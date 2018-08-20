Microsoft: Expect A Dividend Boost This September

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) spent many years going nowhere after the collapse of the dot-com bubble. Pretty much concurrently with Nadella becoming CEO in February 2014, the company started on a renewed growth path.

This increased growth rate has manifested itself in a steadily rising stock price, as can be seen below.

MSFT data by YCharts

Over the last five years, the stock has gone from approximately $32 to the current level of approximately $108. That's a multiple of 3.4x or an average annual increase of 27.5% - before counting dividends.

Though dividends are not usually top of mind with regards to companies growing at such a clip, Microsoft has been paying dividends since 2003 - and grown them every year for over a decade. Adding them in increases our average annual return to almost 30%.

Historical Dividend Growth

The first quarterly dividend was paid by Microsoft in 2003 and it has raised it every September since September of 2006. The dividend five years ago was $0.23 per quarter and is currently $0.42, which means an average annual growth rate of 12.8%.

Last year it was only increased by 7.7% and 8.3% the year before that. The year before that, however, we had a really nice bump of 16%. So clearly the Board is not averse to double-digit increases if the fundamentals support it.

MSFT Dividend data by YCharts

The dividend does what all dividend growth investors want it to do - namely predictably going up every year. The payout ratio on the other hand has been moving all around from a low of 30% to a high of almost 100%. Currently it sits at 77%. Though if we look at Microsoft's Q4 results, it is clear that the payout ratio will be quite low on a forward-looking basis. It earned $1.14 in the quarter.

If we conservatively estimate full-year earnings of $4.00, then the payout ratio with the current dividend would be 42%. In other words, nothing to worry about here. There's plenty of room for dividend growth even if earnings growth should slow down.

September Dividend Hike

Speaking of growth, there's been plenty of that at Microsoft lately. In the last quarter, revenue growth was 17% year over year and operating income was up a whopping 35%! Nothing short of impressive given that this company has surpassed $100 billion in annual revenue and is approaching a market cap of $1 trillion.

All business areas are doing well, growing revenue by double digits. Broad based and high growth - it's hard to ask for more than that. But that's exactly what shareholders can do. Not only is it doing well right now on a broad basis, but also growth is likely to remain robust and high for many years down the road in Intelligent Cloud.

Within Intelligent Cloud, Azure is the true gem, having grown massively for several years already. In the latest quarter, Azure revenue grew by an astonishing 91%. What I especially like is that Microsoft is able to increase the Azure gross margin on top of the fast revenue growth. This has led to analysts predicting that the cloud business alone could contribute with an EPS of $3.00-4.00 by 2025. Needless to say, if cloud performs that well, the dividend should see a real tailwind for many years to come.

As a thought experiment, let's assume that by 2025, the profit from the two other business areas will be retained in the business whereas the dividend will be fully funded by the Intelligent Cloud business unit. If this business area achieves a profit of $4.00 per share in seven years, with the assumption above, then that naturally means the dividend would be $4.00 a share too. From today's annual dividend of $1.68, that would entail an average annual growth in the dividend of a full 13.2%. In other words, even with modest assumptions, the dividend is not only safe for the foreseeable future, but it is also very likely to grow at double-digit rates too.

As we are now rapidly approaching September, it's time to start looking at what this year will have in store in terms of dividend growth. At the low end, I struggle to see the Board offering a hike that is lower than the lowest it has offered over the last couple of years. That means an absolute floor would be a new dividend of $0.45.

But I don't believe the Board will be that defensive. There is simply no need for that, as alluded to above. When all business areas are growing at double digits in terms of revenues, the payout ratio is low, and EPS growth is poised to surpass revenue growth, the dividend growth is bound to be in the double digits as well.

Looking at the non-GAAP EPS numbers in the Q4 report, we see that the EPS for 2018 was $3.88, up 18% from the prior year. So an 18% increase would be on the high end, but absolutely doable. As my view of the Board is that it is quite conservative, I think it is more likely that it will end up slightly below this, thus reducing the payout ratio somewhat, leaving more room for growth down the road. Some years ago the company hiked it by 16%, a number which seems a decent guide in this current situation.

My prediction would therefore be for a new dividend of between $0.48 and $0.49 for a growth rate of 14-17%.

Risk Factors

As can be seen in its latest quarterly report, the growth rate is lower when measured on a constant currency basis. This goes to show that a company selling globally is exposed to currency risk. Recently the U.S. dollar, contrary to most predictions at the beginning of the year, has strengthened significantly. This will certainly remain a large risk going forward. Another risk is competition from financially strong competitors, notably Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the cloud space. Further, there is a risk of litigation and huge fines from antitrust authorities in both the U.S. and perhaps especially in Europe.

Current Valuation

It's all good and fine that the stock has performed well and that the dividend is set to move substantially higher in September, but if this performance comes at too steep a price, it might just not be such a good investment after all.

To that end, I will compare Microsoft to two close competitors - namely Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Microsoft Apple Alphabet Price/Sales 7.6x 4.2x 7.0x Price/Earnings 50.5x 19.0x 53.2x Yield 1.6% 1.3% N/A

Source: Morningstar

Well, with the possible exception of Apple, none of these are cheap investments. Apple wins the price/sales category as well as the price/earnings category with flying colours. As for the dividend yield, Microsoft walks away as the winner with Alphabet the clear loser as it doesn't pay a dividend.

Paying 50 times earnings for a company is quite a lot to be honest. True, on forward earnings, we're looking at something closer to 25x, but it still can't be called cheap. Analysts expect Microsoft to grow EPS at an average annual rate of 12.4% over the next five years. Adding in the dividend of 1.6% and assuming no change to the multiple, we arrive at an expected annual return of 14.0%. Not bad from such a large and stable company, being one of only two American companies with a AAA-rating. Still, the current highflying stock price and the high valuation make me a bit cool on this name for now. A great company, but not at a good price. Wait for a correction before buying this name.

Conclusion

Microsoft has been paying dividends since 2003 and grown them every September for over a decade. The company is aggressively growing in all three business areas and especially in the all-important cloud area. This growth will manifest itself in a growing dividend, which I expect to increase by 14-17% this September. Microsoft is a great company in all respects, but it is just too expensive right now. Wait for a correction before adding this to your dividend growth portfolio.

