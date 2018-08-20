Viacom: Turnaround In Sight

Nothing has been going right for Viacom for years. The company's stock performance has been a disaster for investors. Reading about the family strife over control of National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of Viacom and CBS, make the TV show Succession look pretty realistic. Revenue growth has turned negative in recent years, and the company trades at a sizable discount to its peers.

VIAB EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

A turnaround effort has been ongoing, and there are finally signs of progress. Viacom's gross profit has declined as consumers transition to streaming. The company has been hurt by poor management and its lack of live sports content which puts it at a disadvantage when negotiating affiliate fees. What the company does have is a vast content library relevant to a diverse group of demographics. Viacom is taking a diversified approach as it transitions to relying more on reaching consumers directly and from licensing content similar to what I wrote is happening with AMC Networks. The company is investing heavily in original content for its core channels (Nickelodeon, MTV, Nick Jr, BET, Paramount and Comedy Central) as it moves closer to launching a streaming service and expanding more internationally. Paramount studios, which has lost money for years, has a new team in place that has had some encouraging box office hits this year and a growing TV production business. If the company can more effectively monetize its substantial content assets; the stock is an incredible value. In my view, the stock could really outperform, and I've made it a core holding in my portfolio.

VIAB PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Corporate Power Struggle

National Amusements controls both Viacom and CBS. Shari Redstone, CEO of National Amusements, has pushed for the two companies to recombine as the rise of streaming has pushed media companies to achieve more scale to better compete with Netflix, Amazon, Apple ect. Leslie Moonves, longtime CEO of CBS, doesn't agree and has taken this as an opportunity to try to wrest control of CBS away from Shari Redstone. It has turned ugly and both sides are suing each other with most of the board of CBS on Leslie's side. If this wasn't enough, an article was recently published detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Leslie; CBS has a hired a law firm to look into the allegations. CBS has been Leslie's fiefdom for many years and he has a number of admirers on Wall Street/in the media, but the narrative seems to have shifted since the allegations were published.

Before, Shari was frequently depicted as naive and Leslie was seen as this longtime media titan fearlessly leading CBS towards its digital streaming future. A merger makes a lot of sense so this power shift may give Shari the upper hand to make this happen. CBS's stock has under pressure partly due to the merger uncertainty and the recent allegations. While not as cheap as Viacom, CBS's stock has been growing its revenue and is trading at a low PE ratio. Personally, I'd like to see the merger happen, but if not there are other potential partners for Viacom, and a future revival in Viacom's financial results will get other companies' attention. There is some concern over whether CBS and Viacom can sell itself given the language of the trusts setup by Shari's father, Sumner Redstone, but it's a risk I'm willing to take.

From what I've read, Shari has done an admirable job in a tough situation.

Her relationship with her father deteriorated the most over his obsession more than a decade ago with investing in the struggling videogame maker Midway Games Inc., best known for its early-’90s hit “Mortal Kombat.” He borrowed against National Amusements shares to buy Midway stock, and when Midway’s poor performance prompted a margin call, he asked National Amusements—which Shari owned a minority stake in—to bail him out. She agreed, but only if he agreed to stop using the family fortune for Midway investing...But when the financial crisis hit, Sumner’s Midway bets contributed to a debt crisis that threatened National Amusements’ control of CBS and Viacom—exactly the scenario Ms. Redstone had warned against.

Just because her father has made some questionable decisions doesn't mean she will do the same. Granted it doesn't take much to do a more competent job, but the signs of a turnaround at Viacom are another reason to be optimistic.

Paramount Pictures

Paramount, which has lost money for years, is key to a turnaround. When CBS and Viacom split in 2005, CBS got the television production studio, and Viacom was left with the film business. With new management in place, Paramount has built a new TV production business from scratch that will have revenue, according to management, of around 400 million for fiscal 2018. Revenue was 146 million in the recent quarter despite being only 9 million in the comparable 2017 year-over-year quarter. This helps counterbalance the volatility from the movie side of Paramount. Paramount has had success with shows like The Alienist for TNT and 13 Reasons Why for Netflix. Its newest show, Jack Ryan, reportedly sparked a bidding war for the series and Amazon has already picked up the show for a second season. According to management, partly by drawing on Paramount's extensive content libraries, production output is expected to double in 2019, and currently 19 series are ordered or in production. Impressively, this comes at a time when competition is fierce for creative talent.

Massive flops like Monster Trucks have made Paramount Pictures the worst performing studio of the major six Hollywood studios. That said Paramount has a long storied history, and, with a new team and strategy in place, early results have been promising.

A Quiet Place, with a production budget of only around 20 million, has grossed domestically $188 million so far, and Mission Impossible has been outperforming expectations and getting rave reviews. Management is slowly increasing releases so revenue was down in the recent quarter, but theatrical releases for fiscal 2019 will be almost double the prior year partly by drawing on partnership opportunities with its media networks. Much of the costs for the fiscal 2019 movies are being incurred now, so Paramount should help drive growth in free cash flow for fiscal 2019.

Growing Direct-To-Consumer/International Opportunity

Viacom's international business in countries like India, the UK, and Argentina has been growing in fiscal 2018, helping to offset domestic declines. The rise of streaming makes distributing content internationally almost seamless, and the company continues to expand its distribution through over-the-top media services (think Amazon channels) and mobile providers. With Viacom's existing assets making content in widely spoken languages like English, Hindi, and Spanish, it's in a great position to become an increasingly global company.

With pay television penetration below 40 percent outside of the U.S., the growth potential for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) is significant. The division has already moved aggressively into the mobile space, striking deals with telecom carriers in multiple regions and launching Paramount+, a first-window film and television product that is emblematic of the company’s larger efforts to reach fans beyond customary linear channels. VIMN also announced a larger move into original content this week with a significant expansion of its Viacom International Studios. “… we really created a significant – a company that matters in the international television space,” said Bakish. “ … That business is firing really on all cylinders. You see the combination of a set of really global paid brands and MTV, Comedy, Nickelodeon and Paramount combined with local cornerstones, notably in the UK with Channel 5 and in Latin America with Telefe, both of those local cornerstones, and we have also Colors in India, but that’s not a consolidated asset, that’s a bit of a different financial story. But those local cornerstones are not only about our strength in those particular markets, but they’re also content engines more broadly…”

With Facebook and Youtube competing for viewers interest Viacom needs a comprehensive streaming service. In previous quarters, management has said it's on track to launch by the end of this year. The company is taking a diversified approach to growing it direct-to-consumer business through products like Nickelodeon's Noggin launched on Amazon channels in May, but the focus is the same throughout the company to create original content that will help it expand globally.

That’s why we’ve now established studio production units at Nickelodeon, MTV and Viacom International Media Networks. Comedy Central and BET will be launching shortly. The mandate for these entities is to create new original content for third party customers leveraging existing and new IP and it is already beginning to happen...At the same time MTV Studios will capitalize on one of the TV industry’s largest libraries of youth focused and music related IP in the world that up until now has been largely untapped. But it’s not just in the U.S. launched in May Viacom International Studios unites the extensive production capabilities of Telefe and our comedy brand Porta dos Fundos in Brazil, with Viacom’s Latin American brands and production capabilities. This creates a multi-lingual machine that accelerates our positioning as a leading global content creator and distributor of Spanish and Portuguese language content in U.S., Latin America and beyond.

Viacom has made its six core channels a top priority and has been investing heavily in original content to counteract declining trends in Pay TV. Ownership of live sports rights are driving price increases for Pay TV making media companies desperate to retain, DVR immune, live events. Fox just agreed to pay three times what NBC Universal had been paying for the WWE rights. In my view, this will push more consumers to cut the cord as these deals further increase prices.

TV executives have also spent billion of dollars acquiring sports rights, which has driven up the price of TV service—and almost no one has bid more aggressively for sports than Disney CEO Robert Iger. Disney, owner of ESPN, is on the hook for $45 billion in sports rights in the coming years. To cover those fixed costs, ESPN charges TV operators about $8 per month per subscriber, making it the most expensive channel and an easy target for critics. “ESPN created the model of everybody paying for sports even if only a fraction of the country cares,” said Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG and a Disney critic. “The cost of the bundle has gotten so absurd because of what Disney has done with sports rights.” To some executives, no company offers a more egregious example of how the value of sports has spiraled out of control than Time Warner Cable. In 2013 the cable company, now owned by Charter Communications Inc., agreed to pay an average $334 million a year to broadcast Los Angeles Dodgers games for the next 25 years on its cable channel, SportsNet LA. That’s roughly eight times what Fox reportedly paid in the previous Dodgers deal.

Viacom provides no sports content, so it's at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to negotiating affiliate fees with Pay TV providers. However, the company is expecting domestic affiliate growth to be positive in the next quarter. This will buy it some time, but it's crucial that Viacom get its anticipated streaming service going and expand distribution in new ways. As Viacom has focused its investment on its core channels, viewership has been growing at MTV, BET, and Comedy Central. But Paramount Network and Nickelodeon have been struggling, and management is committed to changing this.

At Nick, we were in the late stages of a thorough search for new permanent leadership, but we have not been waiting to act, our inter management team has been aggressively implementing change, while simultaneously working on a new go forward plan. And their work is already starting to produce results...In fact, Nickelodeon has reduced its ratings declines so far in the fourth quarter, with ratings improving from minus 20 plus, to minus 12 and minus 2 over the last two weeks...As for Paramount Network, its growth will come as its programming slate builds, and the good news is our originals are working. The channel’s most recent scripted series Yellowstone, delivered on a very high expectations, with the latest episode delivering the highest Live+3 rating on people 18 to 49 to-date. The show is averaging nearly 4.4 million viewers in Live+3 and is now the year’s most watched scripted series on cable after the Walking Dead.

Improving Financials

Management has been paying down debt and cutting costs out of the business.

The combination of the actions we took in 2017 whilst the current cost transformation activities underway we will deliver approximately $500 million of run rate savings...Very importantly to us a significant majority of these savings are not headcount reductions. Instead, most are driven by a continuation of our efforts to these [defile] (PH) the company and act as one Viacom, consolidating real estate within given markets, standardizing policies and procedures, benefiting from our purchasing scale, and more.

With the company still generating significant free cash flows, management plans to continue to deleverage and use the increased cash flow to boast its content investments.

Conclusion

The amount of spending on content by Viacom is still substantial even when compared to what Netflix is spending. It's still generating profits from the legacy Pay TV business which allows Viacom to sustain its substantial investments in original content. With Viacom, slowly deleveraging, its vast content library and signs of financial stabilization I think it's a relatively conservative investment with plenty of upside. Given this asymmetry, I've given it a large allocation in my stock portfolio.

I get it, it's hard to get excited about investing in a company responsible for The Jersey Shore, but look a little closer and Viacom has great assets that are starting to power a revival. The company is relying on decades of content to drive its future content. Growth in international revenue is an underappreciated opportunity and ratings are improving for domestic networks. This combined with a turnaround at Paramount and such a cheap valuation, make Viacom an ideal contrarian opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS, AMCX, VIAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.