in “similar proportions,” the 2017 annual report notes that “franchisees will continue to lead our expansion efforts because we intend to open fewer new company-operated restaurants…”

The last 10-K also noted that management would consider selling company-owned stores outside the core market, where Bojangles’ has sometimes struggled to gain traction. To this end, the company announced that it had sold 30 Tennessee restaurants during the most recent quarter to a franchisee.

Whether the company can find competent franchisees remains to be seen, but the “refranchising” strategy has recently been a winner for other fast-food chains such as McDonald’s (MCD) and Wendy’s (WEN). While shedding company-owned stores decreases total revenue, the idea is that the franchisor can generate a better profit margin from royalties than from restaurant operations. Apparently Bojangles’ management believes that it can optimize its results by infilling the Carolinas with company-owned stores while expanding to adjacent markets using a franchising model.

Review

As I demonstrate in my projections, Bojangles’ stock remains quite cheap based on a conservative future growth scenario. Because the model is highly sensitive to the number of company-owned restaurants in the mix, the stock would still be undervalued even if franchise growth is cut in half. In my view, Bojangles' value is pretty self-evident, but readers can prove that to themselves by substituting in their own assumptions.

There is also reason to believe that the recent growth sputter could be a passing concern. Prior to its IPO, the company had delivered 19 consecutive quarters of comparable store sales growth. North and South Carolina rank 14th and 18th in the nation, respectively, for population growth, while Georgia comes in 8th. Anyone who has been to the Southern Atlantic states recently can attest to the rapid expansion underway in major metropolitan areas. The urbanization trend holds across the U.S., but it is especially prevalent in the fast-growing region where Bojangles’ resides.

Although Bojangles’ needs to execute its strategy better, the company’s fundamentals come close to meeting the criteria that I laid out in the beginning of this article. I prefer putting my money to work in company's with a long history of operations, a strong brand, and repeat customers The latest downturn undoubtedly presents a great buying opportunity for this cult favorite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BOJA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.