Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update

The top three positions are Alibaba Group Holdings, Cognex Corporation, and Floor & Décor Holdings. They add up to ~82% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/13/2018. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr’s Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea of his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2018.

This quarter, Karr’s 13F stock portfolio value increased ~14%, from $402M to $459M. The number of holdings increased from 7 to 8. The top three positions represent ~82% of the 13F assets: Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA), Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), and Floor & Décor Holdings (NYSE:FND).

Karr was one of the most successful among the “tiger cubs” (protégés of Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Fund). Although hiss main expertise is in Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US-listed 13F securities. The fund (1996 inception) closed to outside money and became a Family Office in 2014. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs", check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Stake Disposals

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): The minutely small 0.44% stake in SBUX was purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $57.50 and $64.50. It saw a ~37% increase the following quarter at prices between $53 and $60. There was a ~120% stake increase last quarter at prices between $53.50 and $62, and the remainder stake was disposed this quarter. The stock is currently at $53.56.

New Stakes

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) and Huya Inc. (NYSE:HUYA): These are the two new positions this quarter. ALB is a 3.43% of the portfolio stake established at prices between $90 and $105, and the stock currently trades at $95.44. HUYA is a minutely small 0.07% position established this quarter.

Stake Decreases

None.

Stake Increases

Cognex Corporation: The top-three ~30% CGNX stake was first purchased in Q3 2015. It was increased by ~340% the following quarter at prices between $17 and $19. There was a ~14% selling in Q1 2017 at prices between $31.50 and $42, and that was followed with an ~8% trimming the following quarter. Q4 2017 saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $55 and $72.50. The pattern reversed last quarter: a ~15% increase at prices between $50 and $70, and that was followed with a ~25% increase this quarter at prices between $43.50 and $51.50. The stock is currently at ~$52.43.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the two-for-one stock split last December.

Flood & Décor Holdings: FND is a large (top-three) ~16% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $44 and $52 and increased by ~60% this quarter at prices between $45 and $58. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $37.11. For investors attempting to follow Karr, FND is a good option to consider for further research.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL): HXL is a ~12% of the 13F long portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2012, when around 1.3M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. The position has wavered. Recent trading pattern follow. Q2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $39 and $46, while Q2 2017 saw a ~85% increase at prices between $49.50 and $54.50. There was another ~15% increase this quarter at prices between $63 and $73. The stock currently trades at $67.88.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL): EL is a minutely small 0.43% stake established last quarter and increased by ~40% this quarter.

Kept Steady

Alibaba Group ADR: BABA is Karr’s largest position at ~36% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. The next two quarters had also seen a ~21% combined increase at prices between $74 and $109. There was an ~8% trimming in Q2 2017, and that was followed with a ~20% selling the following quarter at prices between $141 and $180. There was another similar trimming in Q4 2017 at prices between $169 and $191. Last quarter saw a ~12% increase. The stock currently trades at ~$173.

Four Seasons Edu Cayman (NYSE:FEDU): The ~2% FEDU position was established last quarter at prices between $6 and $10, and it is now below that range at $4.79.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Karr’s US stock holdings in Q2 2018:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.