Safestyle: A UK Stock With Great Upside Potential

A ten-fold increase is not out of the realm of possibility, if the stock returns to past prices, supported by a successful turnaround and a p/sales less than 2x.

Lately, I have been searching for undervalued stocks in the UK, since I very recently moved to London. By using screeners and ideas from fellow investors, I scanned a few companies, but none seemed to be a real bargain to me. Probably I am used to the very low valuation multiples found until recently in the Greek stock market, where I have most of my investing experience.

When I came across Safestyle’s (OTC:SFYLF) valuation, I thought, “No way, it can’t be so cheap!” I assumed something like issuance of new stock, not updated on financial sites, or a profound disastrous event might be the reason, and that I might soon reject the stock. It is almost unbelievable that £27 million is the market capitalization of a company that has revenue of £159 million, zero debt and £11 million of cash. During most of the 2015-2017 period, the company sold at a price between 200p and 300p and a market capitalization approximately in the range of £150 - £250 million. But over the past year, the stock has dropped 90% from its highs of above 300p reached in May 2017. The current price is 32.2p.

Safestyle’s (NYSE:SFE) stock since its IPO in 2013 (Source: WSJ.com)

So, my next step was to find the causes of this depressed valuation. In such cases, it is critical whether these factors can reverse or not. Huge profits for investors come when the worst factors have been discounted in the price, and they are about to be overcome. So, let’s go beyond the extreme low valuation, which is obvious, and talk more about the possible factors and discuss how reversible they are. Before that, I will just mention a few metrics and quickly describe Safestyle’s profile.

Safestyle’s Profile

Safestyle is a retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors in the UK. Currently, it is the leader in the country’s homeowner window and door replacement market. In 2017, it manufactured about 265,000 frames and carried out about 60,000 installations, capturing a 10.7% market share in this very fragmented market. Revenue came in at £159 million and net income at £10.8 million.

The replacement market has shrunk since 2007—from around 4.5 million units to around 2.5 million in 2017, based on data derived from Safestyle’s reported sales and market share. However, Safestyle has managed to grow in this environment, having more than doubled its market share since 2007, as the graph below suggests.

Safestyle’s market share during the years. (Source: Company's presentation)

The secret sauce of this success seems to be Safestyle’s focus only on the UK homeowner replacement PVCu window and door market. Thus, it has an advantage over larger but less-focused competitors serving the broader home improvement market, like Anglian Homes, as well as over smaller local players in a market that is consolidating to larger schemes.

This profile explains Safestyle’s past success, which also provides hope for the future, especially if we add the fact that the current market share of 10.7% has more room to grow.

Safestyle’s Undervaluation

Market Capitalization: £27 million

2017 Revenue: £159 million

2010-2017 Revenue Growth (OTCPK:CAGR): 7.6%

2010-2017 Average Net Margin: 7.5%

Safestyle’s revenue and net income since 2010 (in million £). (Source: Author based on company's filings)

Using the average net margin of 7.5% and current revenue of £159 million, it’s a good way to approach the earnings power of the company. We see how extremely low the valuation multiples of earnings power and sales are and what the valuation might be by using more typical valuation multiples (P/Sales:1x, Earnings Power:12.5x):

Earnings Power: £11.9 million

Price to Earnings Power: 2.2x

Price to Sales: 0.17x

Market Cap for P/Sales=1x: £159 million

Market Cap for Earnings Power=12.5x: £148 million

According to the above conservative assumptions, if Safestyle survives the current turmoil and conditions reverse, it might be worth £150-160 million. A market capitalization of £155 million corresponds to a stock price of 187p. So, let’s use this price tag for the good scenario.

A bad scenario would be the company not managing to sustain its profitability and becoming a loss-making enterprise for the next few years. Since its tangible book value is low at £19 million, I assume that in that case, shareholders would experience a total loss sooner or later. The price tag of the bad scenario for the stock would be 0p.

If we assume a bad scenario probability of 50%, the expected monetary value (EMV) for the stock comes in at 94p. This can be a representative approach of the company’s intrinsic value, if you believe that the chances of survival are “50-50.” Reading the facts below, if you don’t believe in Safestyle’s ability to survive, you can assume a 20% probability of survival. In this case EMV goes to 37p per share, and the upside potential becomes not so interesting, offering a limited margin of safety.

Good scenario upside potential (185p per share): 481%

EMV for 50% chance of survival: 94p. Upside potential: 191%

EMV for 20% chance of survival: 37p. Upside potential: 16%

Talking about cyclical stocks, there are periods when their margins can explode. The market becomes enthusiastic and misunderstands the improved financials as impressive and sustainable growth, so it is common to erroneously value such stocks even at 2x their revenue. I want to be conservative and won’t base my analysis on such a “dream” scenario, but should this scenario become reality, the stock would increase ten-fold from its current valuation. The stock previously has seen those prices when conditions were more favourable. A ten-fold increase is not out of the realm of possibility.

The stock was also caught by one the quantitative methods of The Broken Leg, a value investing site where I am an analyst. Through backtesting, we have seen that the stocks which pass the methods on average outperform the markets. Very few stocks pass the strict criteria of The Broken Leg. This is also an indicator of extreme undervaluation.

Safestyle passed the "Acquirer's scorecard" that requires: very low EV/EBITDA, past price above average markets EV/EBITDA, no earnings due to favorable cyclical conditions, significant operations, stable share count, no operations in China, and a market capitalization less than $300 million.

Factors of undervaluation and their reversibility:

The factors above are interconnected, but separate reference can shed some light.

Financials and Market Condition Deterioration:

The company has been consistently profitable and shown growing revenue since its 2013 IPO. However, 2017 was the first year that the company started facing tougher conditions that led to reduced profitability and revenue. The company delivered net income of £10.8 million, 30% lower than in 2016. Then, the biggest hit for the company and the stock came after the company’s consecutive warnings that the situation would become even tougher in 2018. Safestyle currently is expecting to end 2018 with a small loss.A loss-making enterprise with little tangible value sounds scary. However, by looking at the numbers and taking into account that the company operates in a cyclically depressed market, you could reasonably conclude that those conditions and the losses sooner or later will reverse. So, the market should not put such weight on them. I consider that the three factors that offer increased possibilities for Safestyle’s successful turnaround are the cyclical nature of the depressed conditions, its zero debt and £11 million of cash, and its successful past and ability to increase its market share.

However, the reversibility of the financials is also connected with other factors that we will discuss below. As we will see later, the picture is not so bright, due to an interesting and very intriguing non-financial factor.

Dividend Suspension

Safestyle announced that it will suspend its final dividend of 7.5p. If the company had kept its dividend policy unchanged, the total annual dividend would come in at 11.25p. This dividend would have offered an astonishing yield of 35%. A stable and high dividend can highlight the very low valuation of a stock and partially support its price. So, the suspension offered one more reason for the stock to be less attractive. Nevertheless, I believe that preserving the cash was the best move to keep the company strong and alive, increasing the possibilities of a successful turnaround. Short-term investors would like a dividend, but survival gives shareholders many more benefits and value. Once conditions improve, the dividend is not difficult to restart. So again, if the company turns around, the dividend will restart, so I consider this a reversible factor.

Resignation of a new Chairman

In May, just a month after assuming the role, new Chairman Peter Richardson resigned. The company said that the challenges facing the business were beyond what he envisaged and that it would look for a CEO with experience and turnaround skills. I understand that this move may raise questions and highlight how severe the situation is. Anyway, just this past month, Safestyle appointed Alan Lovell as Chairman, while since May, it has a new CEO, Mike Gallecer. The new leader of Safestyle was recently CEO of First Milk Limited, which was recognized as the Financial Restructuring of the Year 2016 by the Institute of Turnaround Management. That bodes well for his ability to lead Safestyle through this challenging period. I believe that the event of the former Chairman’s resignation will be just history a few months from now, with no long-term consequences for the company and its fortunes. We just have to wait and see what the new management can deliver. One more reversible factor.

The real estate bubble

It is true that home prices are inflated throughout the country, especially in London. Lately, the market is cooling and fears exist that this will lead to a crash in property prices. This indirectly has already affected the home improvement industry in which Safestyle operates. However, I believe that even if we experience lower prices, long-term construction prospects may remain positive since London is experiencing an accommodation crisis that needs to be resolved. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is dedicated to fighting this problem. So, if my view for home builders is that they have good long-term prospects despite lower home prices, you may guess that my long-term view for the home improvement industry is much more bullish. The sector will turn around, and that would be great for Safestyle.

Brexit

Brexit is a story that psychologically and operationally affects all British enterprises—some more than others. Since it is an ongoing, critical and sensitive issue, it can turn out to be very bad in case of a hard rift with the EU. On the other hand, Brexit has kept LSE stocks more reasonably priced than other overvalued markets, like the US. And when, soon or later, Brexit finalizes, it can have a positive effect on UK stock valuations.

Furthermore, for Safestyle, other idiosyncratic factors are much more critical, downgrading the significance of Brexit when evaluating the stock.

Court cases

Safestyle has been fined £120,000 for aggressive sales techniques and £850,000 in damages to a contractor who sustained a fracture to his leg after falling from a ladder. Those cases have brought bad publicity to the company. Of course, they evoke questions about its quality and its ethics, but this specific infamy in the eyes of investors will not last.

The real reason for undervaluation — the big threat!

So, if most of the factors are reversible, somebody might wonder just why the insiders or institutional investors don’t run to buy this unbelievable bargain? The answer is that there is a big threat looming called “Misra.”

Mitu Misra is the founder of Safestyle and beneficially had owned (through Rose Limited) 82.5% of the company before its IPO in 2013. During the IPO, Rose Limited sold its stake to institutional investors. That helped Mitu Misra to fund the film “Lies We Tell.” Namely, he sold his company to make his dream of producing a film come true. The fact that Misra sold the company for such an interesting reason sounds nice. For example, it would be bad if he had just dumped his company to investors, because he was not believing in its prospects.

So why is Misra a problem? Because according to several sources, like here, he is behind Safeglaze, a company that was founded in 2017 and is now aggressively competing against Safestyle. Safestyle, in its reports and announcements, just references an aggressive new player, without using the name.

What is frightening is that Safestyle’s former founder seems to have backstabbed the investors to whom he sold his company during the IPO. Having the knowledge and the ability to have created the successful company that Safestyle is now, he may compete with it like no one else could.

If the Safestyle-Safeglaze fight continues, Safestyle might lose the battle, but this would be costly for both sides. So, I believe that a resolution could come at the end. Who knows — there may even be a tender offer from Misra to buy back Safestyle.

The possibility of a Tender Offer

Safestyle’s low price could entice other competitors besides Safeglaze to try and buy the company to get its leading share. A possible tender offer would offer a quick and tidy profit, but one that would be smaller than what a successful turnaround story would offer.

Conclusion

Safestyle is super cheap based on many valuation multiples. Current weak results should not frighten away investors, especially with conditions ripe for reversal. Safestyle’s successful strategy, proven past abilities, and net cash indicate that it is a very strong candidate for a turnaround. Also, as we saw, most negative factors that currently affect the company are either cyclical nature or their effect is basically short-term.

However, the fact that Safestyle’s founder is now behind its newest competitor, Safeglaze, is not just a minor detail. In my view, it is by far the biggest threat and most important issue to weigh before investing in this company. In the absence of the “Misra” issue, I would confidently say that the good scenario described earlier has much more than a 50% probability to come true. Factor in the danger caused by “Misra,” and, I believe that a 50% chance is more realistic. As described, this implies an EMV value of 94p and an upside potential of 191%.

In closing, this is an aggressive stock that may lead investors to total loss. However, I believe that it can bring great earnings on average, so as a result, I will go for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFYLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.