Quebecor: With Wireless ABPU Growth Slowdown, Which Business Will Be Its Growth Drivers?

Quebecor's (OTCPK:QBCRF) (TSX:QBR.B) wireless segment growth rate has decelerated in the past few quarter. Nevertheless, its wireless revenue still grew by low double-digits. We believe investors should also pay attention to the often over-looked cable Internet segment, as the growth rate remains robust. As Quebecor’s balance sheet continues to improve, we believe there will likely be more dividend increases in the future. Its shares are currently trading at a slight discount to its peers. Given its stable business and modest growth outlook, we believe Quebecor is a good long-term investment choice for investors.

Source: YCharts

Quebecor’s Decelerating Wireless Growth Rate

Mobile telephony lines growth rate decelerating

Let us take a look at Quebecor's wireless segment, the primary growth driver that helped boost its share price in the past few years. The chart below shows Quebecor’s mobile telephony lines and its sequential growth rate. As can be seen, its mobile telephony lines has more than doubled from 0.52 million lines in Q1 2014 to 1.08 million lines in Q2 2018. However, as its telephony lines increase, its sequential growth rate has declined from the high of 7.2% in Q4 2014 to 3.0% in Q2 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Let us now take a look at Quebecor's wireless average billing per user. As can be seen from the chart below, its ABPU only increased slightly to C$53.70 in Q2 2018 from C$53.32 a year ago. This only represented a growth rate of 0.7%. In fact, Quebecor’s ABPU growth rate has declined from the high of 11.2% in Q3 2015 to 0.7% in Q2 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Where can Quebecor grow its top and bottom lines?

Cable Internet: An often overlooked growth driver

To be fair, Quebecor’s wireless segment revenue still grew by C$14.9 million or 12.9% year over year. However, as Quebecor’s wireless segment growth rate decelerates, we believe investors should also pay attention to its often-overlooked cable Internet business. In the past quarter, revenue from the company’s cable Internet segment also increased by C$14.9 million year over year. The growth rate of 5.8% may not be as impressive as its wireless segment. However, its cable Internet segment is much more profitable as it has less maintenance cost.

As can be seen from the chart below, its cable Internet subscribers has gradually increased year over year. In fact, it has grown from 1.53 million subscribers in Q3 2014 to 1.67 million subscribers in Q2 2018. Readers may wonder why its Q2 2018 subscribers declined by 5 thousand sequentially. We believe this is due to seasonal factors as the second quarter is often the time when many college students moved out of their residences. We can see the similar trend in 2015, 2016 and 2017. We believe growth has not saturated, as its cable Internet penetration rate is only 57.9%.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

As we can see from the chart below, its cable Internet revenue has increased substantially to C$271.6 million in Q2 2016. This was a growth rate of 5.8% year over year. In fact, we can see that its year over year growth rate has been quite steady in the range of 4 to 6% in the past two years. Although we do not know its Cable Internet ABPU (Quebecor did not provide this information), we do know that competition is less intensive than its wireless business, as there is only one main competitor in its cable Internet segment.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

We believe the demand for data will grow at a fast rate in the next decade. This will help to support its cable Internet revenue. As the table below shows, global IP traffic is expected to grow from 96,054 petabytes per month in 2016 to 278,108 petabytes per month by 2021. We believe the trend is the same in Canada. This means that Quebecor’s cable Internet segment should continue to benefit from strong data demand.

Source: U.S. Telecom Analysis

Bundling Strategy Continues to Win Customers

Quebecor’s bundling strategy has been very successful in the past. Out of its three major competitors, only BCE is able to compete with Quebecor to offer multiple services (wireline internet, wireless, video, landline, etc.) in the province of Quebec. This gives Quebecor a good advantage. Quebecor believe there is room for it to grow, as many landline customers have not yet use its wireless services. While Quebecor will have to give discounts to customers who bundles their services together, the effect is beneficial for the company in the long-term. Its data shows that the churn rate for its customers opting for four services is less than one tenth of the average churn rate of those opting for a single service.

5G will bring lots of opportunities

While there is not any discussion on 5G in Quebecor’s latest conference call, the advent of 5G will bring lots of opportunities. 5G's characteristics of lower latency and higher speed will enable lots of new applications such as in the field of autonomous vehicle, smart cities, and Internet of Things. Investors are encouraged to read more about 5G in Deloitte's introduction on 5G (Click here).

Valuation: Attractive

Shares of Quebecor remain attractive compare to its peers. Below is the chart that shows the valuation of the major telecom service providers. As can be seen from the chart below, both its trailing and forward EV to EBITDA ratios (blue lines) are slightly below its peers.

Source: YCharts

Quebecor currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.055 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 0.8%. This is quite low compare to its Canadian peers. Telus (TU), Shaw (SJR), and BCE (BCE) have dividend yields north of 4%. However, we must also realize that Quebecor’s payout ratio is only 11.6% (based on its annual EPS). As the company make progress to reduce its net debt to EBITDA ratio, we believe future dividend hikes will be likely.

Risks And Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that Quebecor’s competitor BCE is in the midst of upgrading its legacy copper network to fiber-to-the-home. As BCE completes its FTTH upgrade, it will be able to offer Gbps Internet to its customers. While Quebecor is able to match the speed, competition will likely intensify as BCE looks to gain more market shares from Quebecor.

Investor Takeaway

Although we are seeing a slowdown in its wireless segment growth rate, Quebecor’s shares remain attractive compare to its peers. We believe the company will continue to improve its top and bottom lines as it continues to grow its wireless segment and cable Internet segment. We believe Quebecor is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RCI, SJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.