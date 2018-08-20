RCI Hospitality Short Thesis Is Intact

The company is spending most of its cash flow on Bombshells, which I believe will end very poorly.

RCI Hospitality (RICK) posted another decent quarter buoyed by a strong macro backdrop and an increase in earnings driven by tax cuts. However, I think several data points in the quarter demonstrate the organic growth issues inherent in the business model and expensive expansion of Bombshells that is certain to end in disaster. I remain short the stock, and I see significant downside.

Organic growth is not what it seems

RCI’s headline revenue looked relatively strong – revenue jumped 13.9% y/y to $42.6 million. “Comps” were up 5%, though as I have previously mentioned, comparable stores growth excludes closed units. During Q2, the nightclubs segment had two fewer units in operation, which actually caused a net drag on sales of 2.6%. These means that total comps were actually up about 2.4%, not the reported 5%.

This information bodes even worse for the nightclubs segment, where comparable sales were “up” 5.1% even though there were two closures that were a drag on total sales. I estimate organic same-store sales were up roughly 2.2-2.3%, not the 5.1% as reported.

Why does this matter? For one, it supports the idea that clubs are not indefinite lived assets, and thus they are not the great investment that RCI has messaged over the years. Secondly, it demonstrates the disingenuous nature of the management team as they seek to obscure information.

It also highlights the risk of shorting a roll-up strategy. At some point, RCI may get large enough to the point where they are able to acquire all of the good assets in the space. Scarlett’s is a great example of a high quality asset that is now in the fold.

Bombshells: A Bar in Disguise

Management attempted this deception previously in Q3’17. As you may recall, during this quarter, Bombshells sales fell 7.9% y/y due to the closure of the Webster location. Management noted that comps were up, though we can probably guess that is unlikely, as nightclub comps were up 8% during the third quarter and total comps were up just 6.8% y/y on a consolidated basis.

In light of this information, the 4.1% comp at Bombshells in Q3 was not impressive, as some units are likely simply comping back at Q3’16 numbers.

Additionally, operating earnings were not necessarily as strong as they appear on the surface, mostly a function of Bombshells. We know Bombshells revenue increased significantly from a 50% increase in unit count during Q3. Operating margin was up 450 basis points y/y to 19.5% of sales. How much of this increase is due to a highly productive introductory period vs. continued operating income growth in existing stores? It is hard to know, but I think this boost may be short lived. Q3’16 operating margin was also much higher (18.1% of sales).

The other interesting aspect to note is the growth in food versus the growth in alcohol sales. Part of the Bombshells bull case would be that these are good restaurants. I continue to believe they are bars masquerading as restaurants, highly vulnerable to changes in popularity and alcohol-related liabilities.

Per the 2017 10-K, alcohol sales drove 63% of sales at Bombshells, with a positive alcohol comp and negative food comp over the past few years. Although it will be obscured a bit by Scarlett’s selling food, I think the new mix reinforces this thesis.

During Q3, new units of Bombshells contributed $2.375 million in new sales. Of the new sales, I estimate roughly $1.3 million was driven by alcohol and $1 million was driven by food. This is the original mix that we saw at Bombshells, though I believe the mix shifts in favor of alcohol more dramtically over time, drives this. We don’t have enough information to know exactly what the split was, but I did not see any evidence that the new Bombshells have a dramatically different food/alcohol split. This crushes the idea that Bombshells has a future as a restaurant chain.

Where has all the cash flow gone?

RCI’s management touts itself as a champion of free cash flow generation, and you might agree after the company posted YTD free cash flow of $20.6 million, per the press release. Of course, this is a non-GAAP number, and technically I’m not quite sure RCI is using the correct definition. In textbook finance parlance, FCF is operating cash flow less maintenance capital expenditures. However, RCI management has control over what is classified as maintenance capex versus growth capex.

Regardless, the company has actually generated cash of $3.5 million (operating cash flow minus all capex) YTD. This implies that the company has spent nearly $17 million YTD on expanding Bombshells. As I have noted many times, I am not enthusiastic about this idea at all. In short, I believe RCI management is spending considerable capital on a terrible, commodity business that will burn out in a few years. This will do considerable damage to the RCI long thesis, especially because management can’t help but do this in a leveraged fashion, borrowing money to open these new restaurants.

Overall, the quarter was fine, but the Bombshells risk is growing

I am not going to say this was a terrible quarter for RCI because it was not. Revenue and earnings grew, and though organic growth at existing stores is inflated by the exclusion of closed locations, comps remained positive in the critical nightclub segment.

That said, the company is betting hard on Bombshells, and I think this will turn out to be a very poor use of capital. I continue to short shares, believing they are worth at most $17.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RICK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.