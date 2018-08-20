Why Devon Energy Could Outperform

Devon Energy (DVN) may have disappointed some investors with its latest quarterly results but I believe this oil stock is well positioned to outperform. The company is growing its oil production from its core US assets at a strong double-digit rate, which will fuel earnings and cash flow growth. At the same time, it also plans to create value for shareholders by repurchasing roughly 14% of its common stock. That should lift the company’s shares.

Devon Energy has struggled with rising costs. In its latest quarterly results, the company reported an adjusted profit of $177 million, or $0.34 per share, which was essentially flat from the same quarter last year. That missed analysts’ average estimate of $0.36 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its performance was hurt by higher marketing and production expenses. The production expenses of $572 million came in close to the top-end of the company’s guidance range of $530 million to $580 million and were up 25.7% on a year-over-year and 5.3% on a sequential basis.

Devon Energy posted a modest (3.9%) increase in revenues to $2.25 billion which also missed analysts’ estimate by $1.44 billion, thanks to the derivative losses which dragged the company’s oil and gas revenues. The cash settlement for hedges pushed the realized price for oil/bitumen down by $5.80 to $44.63 per barrel.

That being said, I believe that Devon Energy’s future outlook continues to look great. Although the company experienced an increase in production expenses in the second quarter, it hasn’t changed its future guidance. That’s in stark contrast to some other oil producers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Apache Corp. (APA), and Continental Resources (CLR), who have increased their capital budgets by double-digits citing, among other factors, an increase in service costs.

Devon Energy, on the other hand, successfully secured services at low rates for the long-term as part of its three-year business strategy (called 2020 Vision). The company has confirmed that it has locked most of its services and supply requirements through 2019 at attractive rates and it is confident that through effective operational planning and supply chain management, it can continue capturing service costs well below the market rates through the end of the decade. This has substantially mitigated near-term risks associated with the increase in service costs. Therefore, while other oil producers have been forced to make upward revisions to their budgets, Devon Energy has kept its upstream spending plans within the range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion. After including capitalized interest and other items, total capital expenditure for this year will be between $2.30 billion and $2.55 billion.

Furthermore, Devon Energy has been growing its oil production from its core assets in the US at a double-digit rate and expects to continue going this way in the future. In the second quarter, it pumped a total of 520,000 boe per day, up from 495,000 boe per day from the year-ago quarter. Its production mix was 68% liquids, including crude oil, bitumen, and NGL. Its oil production from the US core assets increased by 20% from last year to 136,000 boe per day, almost 60% of which came from two assets which underpin its future growth - the STACK play in Oklahoma and Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeast New Mexico. The company’s combined oil production from these two regions surged by 47% to 81,000 barrels per day.

The oil-rich Delaware Basin, which is a part of the Permian Basin, has played a key role in fueling Devon Energy’s growth. In the second quarter, the company posted a 55% increase in liquids production from the Delaware Basin to 62,000 barrels per day, including oil production of 46,000 barrels. The strong growth will continue in the future as the company will likely increase exploration and production activity by deploying three to four additional rigs in the coming quarters. The total oil and gas production from Delaware Basin is forecasted to climb to 90,000 boe per day by the end of this year which will depict 50% growth from Q4-2017 levels. Meanwhile, the company’s production from STACK will also climb. Overall, Devon Energy is targeting 25% production growth, on an average, from Delaware Basin and STACK which will drive “mid-teens” growth in total US oil production in each year through 2020. The company has projected a 16% increase in total oil production for this year to the range of 130,000 to 135,000 barrels per day.

A large part of Devon Energy’s oil production, however, comes from the Permian Basin which is facing severe pipeline bottlenecks. The region’s prices (WTI Midland) have dropped more than $10 per barrel below the benchmark while a number of oil producers are finding it difficult to secure space on pipelines. As a result, some companies, such as Halcon Resources (HK), have been forced to reduce drilling activity. But Devon Energy seems well positioned to navigate through this difficult period. The company has entered into firm transportation agreements and regional basis swaps that protect 90% of its oil volumes from Delaware Basin. The company is confident that it will continue to capture prices that are close to the WTI benchmark, despite weakness in regional prices. Additionally, Devon Energy has firm transportation agreements that cover 75% of its oil production from STACK play. These agreements also give the company access to the Gulf Coast market and its premium prices.

On top of this, Devon Energy is looking to create value for shareholders by reducing debt, buying back shares and increasing dividends. The company shored up its cash reserves by $4.2 billion of asset sales, including the disposal of its ownership interest in EnLink Midstream (ENLC) and EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) for $3.125 billion. It is targeting the sale of an additional $1 billion of non-core assets by the end of the year. It has already used its cash to buy back stock worth $1 billion, retired $827 million of debt and announced a 33% increase in dividends. The company is on track to eliminate $1.08 billion of debt this year.

More importantly, Devon Energy has increased its share repurchase program to $4 billion which is the single largest buyback program in the E&P space as a percentage of market cap. The company has said that it will start buying back shares from early-August through accelerated stock repurchase (ASR) transactions. It expects to complete the repurchases during the first half of 2019. This means that in less than one year, the company will retire almost 14% of its stock. I believe that a buyback program of this magnitude will likely give a boost to the company’s shares.

Devon Energy stock has performed well in the last six months. Its shares have risen by 22% in this period, slightly ahead of its peers, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), whose shares have climbed by 20%. But I believe Devon Energy stock could outperform in a big way in the next 12 months on the back of production growth and the share repurchase program.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.