Best Buy Can Be A Winner

We think Best Buy's dividend is solid, but shares aren't as cheap as we would like them to be. Shares yield ~2.3%.

We think the competitive threats are still present, but advancing technology means consumers need help, and Best Buy is a leg up on online purchases in this department.

By The Valuentum Team

Many may not remember how dire things were a few years ago, but Best Buy (BBY) was seemingly left for dead near the end of 2013, almost trading for $10 per share. Believe it or not, the electronics retailing big box giant's shares set a new all-time high recently, and shares remain resilient. Best Buy is just a fantastic story about how some retailers not only can survive against the onslaught from Amazon, but they also can potentially thrive. It's hard to believe that many thought Best Buy would go the way of Circuit City. How times have changed.

During the first quarter of its fiscal 2019, Best Buy's revenue advanced nicely led by domestic comparable store sales growth north of 7%...north of 7%! This is Best Buy were talking about, not a fast-growing small-cap retailer with a new, unique niche. These types of comparable store growth rates are amazing, in our view, and Best Buy's bounce back to retail prominence is all but complete. No longer is Best Buy the showroom for Amazon (AMZN) buyers. Technology is advancing so fast that customers need help, and the staff at Best Buy is about as helpful as it gets. Amazon may not be able to compete with that.

Best Buy At A Glance

• Best Buy is the global leader in consumer electronics as far as big box retailers go. The company must continue to reinvent itself to mitigate competitive pressures from the likes of online powerhouse Amazon. Best Buy has notable market share in areas such as home theater, notebooks and desktops. It was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Minnesota.

• Best Buy expects fiscal 2019 enterprise revenue to be $41-$42 billion (one less selling week than fiscal 2018), and comparable sales are expected to be flat to up 2%, reflecting strength in consumer spending. NonGAAP EPS is targeted in a range of $4.80-$5.00 for the year, an increase of 9%-13%.

Image Source: Best Buy

• Though things are going well at the moment, Best Buy is facing a promotional environment like no other in its history. Competition is unforgiving, but the firm has been able to gain share in the majority of its categories in the US. Bottom-line performance of late has benefited from a disciplined promotional strategy, optimization of merchandise margins, and expense management. As long as the economy remains strong, sustained positive comps are a real possibility. The past several quarters have been phenomenal when it comes to Best Buy's same-store sales performance (see image above).

• The filing of Chapter 11 bankruptcy and liquidation of Hhgregg bodes well for Best Buy as it relates to incremental sales and market share growth. However, it also highlights the risks of the current retail environment. Though Best Buy's bankruptcy risk is essentially nil, in our view, it is not immune to the traffic woes of the broader retail environment. At the moment, Best Buy is handling the situation well.

• Best Buy holds a net cash position on the balance sheet and generates strong levels of free cash flow. Its strong Dividend Cushion ratio is hard to ignore, as was the recent hike in the payout. Still, it's hard for us to get excited about any big box retailer, and Best Buy is no exception.

• Though we like Best Buy's Dividend Cushion ratio, competitive threats from the likes of Amazon cannot be ignored. The firm paid special dividends in fiscal 2016 and 2017. Its target payout ratio is 35%-45% of non-GAAP EPS. Here's what we say about the company in our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Best Buy continues to battle back to prominence, and strong performance in e-commerce has been a key driver in its turnaround. We like the firm's net cash position, which stood at ~$1.8 billion as of the end of fiscal 2018 (inclusive of short term debt). This balance sheet strength, coupled with its solid free cash flow generation (averaging nearly $1.4 billion from fiscal 2016-2018), drives the company's strong Dividend Cushion ratio. Management is shareholder friendly, and it paid a special dividend of $0.51 per share in fiscal 2016 and $0.45 in fiscal 2017. Nevertheless, free cash flow remained sufficient to cover dividend obligations in the year, as it has been in each of the past three years (annual run rate dividend obligations are currently $409 million). Potential Weaknesses We can't deny Best Buy's balance sheet strength and solid free cash flow generation, but it is difficult for us to get too excited about any big box retailer, especially when considering the weakness traditional retailers have experienced as of late. Perhaps the biggest threat to the company's dividend comes from the pricing competition its operations will face moving forward, but as long as the overall economy remains healthy, consumers are likely to continue spending at sufficient levels to keep Best Buy's financials in sound territory. Competing uses of cash could impact dividend growth moving forward (share buybacks ate up ~$2 billion in capital in fiscal 2018 alone). We're expecting growth in the payout for the foreseeable future, however.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Best Buy's brand name and helpful staff are key attributes that may keep the company in the winner's circle for some time to come. We think the market has the stock about fairly valued at the moment, but if comps keep up at the current breakneck pace, our valuation could be a bit conservative, especially as we're modeling meager top-line growth over the immediate 5-year forecast horizon. We like Best Buy, the company, but shares don't offer much of a discount to our estimate of their intrinsic value, however. We value shares at ~$76 each.

