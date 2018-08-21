Ralph Lauren On The Rack With Berna Barshay (Podcast)

Barshay also shares insights from her time in the industry and what's new after sharing an idea publicly for the first time.

The switching of channels remains a chicken-egg challenge for the company, but there are broader industry issues at stake here worth checking in on.

Ralph Lauren has gotten a lot of credit for its turnaround before actually completing the process. A forward-looking pricing or premature rewards?

Investing in individual stocks is about seeing things differently. I suppose momentum investors are betting that the price will keep going in whatever direction it's going, but equity investing is about assuming the price will change over time, so you are seeing the future as different than the present.

But contrarian thinking is useless if it doesn't have a grounding. That grounding can be based on the numbers, but we can all do some math. It can be based on a disagreement over how the future is going to play out, or how fast it will play out, but predictions are tough.

Coming to a TJ Maxx (TJX) near you? Source: Ralph Lauren

Berna Barshay of Viola Capital Management has a short position in Ralph Lauren (RL). We reviewed it on Behind the Idea a few weeks ago, after the stock had popped on a FY 2018 Q4 report, which raised questions about whether she was positioned properly. This was also the first idea Barshay had shared publicly after more than 20 years in the industry, presenting it at a Kase Learning conference, so it seemed like an ill omen.

We had Barshay on to talk about the idea after a more muted Q1 report and reaction for RL. And it's clear from the conversation that Barshay's position is very well grounded. She has done the on-the-ground work, she has talked to customers, and she understands the industry very well. She has a longer-term outlook and the framework to understand each new report RL makes and how it fits into her thesis. Talking with her, we came away both very impressed in her approach and with a better understanding of how she could be comfortable with her RL short even as the stock has gone the other direction for the time being.

Topics covered:

1:45 - How does Ralph Lauren's Q1 fit into the short thesis, and the focus on US wholesale and comparable numbers?

7:15 - What is the way out of Ralph Lauren's chicken/egg problem in their turnaround?

15:00 - How does Berna's narrative differ from the company's narrative and how much does that matter for the thesis?

20:00 - The disruption social media poses to fashion companies

29:00 - How much M&A is there in fashion currently?

31:45 - A woman's perspective in contrast to a male industry

41:00 - Wall Street's bias for widgets and the key of qualitative analysis, and who is less vulnerable to the current fashion climate?

46:30 - The TJ Maxx shortcut

48:00 - How to avoid confirmation bias when doing scuttlebutt research, and the power of focus

54:45 - Thoughts on sharing an idea publicly for the first time.

We hope you enjoy the podcast. If you have a chance, subscribe on iTunes and rate us or leave us a review - we will make the podcast better based on your feedback. We're also available on SoundCloud, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you have any favorite articles you want covered, guests you want to join Behind the Idea, or any feedback about our podcasts, send Daniel or Mike a direct message or comment below. You can also now follow this account to get alerts on new Behind the Idea posts. We have a few more big podcasts coming up to finish the summer.

What do you think about the fashion industry currently and about RL's channel challenge? What about Barshay's approach to narrowing down her scuttlebutt research so it didn't leave itself too open? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor Daniel have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Viola Capital Management is short RL and long LB.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.