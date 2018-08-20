Truett-Hurst: A Microcap Stock That Needs Special Handling

The company's stock has traded really suspiciously over the last few days and any interested investors should be very careful in executing this investment.

The CEO however, is electing to leave the company along with the sold division which can be both a good and a bad sign.

Truett-Hurst is selling its wine wholesale business in a transaction that will leave it debt free and with a lot of cash in hand.

Truett-Hurst (THST) is a wine producer. Winemaking is generally not a good business. No. Scratch that. Winemaking is a TERRIBLE business. If a producer doesn't have a premium-price brand then it is a pure marginally profitable commodity business. As you can see below THST was profitable at the operating level only a few sporadic quarters over recent years. Sometimes though even a bad company can be a good investment. This may be one of those times. Perhaps.

THST Operating Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company came to my attention from a fellow author's tweet. (By the way, you should follow Owen, he has a lot of good ideas).

Truett-Hurst announced a few days ago that it would sell its wholesale business for $18mil in cash. At the time of the announcement, Truett-Hurst had a market cap of just $6.5mil. At the headline level, this seems like an awesome transaction. After all transactional expenses and its debt repayment, the company will comprise of:

$5.6million in cash.

22.6 acres of vineyard (with 13.5 acred been planted).

The wine club business and the company's tasting rooms in Healdsburg.

The company's land is worth about $4mil ($180,000 per acre) based on two neighboring similar-sized vineyards that were sold in 2017 & 2016. I will treat the wine club business as a neutral element as I expect its fat retail profits to be offset by the agricultural side of the business.

First I want to focus on two key parts of the company's press release:

"Phillip Hurst, the Company's current Chief Executive Officer, has accepted the position of Chief Innovation Officer with Precept Brands as of November 1, 2018. Mr. Hurst will remain a board member of the Company." The Company is also pleased to announce that Paul Dolan will serve as the Company's interim Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2018. [...] "I am very excited to jump back into the management of the Truett-Hurst Family Winery. Over the last 10 years, our hospitality team has done an amazing job building relationships with the community and our club members and we are looking forward to expanding and enhancing our great service. [...] we can't wait to dive into the 2018 harvest," said Mr. Dolan.

The company's CEO is essentially jumping ship. This is a pretty bad outcome in most cases with one exception:

The CEO is forced out as big shareholders decide to lead the company in a different direction.

And the company has three big shareholders that have all the incentives to push for change. This is from the company's latest proxy:

The interesting stake here is that of Twinleaf Management LLC because their managing partner (Mr. Spenser Grimes) has a seat on the board. So it is reasonable to assume that these 3 funds will push the company to further unlock/create shareholder value. Reasonably we would expect that shareholder interests will be looked after with these funds being so big in the stock. But here also lies the

DANGER!?

There was some alarming activity in the stock after the announcement that has me worried. The day after the announcement the company's stock opened at around $2.9 (+96% from the previous day) and proceeded to rise up to $3.19 or about 115% higher than its previous day's closing price.

However, selling pressure emerged immediately and the company ended up closing at $1.96, just 32% higher. This whole day almost 12million company shares changed hands which means that the whole company could have changed hands 2.6 times in just one trading session!

This would be all well and normal given the company's incredible announcement IF the company's stock price remained elevated. However, the stock surrendered almost all of its post-announcement gains within the next two days.

Unfortunately, investors should consider whether this resembles pumping and dumping. And while the company and its shareholders may have nothing to do with the stock's price movement, it makes me wary that the company's shareholder base may have changed significantly. And we'll only get to find out way after the fact, when the funds file their 13-Fs for the quarter.

Putting it all together

Truett-Hurst is now a debt-free company that is worth at least $9.6mil (cash & land) without counting its wine club business. This amounts to about $2.13/share.

At its press release for the wholesale business sale, the company also mentions that it "will also consider using a portion of the purchase price to provide returns to the Company's public stockholders."

However, despite all these good news, the company's stock is almost back where it was the day before the announcement.

My approach

If the company manages to just be profitable in its operations then it will worth even more than the $9.6 million mentioned above. However, given the peculiar move it had and the fact that it may not achieve sustained profitability I remain very cautious.

I plan to follow the "price is my margin of safety" approach and I will be demanding a big discount to value in order to buy.

I intend to buy shares only if it falls below a $5mil market cap or about $1.10/share. And even then I plan to acquire a small position no more than 2.5% of my portfolio.

However, I will follow the company and will update my approach as new information comes forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in THST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

