Diamondback Rattles The Permian, Bigger FANG With More Bite

Last week, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) announced the all stock acquisition of Permian peer Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). The $9.2 B deal ($8.4 B stock plus assumption of Energen debt) was a good price for both sides in our view (not too high on the usual production adjusted per acre basis and not too low from an Energen shareholder standpoint (at least initially) with a 19% premium to the prior day's close. While this was Diamondback's largest transaction in it's five plus year history it is by no means its first and we expect this under-promise over-deliver management team to integrate the immediately accretive on multiple metrics Energen buy over the course of 2019 at least as well as the acquisition conference call and presentation guideposts presented by Diamondback. The majority of sellside analysts on the call would likely concur. In typical deal day knee jerk fashion, Diamondback shares retreated 12% and the pro forma valuation is now historically cheap on a number of metrics. We owned Diamond going into the day and have added to the positive since.

The Acquisition:

Corporate acquisition of Permian/Midland player Energen.

All stock transaction. Values Energen at $84.95 per share (19% premium over yesterday's close), with Diamondback paying 0.6442 shares for each Energen share for an all in price of $9.2 B (including ~ $800 mm in debt).

Energen had 2Q18 production of 97.4 MBOEpd (58% oil) and net acreage of 63,242 in the Delaware and 86,900 in the Midland. On a location basis, Energen adds 3,900 locations (with upside).

On a production adjusted basis we put the valuation at roughly $31 K / acre vs stand alone Diamondback of nearly $58 K /acre. We see this as a reasonable blended price.

Both boards have approved the deal and assuming shareholders approve deal close is expected by year end.

Pro Forma Diamondback:

2Q18 pro forma production would have been 222 MBOEpd (67% oil) (includes recently announced AJAX volumes). This is 79% above 2Q stand alone but also less oily (2Q Diamondback was 74% oil).

would have been 222 MBOEpd (67% oil) (includes recently announced AJAX volumes). This is 79% above 2Q stand alone but also less oily (2Q Diamondback was 74% oil). Pro forma 2Q18 EBITDA would have been $615 mm or ~$30.40 per BOE putting it in the upper middle of Permian Player margins on a BOE basis when you consider we are pro forma debt for the cash portion of the 2Q announced Diamondback acquisition of Midland Basin private AJAX . The 2Q18 EBITDA / BOE average of our Permian Players Group 1 companies (see below) was ~$32.40. Diamondback standalone was over $36 in the quarter and we expect early deal synergies and Diamondback standards to push EBITDA/margins back to the upper end of group range over time.

would have been $615 mm or putting it in the upper middle of Permian Player margins on a BOE basis when you consider we are pro forma debt for the cash portion of the 2Q announced Diamondback acquisition of Midland Basin private AJAX . The 2Q18 EBITDA / BOE average of our Permian Players Group 1 companies (see below) was ~$32.40. Diamondback standalone was over $36 in the quarter and we expect early deal synergies and Diamondback standards to push EBITDA/margins back to the upper end of group range over time. Pro forma net debt to pro forma 2Q18 annualized EBITDA of just 1.2x , (vs 1.5x for the standalone) and in line with the Group 1 average of 1.0x. We would expect to see a number of divestments in the coming months as they high grade in their "grow and prune" fashion. There is also a large opportunity for mineral interest drop downs to Viper (NASDAQ:VNOM) and as such we see further debt metric improvement in 2019 for the combined company. Diamondback sees the combination accelerating their path to investment grade and we've already seen Moody's put the companies under review for upgrades.

of just , (vs 1.5x for the standalone) and in line with the Group 1 average of 1.0x. We would expect to see a number of divestments in the coming months as they high grade in their "grow and prune" fashion. There is also a large opportunity for mineral interest drop downs to Viper (NASDAQ:VNOM) and as such we see further debt metric improvement in 2019 for the combined company. Diamondback sees the combination accelerating their path to investment grade and we've already seen Moody's put the companies under review for upgrades. Tier 1 acreage is increased by 57% in the Permian to 266,000 net acres (Midland 139,000; Delaware 127,000). Tier 1 acreage defined as IRR's of > 50% at $60 oil. Total acreage expanded to 390,000 net Permian acres.

acreage is in the Permian to 266,000 net acres (Midland 139,000; Delaware 127,000). Tier 1 acreage defined as IRR's of > 50% at $60 oil. Total acreage expanded to 390,000 net Permian acres. Location count leaps from 3,170 to 7,072 (4,117 Midland; 2,995 Delaware) . We see this initial potential location count as conservative as we note with enthusiasm that offset operator spacing in some zones is much more dense affording potential future location count upside.

from . We see this initial potential location count as conservative as we note with enthusiasm that offset operator spacing in some zones is much more dense affording potential future location count upside. Increased Market Scale. The deal creates $27 B Enterprise value company making them the 8th largest independent by market value. Increased size will help with flow assurance as well (Energen was already a top five shipper on Plains All American) and we see takeaway from the Permian as being well addressed by management (differentials will widen to be sure but this speed bump is well priced in in our view).

The deal creates $27 B Enterprise value company making them the 8th largest independent by market value. Increased size will help with flow assurance as well (Energen was already a top five shipper on Plains All American) and we see takeaway from the Permian as being well addressed by management (differentials will widen to be sure but this speed bump is well priced in in our view). Capital and Operating Synergies Are Sizable. The company is highlighting a number of capital efficiency synergies. Most significantly, Diamondback expects to be able to bring Energen's completed well costs down by a whopping $200 per lateral foot per well in the Midland Basin, moving Energen's future costs in line with Diamondback. In the Delaware, they see an eventual completed well cost reduction of $50 / ft. These reductions are expected to drive down the present value of future well costs by at least $2 B. These are massive on a net present value basis but also imminently meaningful to their ability to run the combined program, grow it modestly in terms of rigs next year, and remain cash flow neutral or better (per year savings in the Midland alone are expected to be over $150 mm vs Energen's stand along operations. Management also highlighted a variety of operational savings including most notably including $30 to $40 mm in annual G&A from the simple combination of the two and elimination of one management team, reduced lease operating expense over time, as well as interest cost savings (they plan to put the cash component of the smaller Ajax deal on the revolver for now and term it out next year at a better rate).

The company is highlighting a number of capital efficiency synergies. Most significantly, These are massive on a net present value basis but also imminently meaningful to their ability to run the combined program, grow it modestly in terms of rigs next year, and remain cash flow neutral or better (per year savings in the Midland alone are expected to be over $150 mm vs Energen's stand along operations. Management also highlighted a variety of operational savings including most notably including $30 to $40 mm in annual G&A from the simple combination of the two and elimination of one management team, reduced lease operating expense over time, as well as interest cost savings (they plan to put the cash component of the smaller Ajax deal on the revolver for now and term it out next year at a better rate). Capital Efficiency Remains Key. This reduction in future finding development costs while expanding margins on the operating side is expected to drive recycle ratio (margins per BOE/future development costs per BOE) improvement of Energen's assets (currently 2.7x) towards that of Diamondback's best in show 3.9x making the acquired assets much more capital efficient than they currently are.

This reduction in future finding development costs while expanding margins on the operating side is expected to drive recycle ratio (margins per BOE/future development costs per BOE) improvement of Energen's assets (currently 2.7x) towards that of Diamondback's best in show 3.9x making the acquired assets much more capital efficient than they currently are. TEV / 1P Proved: $59 / BOE for Diamondback standalone vs a pro forma value of $29 / BOE. This is historically low for them and still overstated as 1) it's August, reserve tallies are stale for both companies (they will rise) and 2) the pro forma reserves exclude Ajax.

Nutshell: Pro forma Diamondback is inexpensive historically speaking, trading at 6.7x TEV / 2019 E EBITDA vs our expectation of a forward multiple between 8x and 12x. The combined name is cheap on 2Q pro forma EV per flowing BOE as well (see graph below) and is notably cheaper on 2017 combined reserves (and again those reserve figures are stale). It's normal to see a knee jerk lower on a deal of this size, especially with oil testing the lower end of our near term expected trading range as the deal was announced. We have established a new potential target at $200 vs our prior 12 month potential target of $195. Both 12 month targets utilize a 10.5x multiple. While the balance sheet improved the initial dip in margins due to lower oil mix of the combined (see 2019 pro forma production below) kept us from boosting the multiple. On Friday, we doubled our position in the ZLT to 6% of assets.

Permian Players Group 1 includes CPE, CDEV, CXO, FANG, JAG, MTDR, PE, PXD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.