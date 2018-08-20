Golub Capital BDC: Why This 6.8%-Yielding BDC Is Still A Strong Buy

Shares sell for a premium to NAV which, I think, is justified.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a high-quality BDC income play for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income. Golub Capital BDC has considerable interest rate upside, strong credit performance, and special dividend potential, all of which add to the appeal of Golub Capital BDC as an income vehicle. In addition, the business development company has grown its NAV over time, and shares sell for a reasonable premium to the last reported net asset value. An investment in GBDC yields 6.8 percent.

Golub Capital BDC - Portfolio Overview

Golub Capital BDC is structured, as the name implies, as a business development company. This means that the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders as dividends. As a result, Golub Capital BDC is a high-yield income vehicle.

The business development company is active in middle market lending and invests along the capital structure, including senior secured, one stop, mezzanine and second lien loans, warrants and minority equity securities. At the end of the June quarter, Golub Capital BDC's portfolio consisted of 192 investments valued at $1.7 billion.

Source: Golub Capital BDC Investor Presentation

Golub Capital BDC has a moderately high degree of portfolio diversification. Its top ten investments represent just 20 percent of the company's investment portfolio.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Diversified/conglomerate services as well as healthcare/education/childcare are Golub Capital BDC's largest concentrations: Each sector accounts for more than 20 percent of the BDC's investments.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Interest Rate Upside

Golub Capital BDC has interest rate upside in a rising rate environment thanks to its largely floating-rate loan investment portfolio. 99.6 percent of the BDC's investment portfolio is linked to floating rates, setting the company up for NII gains during the current rate hiking cycle.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Portfolio Quality

There are two ways to judge a BDC's portfolio quality: 1. Yield stability; and 2. Non-accruals.

As to the first point, yield stability, Golub Capital BDC's income yields have trended up in the last two quarters. Stable/growing yields are a signature characteristic of a healthy investment portfolio.

Here's an overview of Golub Capital BDC's major yields. Source: Golub Capital BDC

As to the second point, Golub Capital BDC still has a low amount of investments on non-accrual status. At the end of the June quarter, three investments were on non-accrual status, representing 0.8 percent of total investment assets based on fair value.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Dividend Coverage

Golub Capital BDC pulled in $0.31/share in net investment income in each of the last five quarters. In addition, the company earned between $0.04/share and $0.08/share in net realized/unrealized gains in the last five quarters, allowing Golub Capital BDC to cover its $0.32/share quarterly cash dividend.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC occasionally pays shareholders special dividends, which add to the appeal of an investment in GBDC.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Golub Capital BDC's income stream sells for ~15.3x Q3-2018 run-rate net investment income and ~1.17x net asset value.

Given Golub Capital BDC's high portfolio quality and consistent NAV growth over time, I think the reward-to-risk combination is still attractive at today's valuation point.

Golub Capital BDC's NAV per-share has grown consistently over the last several years.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Your Takeaway

Golub Capital BDC makes a strong value proposition as an income play: The company has stable net investment income, a rising NAV over time, and robust portfolio yields. In addition, Golub Capital BDC has high credit quality and interest rate upside. The business development company also occasionally paid special dividends in order to distribute excess income. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.