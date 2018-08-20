Sanchez Q2 Results In Eagle Ford's Second Tier Acreage An Indication Of Field's Future

When Sanchez Energy (SN) went after Anadarko's (APC) Comanche acreage, in partnership with Blackstone, it was taken by many as being the move of a solid, confident company, which is ready to produce some exciting results within the context of recovering oil prices. The fact that Blackstone went in as a partner in the acquisition was a further vote of confidence. I decided to take up a position in Sanchez stock last year as a bet on a combination of increasing production and higher oil prices, which I figured that it should be giving the stock a short-term boost. I sold at the end of last year as I realized that I should be happy to just to break even, despite the fact that I was right about improving oil prices, as well as Sanchez seeing improved production and operating results. Turns out that it was a good move on my part, because the stock is now down to half the value it was when I sold. The latest quarterly results suggests things may get a lot worse going forward. Aside from giving us a very good indication in regards to its own future, this company also provides us with very valuable insight in regards to what we can expect to see from Eagle Ford drillers as prime acreage available for drilling dwindles and increasingly second tier acreage like what Sanchez is drilling becomes dominant.

Yet another hedging-driven quarterly loss.

The aspect that seems to give some investors hope is the fact that the last two quarters would have seen an actual slim profit if it were not for the loss from hedging. Sanchez hedged aggressively this year, in order to protect itself from a possible oil price collapse, which never materialized. Problem is that it hedged at a price point where it is impossible for it to produce a profit. For the second quarter it hedged its oil production at a price of over $52/barrel, while the actual sale price of its oil was over $65/barrel in the second quarter of this year. The end-result was another loss, of $58 million, on revenue of $260 million. The derivatives effect was -$70 million, which means that if it were not for the hedging position, it would have produced a small profit. This is the basic calculation that leads many people to believe that this company could do well next year, and in many ways the assumption does seem logical assuming that the hedging positions for next year will not be as unfavorable. Given current oil price trends it should not be, therefore there is good reason to hope for better results going forward.

Source: Sanchez.

As we can see, while the hedging positions for next year are set at a similar price, less volume has been hedged, which should leave more room to take advantage of potentially higher prices next year.

Interest expense continues to rise.

While many people hope that the derivatives burden will ease going forward, the interest burden seems to be heading into a very dangerous direction. For the quarter it was $44.6 million, compared with $36 million in the same quarter of last year, and just under $44 million in the first quarter of this year. A further burden of $22.7 million for servicing its preferred stocks was recorded for the latest quarter, versus $19.8 million in the previous quarter. Interest and preferred shares amounted to a total financial burden of $67.3 million, which comes out to 26% of total revenues. In the absence of some really strong oil & gas price gains I don't see how this company can get past this burden.

Production growth stalling.

While this time last year production growth prospects were among the reasons to expect a short-term bounce in this stock, it now looks like production growth prospects are no longer looking very bright. In the second quarter of this year average production was 79,500 b/d in oil equivalent, while in the first quarter of the year it was 80,600 b/d. It still managed to produce a significant increase in production of over 8% compared with the same quarter of last year, which highlights the positive effect that the Comanche acquisition had in this regard, at least in the shorter term. I don't expect things will improve in this respect going forward, because a company that is constantly losing money cannot afford to over-extend itself in terms of capital spending. The continued completion of drilled but uncompleted wells it inherited from Anadarko helped for a while in this respect, but that advantage is all but dwindled now. The only thing that could still produce a significant gain in production would be a significant and sustained increase in oil & gas prices, which I don't believe is in the cards going forward. I do believe that there is a very good chance of an oil price spike in coming years, but I also think that it will be very short-lived.

Implications for Eagle Ford's future.

Sanchez is one of the companies I have been following very closely for about half a decade now, because it is the ideal gauge of Eagle Ford's second tier acreage. Sanchez has most of its acreage in the Western part of the field, which is known to be producing overall inferior results compared with the Eastern Half where Karnes, Gonzales and DeWitt counties produced some relatively lucrative results over the past years for many drillers.

Source: Sanchez.

What the latest results of Sanchez tells us about the field's second tier acreage is that it is currently viable at prevailing oil & gas prices, only in the hypothetical scenario where it would be exploited by companies with no prior financial baggage, in other words with very little debt servicing burden. Their hedging strategy would also have to work mostly in their favor, not against them. This hypothetical scenario is of course unrealistic, therefore the conclusion that we can draw from this one company's results is that there is a need for higher oil & gas prices in order to make the industry's transition from their increasingly saturated first tier acreage to second tier acreage viable.

It will be interesting to continue watching Sanchez Energy's financial results going forward, because I think it is by far the best indicator in regards to Eagle Ford's second tier acreage potential. With every quarterly report we get a better sense of what awaits most Eagle Ford drillers as they increasingly move their operations out of largely saturated prime drilling areas and into less profitable acreage, like Sanchez is currently drilling. Right now, the only conclusion we can draw is that it will likely be rough going.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.