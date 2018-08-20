Watch These 4 Indicators For Signs Of Distress In Turkey

I have created a watch-list of 4 key indicators across asset classes which might help investors gauge sentiment surrounding Turkey, and might provide clues on the severity of the situation.

It is imperative to look at data with forecasting value on how the situation in Turkey will develop.

The markets continue to watch Turkey nervously. The Lira fell to lows of 7.20 against the USD this week, and now perches precariously at 6.00.

"If you could attenuate to every strand of quivering data, the future would be entirely calculable" - Sherlock Holmes

Similar to Holmes, investors could be seen as detectives. Instead of looking for clues to solve mysteries and apprehend serial killers, investors try to predict and forecast (bloodletting) events in the financial markets. Calculating the future of the financial markets may not be entirely calculable, but by attenuating to a diverse handful of asset classes, one can increase the probability of getting it right. Asset classes do not react in isolation to events, and investors must pay attention to various asset classes to obtain clues of forecasting value.

The hot topic on everyone's lips is of course, Turkey. To summarise what has happened, the markets have been kept on their toes as the Turkish Lira nosedived against the Greenback following a diplomatic spat between Erdogan and Trump. This has led to authorities in Turkey trying to stem the currency outflows by pledging to provide liquidity to banks, and they have been somewhat successful, with the Lira closing the week at 6.00 against the Greenback after hitting lows of 7.20 earlier this week. The question is whether a potential crisis in Turkey would roil global markets.

As such, I have put together a cross-asset watch-list below which investors should pay attention. The watch-list will provide clues on investor sentiment towards Turkey, and whether things are taking a turn for the worse.

1) BNP Paribas

Financial Times released a report last week stating the European Central Bank was concerned about the exposures of EU banks to Turkish loans. The handful of banks in more imminent danger were Spain's BBVA, Italy's UniCredit, and France's BNP Paribas. Amongst the 3 banks, I picked BNP Paribas to be on watch-list as it is the largest and arguably most reputable out of the 3. Italian politicians are set to draw up the country's budget by Autumn this year, which might cause country-specific volatility. As such, BNP Paribas, via its stake in Türk Ekonomi Bankası, is the cleanest out of the 3 to watch for signs of distress in Turkey.

As seen in the monthly chart above, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) remains in a solid uptrend channel since 2010. The recent negative news from Turkey has not caused the share price to break out of the uptrend channel for now. EUR 45 seems to be a key level for the stock.

Investors should watch if BNP Paribas share price remains contained within the uptrend channel.

2) EURJPY

The EUR (FXE) took a beating on fears that EU banks might take the brunt of defaults in Turkish loans, whereas there was demand for JPY (JPYS) as a safe haven currency. As seen in the weekly chart below, the crisis in Turkey sent the currency pair back down to 2018 lows of 125.00. However, not only did EURJPY manage to hold the 125.00 level, the currency pair also managed to close at 126.40, near the highs for the week.

Investors should watch if EURJPY manages to hold 125.00. If so, this could serve as a "double bottom" platform for the currency to rally higher, signifying improving sentiment over the situation in Turkey.

3) Turkey CPI

Inflation in Turkey has notoriously increased sharply since 2017, and currently stands just below 16% in July, well above the central bank's target of 5%. A weak Lira causes inflation to go higher as imported goods are more expensive (imported inflation); higher inflation in turn saps at the currency strength. To put it simply, Turkey is stuck in a vicious feedback loop of higher inflation and a weaker currency.

Now, if you think Turkey's inflation of 16% was bad in July, that was before August's Lira meltdown was taken into account. Some analysts now feel Turkey's inflation has the potential to run above 20%. This would be extremely negative for the currency, and for the economy. Turkey's benchmark interest rate is now 17.75%, and despite conventional wisdom that a hike would serve to strengthen the Lira, an overly aggressive rate hike could sharply raise borrowing costs which would hamper the debt-fuelled economy.

Investors should watch Turkey's August CPI data, expected to be released on 3rd September.

4) Turkey FX Reserves

Central banks use FX reserves to defend their currencies against speculative attacks. Presumably the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) may choose to wait and observe the market's response to their pledge to supply Turkish banks with "all liquidity" they need, as well as to impose restrictions on shorting the Lira.

As mentioned earlier, USDTRY now rests at 6.00, about 20% below the all-time high of 7.20. CBRT should hardly dare to breathe a premature sigh of relief. Every week, every day counts now. Next week could bring about a fresh wave of speculative short selling on the Lira. With Turkey ruling out capital controls and Erdogan still determined not to raise interest rates, the central bank might have to resort to dipping into its FX reserves to defend the Lira.

Turkey's FX reserves stand around $130bn as of May 2018. To put things into perspective, Turkey's external debt is about $450bn, and its GDP is about $850bn. I wrote in another article "Thailand 1997 All Over Again?" that Turkey's paltry arsenal of FX reserves compared to its debt situation was reminiscent of Thailand during the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997.

Investors should watch Turkey's level of FX reserves. If it dips into dangerously low territory amidst a weak Lira, the country might be in deep trouble.

So here we are - my watch-list of 4 key indicators across asset classes to look for clues on a potential meltdown in Turkey. For Turkey's sake, I hope the indicators turn benevolent.

