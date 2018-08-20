BP Plc - A Look At The Second-Quarter Earnings Results

BP had a decisive breakout in early August and should continue to weaken to its strong mid-term support at $39.50-$40.00, at which point I recommend accumulating again.

BP increased quarterly dividend this quarter for the first time in nearly four years.

Goldman Sachs said: "BP is on the cusp of delivering one of the industry's strongest pipelines of new oil & gas projects."

Investment Thesis

BP PLC (BP) is one of my selected oil super-majors that I recommend adding to your long-term oil stocks basket with total confidence. The company is a perfect example of prudent management and financial resilience, with underlying profits that have increased many folds year over year, by achieving an impressive success from its upstream and downstream segments as the second quarter results are again clearly evidencing.

The Macondo litigation is finally a forgotten nightmare that allows the company to grow again. With the economic frame continuing to strengthen along with weakening-but-still-profitable oil prices, the company is set to outperform its peers, assuming that optimistic oil prices over $70 per barrel continue to be the rule which seems now less apparent.

The sound investment thesis is still a long-term vision with an adapted trading solution. BP is trading in tight correlation with the oil and gas prices and will present the same volatility.

Thus, using the market ups and downs by trading at least a third of your BP holding - using clear signs of overvaluation or undervaluation based on the RSI - should be considered the best strategy.

Brian Gilvary - the Group CFO & Exec. Director said in the conference call:

Compared to the first quarter the result reflects an increased contribution from Rosneft, higher liquids realizations and lower costs in the Upstream. In the Downstream, the result benefitted from a stronger performance and in fuels marketing, higher industry refining margins, but lower WCS heavy crude discounts. In both the Upstream and Downstream, the results were partly offset by a higher tax rate, increased turnaround activity and a weaker overall trading contribution.

Note: Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments in 2017 were $5.2 billion, compared with $6.9 billion in 2016.

BP - Financial Table 2Q'18: The Raw Numbers including Production.

BP PLC. 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 56.24 63.20 57.30 49.23 39.17 47.28 48.04 52.12 56.39 57.37 60.81 70.02 69.14 76.91 Net Income in $ Billion 2.60 -5.82 0.05 -3.31 -0.58 -1.42 1.62 0.50 1.45 0.14 1.77 0.03 2.47 2.80 EBITDA $ Billion 6.49 -3.68 5.23 0.86 3.42 0.94 5.95 4.00 6.68 6.02 7.64 4.02 8.85 9.45 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 4.6% 0 0.1% 0 0 0 3.4% 1.0% 2.6% 0.3% 2.9% 0.0% 3.6% 3.6% EPS diluted in $/share 1.37 0.30 1.09 -0.31 -0.39 -0.78 0.68 0.22 1.41 0.77 0.53 0.01 0.74 0.84 Operating Cash flow in $ Billion 1.86 6.29 5.18 5.81 1.87 3.88 2.51 2.43 2.11 4.89 6.02 5.90 3.65 6.31 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 4.64 4.53 4.36 5.13 4.38 4.28 3.38 4.66 3.82 4.18 4.14 4.42 3.59 3.48 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -2.78 1.76 0.83 0.68 -2.51 -0.40 -0.87 -2.23 -1.71 0.71 1.89 1.48 0.06 2.82 Total cash $ Billion 30.09 32.74 32.88 31.95 23.20 23.62 25.57 23.53 23.83 23.35 25.86 25.71 23.36 22.29 Gross Debt in $ Billion 57.73 57.10 57.40 55.00 54.01 55.73 59.00 58.30 61.83 63.06 65.78 63.23 62.24 61.46 Dividend per share in $ (Nasdaq.com) 0.600 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.615 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.06 3.06 3.06 3.06 3.11 3.13 3.15 3.24 3.28 3.29 3.31 3.30 3.34 3.34

Note: Revenues indicated in the table are total revenues including Earnings from joint ventures - after interest and tax - and Earnings from associates - after interest and tax. Revenues were $75.439 billion vs. $76.907 billion total.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investment BP Plc announced its earnings second-quarter results. BP Plc had total revenues of $76.91 billion for the quarter, missing revenues analysts' estimate. Earnings after taxation, or underlying net profit, jumped to $2.798 billion in the second quarter from $0.14 billion a year earlier.

BP takes an extra $1.7 billion charge related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, bringing the total cost above $65.1 billion. The company also increased its estimate for cash outflows related to Deepwater Horizon in 2018, raising it from just over $2 billion to now $3 billion. I have commented on this subject here.

BP also paid another $1.6 billion for costs arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill catastrophe this quarter, which includes $1.2 billion for the final payment made to the 2012 Department of Justice settlement.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

BP expects the pace of divestments to slow in 2018. It realized $3.4 billion from selling assets in 2017, and that's anticipated to drop to below $2.7 billion in 2018.

Note: Total divestments and other proceeds in 2017 were $4.3 billion.

Free cash flow for BP is positive on a yearly basis and represents $6.25 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the second quarter was a record of $2.82 million.

I consider free cash flow a crucial element that should be analyzed in relation with the level of share buyback and dividend payoff. Dividend payment with the recent increase will be $8.22 billion on a yearly basis, and the company is buying back shares as well. While I appreciate the dividend yield, I am concerned about the level of pay off that exceeds the FCF. It is a weakness in my opinion.

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Oil Production K Boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,307 2,112 2,242 2,369 2,428 2,212 2,116 2,186 2,388 2,431 2,462 2,581 2,605 2,465 Production Rosneft in K Boep/d 1,027 1,017 1,003 1,028 1,029 1,030 1,030 1,152 1,142 1,126 1,120 1,129 1,127 1,127 Global liquid price ($/boe) 37.00 40.04 33.25 29.54 22.57 28.66 29.46 31.40 37.19 33.59 33.23 37.48 41.39 43.37 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.44 3.80 3.49 3.47 2.84 2.66 2.77 3.08 3.50 3.19 2.89 3.23 3.78 3.65

Production for the quarter was 2,465K Boe/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,127 K Boep/d), 5.4% lower than the first quarter of 2018.

Source BP Presentation

Bob Dudley was very confident in the conference call:

We continue to grow our gas and advantaged oil portfolio in the Upstream. We have a strong set of major projects out to 2021, driving growth in the near term and creating deep optionality into the next decade. I can't remember when it is looked this good, alongside that, we are optimizing and high grading the portfolio by deepening it in our core areas and exiting assets where we can create value by divesting to others. Over the past few years you have seen us do this in the Norwegian North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, Argentina and most recently through the transaction involving our Clair U.K. North Sea oil field.

For the Downstream, the company is making also strong progress especially in the fuels marketing business with expansion in significant growth markets (e.g., China and Mexico).

Note: The initial public offering of BP Midstream Partners (BPMP), a wholly owned subsidiary of BP Plc (59.4%), in the U.S. delivered net proceeds of over $700 million.

Finally, BP is now reinvesting in solar, which is a reliable addition to the company's wind and biofuels businesses in its alternative energy portfolio. Please read my article about this segment and the deal it made with Tesla (TSLA) in the USA.

According to BP website, BPWE operates, owns, or is involved (operating partner or non-operating partner) in eight U.S. States representing a total of 1,203 turbines and a production of 2,262 MW. Please see the graph below.

BP has one of the largest operated renewables portfolios among our peers.

Also, BP announced a variety of investments in fast-charging technology, battery innovation, and the U.K's largest EV charging network operator "helped to position us effectively for the fast-evolving electric vehicle market."

4 - 2018 Production outlook unchanged

In 2018, BP expects underlying production growth of between 5% and 7%.

BP expects organic CapEx in 2018 to be $12 billion to $13 billion, below the company guidance while maintaining growth targets. Pre-tax free cash flow growth in 2018 will be higher than in 2017 without any help from the oil prices. The company is still expecting CapEx in the range of $15 billion to $17 billion over the medium term.

Courtesy BP

5 - Net debt. $39.277 billion in 2Q'18 Net debt is now is $39.3 Billion with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") ratio of ~1.31. Net debt was slightly down from nearly $39.8 billion in 2Q'17.

As noted last quarter the debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") ratio is signaling that BP's debt is well covered by operating cash flow. However, I think it is crucial that the company can reduce the net debt in 2018 and end below $36 billion in 2018. Unfortunately, it seems increasingly unlikely that the company will be able to reduce the debt burden significantly while buying back shares and increasing dividend. Brian Gilvary said:

Our balance sheet remains strong and we expect gearing to remain within the 20% to 30% band. In other business and corporate, the average underlying quarterly charge is expected to be around $350 million, although this may fluctuate between individual quarters. And in the current environment, the underlying effective tax rate is expected to remain above 40%.

Commentary And Technical analysis

BP did quite well this quarter, compared to its peers, but reached a top nonetheless recently around $45 again (double top,) which is not necessarily a good omen for the stock.

The takeaway this quarter was that the company grew its production while most of its main competitors have failed to realize it and disappointed (e.g. primarily Exxon Mobil and Chevron). The company owns a robust set of significant projects out to 2021, driving growth in the near term and creating deep optionality into the next decade.

A further sign of strength is that the company announce on July 27, 2018, that it intends to buy BHP Billiton's US shale oil and gas assets for $10.5 billion, first such deal in decades.

Finally, BP managed to buy back shares worth $200 million in the first half of 2018. Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said.

With gearing nudging down sequentially, dividends raised, and execution on track, 1Q and 2Q are the start of a new positive trend for BP

However, we have to tame our enthusiasm a little and consider a not-so-bright H2 2018 oil price outlook that may weaken again despite the new sanctions affecting Iran. BP is highly dependent on oil prices and will move in correlation. It is the crucial component that should influence your trading/investing strategy in this sector.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michele Della Vigna wrote in a note to clients:

BP is on the cusp of delivering one of the industry's strongest pipelines of new oil & gas projects. That, coupled with several other factors BP could be headed for a free-cash-flow sweet spot.

She used this reasoning to justify her price target of $59 a share, which I find exaggerated and optimistic, especially in this environment where oil prices are weakening.

The graph above further reinforces the direct correlation between the stock and the oil prices. In my opinion, BP had a decisive breakout in early August and should continue to weaken to its strong mid-term support at $39.50-$40.00 (I recommend buying at this level). Future oil prices will dictate what will happen after that.

However, if BP starts a trend reversal due to higher oil prices the line resistance is around $44.00 at which point I recommend to sell a part of your BP holding.

