Cree Inc. - Ready To Explore New Heights

Cree Inc. (CREE) is a US-based manufacturer of lighting products, lighting class LEDs and RF (read: radio frequency) semi-conductors and principally generates revenues under three main segments namely WolfSpeed, LED products and lighting products. The company posted its Q4 2018 results on 14th August, 2018 and revealed stronger revenues than expected.

Source: Cree Inc.

Q4 2018 financial performance at a glance and way forward:

Cash Flow vs. CAPEX: As at 24th June 2018, CREE had a strong balance sheet of ~$2.64 B and that only dropped 0.5% Y/Y. A closer inspection indicates that Y/Y cash flows shrunk from $611 MM (FY 2017) to $387 MM (FY 2018), declining by ~37%. The decline in cash was partially offset by a 14% increase in property and equipment (from $581 MM to $661 MM) and a 42% increase in intangible assets (from $274 MM to $390 MM) and indicated CREE's commitment to invest in CAPEX for future growth. However, CAPEX was supported by an increase in LTD (read: long-term debt) from $145 MM to $292 MM. Consequently, the D/E value increased from 6.5% to 14% on a Y/Y basis.

Revenues: Despite declining cash flows and increasing debt, CREE estimates revenue growth going forward. Revenues for the Q4 2018 stood at $409 MM while the estimate for Q1 2019 was project at ~$395-415 MM. In my opinion, the revenue growth is also likely based on the recent growth in CREE's WolfSpeed segment. Have a look at the pie-chart below that depicts Y/Y change in segment revenues:

[Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

This chart also indicates that in future WolfSpeed revenues may become the lifeline for CREE; amid strong competition faced by the other two segments.

Margins: Apart from the Y/Y revenues, CREE also witnessed significantly improved gross profit margins from the WolfSpeed segment but only at the cost of a decline in margins from lighting products. This is illustrated in the table below:

[Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

It is clear that on a Y/Y basis, gross profits from WolfSpeed segment boomed ~53% while it went down ~44% in the lighting products segment. Besides, CREE witnessed a positive improvement in WolfSpeed margins (+1.4%) compared with a negative 9% from the Lighting Products. This establishes the fact that CREE should place less dependence on Lighting products' and LED products' revenues going forward, in order to maintain profitability.

CREE's WolfSpeed segment will speed up the company's growth:

As discussed above, CREE Inc. is facing a hard time maintaining sales and operating margins from its Lighting and LED products segments and this is where WolfSpeed segment emerges as the savior.

Source: Presentation

WolfSpeed's products are classified into three main categories namely Power Products, RF Products and Materials. The two main categories are briefly discussed below:

Power Products- This category comprise of SiC (read: Silicon Carbide) transistors also called SiC MOSFETs, SiC Diodes, SiC Power Modules and Gate Driver Boards. These products are used in a variety of electrical applications including EVs (read: Electric Vehicles). The future of transportation belongs to EVs that will eliminate traditional vehicles running on combustible fuels and this is where CREE's power products will step in to control the reigns. Also helps to explain why the segment revenues have soared 7% up Y/Y.

In my opinion, as EVs become more prominent in the transportation space with loads of potential for innovation; CREE obtained the first-mover advantage by introducing semi-conductors that meet specific industry standards. This will fuel up sales going forward, and will act as a revenue shield by limiting competition.

RF Products- This category comprises of GaN (read: Gallium Nitride) transistors. These transistors are used to amplify electrical and radio signals and are widely used in stereo amplifiers, TV monitors and radio transmitters. Based on their primary use, the products of this sub-segment have widespread use in various electrical devices. The importance of this segment's products may be assessed from the fact that their use ranges from the entertainment industry to the defense industry. As such, it is a no-brainer to envision a certain future demand for this segment.

The challenge with LED Products and Lighting Products:

Having discussed the secure future of products included in CREE's WolfSpeed segment, that naturally leads us to ponder the future of products in the other two segments. As already discussed, these segments have met with declining revenues and margins Y/Y and I think it is appropriate to consider the reasons. LED products and Lighting products are a fast evolving industry that regularly requires R&D (read: Research and Development) expenditure to keep the show running. They have traditionally replaced the incandescent bulbs due to their low power consumption and energy savings. However, since the start of this industry about 4 decades ago; much has changed.

Source: Cree Inc.

When CREE introduced the world's first commercial Blue LED's back in 1989, little did it know that 3 decades later it would be forced to make a strategic shift in its product divisions to maintain profitability. Have a look at the following picture that predicts the future use of lighting products in our daily lives. (Click to see details):

Source: OSRAM

CREE facing stiff competition from other manufacturers of lighting products:

The biggest challenge for CREE is to grow or at least retain its market share in LED/ lighting products' markets. From the financial analysis presented earlier, it looks like the company is failing to do so. CREE makes various LED/lighting components for different industries including domestic electrical appliances, automotive industry, and other electrical devices. However, it is facing stiff competition from several large and medium-sized businesses including OSRAM (OTCPK:OSAGF), GE (GE), Nichia, Philips (PHG), Acuity Brands (AYI), etc.

Apart from the above-mentioned large-scale competitors, CREE also faces competition from manufacturers in China. Many of these competitors are small-to-medium sized business entities and their details can be found here.

The growth of these Chinese competitors are a direct threat to CREE's position in the LED/lighting markets. For instance, many Asian economies including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal etc. are comfortable in allowing low-cost Chinese products to access their markets. The growth of market share of Chinese manufacturers will soon hit European and American markets as well and this will also affect the revenues of many companies in the lighting products' sector, including CREE.

Technical Analysis suggest CREE is at support levels:

CREE has historically been on a growth pattern since Feb 2018. Moving up from ~$32 and going as high as ~$52 in August. The chart below shows that current prices are at the support levels of the price-growth-line and the stock may bounce back within the range of $48-51.

Source: Finviz

Bottom Line:

CREE has displayed strong financial performance during FY 2018. The company frequently invests in CAPEX to help develop innovative solutions and also maintains a healthy cash flow. However, due to the industry dynamics CREE is facing declining revenues and margins in its LED Products and Lighting Products segments. This is partially offset by increasing revenues and margins from products in the WolfSpeed segment which appears to be a lifeline for the company. However, based on the emerging competitor threat in the LED/ lighting products market, CREE will need to focus on products under WolfSpeed which may represent the future of the company. Moreover, despite mixed performance, the company is fundamentally strong and the current price chart indicates that the stock is at support levels and likely to move within range of $48-51 soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.