SodaStream's Game-Changing Sale To PepsiCo

On August 20, the management team at PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) made a large step forward for the iconic American brand as the firm fights to reinvent itself and best position shareholders for the future. They did this by announcing the purchase of SodaStream International (SODA) in a multi-billion dollar transaction that will help Pepsi not only get more into customers’ homes, but stay there for the long haul. Though some of Pepsi’s shareholders may be skeptical of the transaction, the fact of the matter is that all data here is pointing toward a nice win for the business.

A look at the deal

The structure of SodaStream’s purchase by Pepsi is as simple as they get. Each shareholder of SodaStream, at the time the acquisition is completed, will receive $144 in stock for every unit they have. Given SodaStream’s closing price prior to the deal’s announcement, this implies additional upside to shareholders of 10.9%. Though this immediate upside may not look attractive, it’s worth mentioning that 2018 has been a stellar year for SodaStream’s investors. At the end of last year, shares of the company closed out at $70.34 apiece, meaning that this buyout price will serve as the final push to propel returns to shareholders this year to be in excess of 100%.

At first glance, this transaction may seem too rich because it values SodaStream at a hefty $3.2 billion. This translates to a price/earnings ratio for shareholders of 43 using 2017’s net income of $74.39 million. Even looking at last year’s operating cash flow of $94.82 million, the transaction is rich at a multiple of 33.7. However, it’s not the past that Pepsi’s interested in, it’s the future.

A way to future growth

Image source: SodaStream International.

For the past several years, SodaStream has been experiencing an impressive growth spurt. As you can see in the image above, the firm’s estimated number of active users has surged, rising from 4.5 million in 2012 to 12.5 million last year. In just the past three years, revenue for the business expanded nicely, growing 31.5% from 2015 to 2017. Over this timeframe, net income jumped 516% from $12.08 million to $74.39 million, while operating cash flow jumped 137% from $40.01 million to $94.82 million.

Image source: SodaStream International.

So far this year, growth has been even better. If you look at the next image, shown above, you’ll see that the second quarter of this year resulted in sales of $171.5 million. This represents a year-over-year increase of 31.3%. When coupled with only marginally-weaker first quarter sales growth, total year-to-date (the first half of 2018) for SodaStream this year was $315.1 million. This is 28.1% higher than the $245.9 million seen in the first half of 2017.

Image source: SodaStream International.

This kind of expansion comes at a time when growth in the soft drink space has been mixed. For over a decade now, sugary beverages have seen their volumes decline, but a mix of strong bottled water sales, a shift to no-sugar or reduced-sugar alternatives, and resistance in the form of more small-package drinks overtaking bulk items like 2 liter bottles, has helped. Sticking only with soft drinks for a moment, we can see in the image below, that the number of beverages sold has actually increased globally over the past few years, rising by about 20.5% between 2012 and 2017.

Image source: Statista.

Of course, Pepsi’s decision to buy SodaStream goes beyond just growth as a blanket objective. It’s also about focus. Sadly, Pepsi throws its snacks and other lines of business in when it talks about international operations, plus it mixes its Sub-Saharan Africa business in with its operations in Europe, so we don’t have a perfect comparable by any means, but what we do know is that the entire segment that covers Europe accounted for just 17.4% of Pepsi’s sales last year. As the image below shows, though, Western Europe accounts for an impressive 60% of SodaStream’s revenue. The Americas is in second place at 23% of sales, while the remainder is elsewhere globally.

Image source: SodaStream International.

What this means is that Pepsi sees SodaStream as a product that offers more complementary traits than cannibalistic ones. By integrating its portfolio of products (some of which it has been doing since 2015) with SodaStream’s technology, Pepsi can work on getting its way more into the homes of customers abroad, while in the US its significant distribution network may create for SodaStream a better opportunity to thrive. If implemented in the right way, this could generate attractive upside for Pepsi’s shareholders.

Image source: SodaStream International.

As you can see in the image above, for instance, SodaStream has a large presence in the households of some nations like Sweden, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Austria. Its ultimate objective is to move its exposure per nation to around 20% of all households, but the road toward that in a place like the US, where it is in only 1.4% of homes, is a tough one. By becoming one with Pepsi, a company that is rooted in the US, growth could become easier to achieve.

This is a long-term game

Near-term sales growth is on the mind of every major business, but for a firm like SodaStream the strategy has always been an emphasis not on short-term results but on how its operations today will position it several years from now. Perhaps the best illustration of this is in the image below. As you can see, the company believes that for every $60 unit it sells to a customer, continued use of that machine over 10 years will generate, on average, an extra $40 in revenue per year. That brings the lifetime sales from a single unit to $460 given current prices.

Image source: SodaStream International.

This is quite a wide departure from the approach taken by a firm like Pepsi. Any traditional provider of food and beverages consolidates its long-term strategy into crafting its brand through creative marketing and offering a portfolio of products that it believes will appeal to customers in the long run, but because of the transient nature of what it sells, it lives or dies by what is sold today, not a year or two from now.

By acquiring SodaStream, Pepsi’s management team is committing to a longer-term approach that falls outside of marketing and brand management. If the execution of this paradigm shift is done poorly, the end result will be a botching of the SodaStream business and billions of dollars down the hole, but nailing this change right will better position Pepsi to grow overseas while giving the SodaStream name the opportunity to build a real presence for itself in the US and in other markets where Pepsi has a nice hold.

Takeaway

Based on the terms of the agreement and based on all of the data I’ve seen, it looks to me like Pepsi is making a bold but potentially valuable acquisition. Certainly, the company’s growth, especially its new-found explosion in sales this year, makes it a tantalizing opportunity for investors, but the real value comes from the growth-oriented synergies between the two firms. There’s undoubtedly some execution risk here, but if management can work the same kind of magic that SodaStream’s team has done over the past several years, the long-term prospects will be appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.