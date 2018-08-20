Sleepy Summer? Not For All Stocks. Check These Out

Here are several example stocks with market-maker price forecasts having reliable big double-digit CAGR experience results. Don’t let your capital just laze now on the cash sunshine beach!

Avoid those having large price drawdowns while offering big upside price potentials but frequently fail to perform, consuming low-productivity investments of long holding period investments of time.

Seek those which have fairly quick corrections to unwarranted price drawdowns, producing speedy gains which can be compounded by sequential active investment selections into high CAGRs.

Look for those with credible near-term (3-4 month) upside price prospects with histories of high winning holdings proportions following prior reward~risk forecasts like those of today.

Market “leaders” have well-behaved prices, but there are quality outlier-priced stocks in several groups. We reveal some of them here with quick-survey methods (reward~risk maps).

The Well-Behaved Leaders Pricing Cluster

Dow Jones Index stocks in Figure 1 all are packed into a tight reward~risk group by prices not likely to incite any big investment funds to disrupt the classic late-summer vacation period.

Figure 1

The green horizontal reward scale here shows what current market-maker [MM] self-protective hedging actions imply are the largest likely upside price changes which need to be protected against when using firm capital to short these stocks, an action often required while filling volume block trade orders of big-money investment funds.

The red vertical risk scale shows the average worst price drawdowns the stocks actually encountered during the 3 months following prior forecasts like today’s. Both scales are in percentage change between zero and 25%. Any issues above the dotted diagonal have greater price risk (by this definition) than reward.

All information from blockdesk.com has been approved for use in this article.

The DJ 30 stocks are neatly compacted within an opportunity frontier running from KO at location [4] to JPM, MCD, and V at [1], to AAPL at [7]. But other stock groups are not so restricted.

For example, in Figure 2, Aerospace and Defense:

Figure 2

Here Northrup-Grumman (NOC) at [4] offers a +10% upside price change prospect while experiencing price drawdowns of only -2% in the next few months beyond being previously signaled by 92 similar forecasts in the past 5 years. Figure 3 fills in some of those details, and outlines a number of qualitative considerations in such forecasts.

Figure 3

This is NOT a typical “technical analysis chart” of past price experiences. The vertical lines here show the near-term coming ranges of price being forecast day-by-day for NOC each day of the past 6 months by an analysis of how MMs protect their capital. Capital which must be put at risk as they fulfill their essential role in facilitating volume “block” transactions.

Those vertical line forecasts are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot market price at the trading day’s close on the date the forecast was made. The current forecast extremes are indicated in the left-most items of the row of data between the two blue pictures.

The next two data items of sell target and drawdown exposure are what define NOC’s location in Figure 2.

As may be seen by the varying position of market quotes relative to forecast extremes, the potential for price change are not just some statistically-defined symmetrical array. The Range Index [RI] tells what proportion (now 12%) of the whole forecast range lies below the then-current price.

The small “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 3 shows what the distribution of RIs has been over the course of the past 5 years’ 1261 market days. There have been 92 of them like today's, a sample quite ample statistically to use to infer some historical norms for this stock. Today’s value of 12 clearly is near the low (cheap) end of the array.

Other things told by this history is what was produced by the 92 prior RI forecasts followed by hypothetical “long” positions. Of those, 95% turned out to be profitable when managed under a standard Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline [TERMD] of active portfolio management.

TERMD is simple. Positions postulated by a specified RI are acquired at the cost of the end-of-next-market-day’s close and are held only until a closing price reaches or exceeds the top price of the forecast range. If that hasn’t happened by the 63rd market day (3x 21-day months) following the forecast, the position is closed regardless of gain or loss and the liquidated capital is reinvested the next day in its entirety in the best available equity alternative at that time.

The intent of TERMD is to use the investment of time efficiently, and to minimize the opportunity for human emotion to interrupt a disciplined plan of opportunity captures. When both of those objectives are met the resulting portfolio CAGR is typically multiples of, not merely additions to market average wealth-building performance.

Looking at the data row in Figure 3, key items are the Win Odds, the Days Held, and the Cred.Ratio.

That Cred.ability Ratio takes the actually-achieved net %Payoffs of the 88 wins and 4 losses at +7.4% to compare with the forecast extreme upside of +10.2%. The resulting ratio of .73 is pretty good, although some stocks have occasional RI forecasts where the actual results may exceed the upside target. Cred. Ratios below 0.7 maybe a cause for some concern unless other factors are strongly positive.

Factors like the Win Odds. NOC’s 95 is approaching perfection and is well above a critical lower level of less than 80.

We rank the forecast population’s 2700+ securities by the odds for rewards (%Payoffs) and against risk (Drawdown), using Win Odds and its complement, here 95% and 5%. So for NOC .95*7.4 and 0.05*-1.8 gives a strong positive net figure of +6.94%.

In addition, the larger in your favor are the win odds, the shorter will be the average holding periods because there will be fewer full 63 market days for losing positions. Shorter holding time investments raise the CAGR results markedly because time is the only element in the calculation of CAGR that is a power (^) function. All the rest have “linear” (+,-,x,/) functions.

When the odds-weighted net return for NOC is divided by its 52 day average holding period a wealth-building “speed” of 13.3 basis points per day results, with a CAGR of +41%. Today’s parallel calculation for SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) is 2.2 bp/d and a CAGR of +12%. The top20 securities on our MM Intelligence Lists average 24.3 bp/d and a CAGR of 109%.

So NOC is way better than “the market” average proposition, but not yet up to the best 1% of the forecast population.

Let’s look at some other groups for good candidates

Biotechs are a continuing focus of attention despite higher risk exposures. Compare Figure 4 and Figure 1.

Figure 4

Here are plenty of greater than +20% upside forecasts, but they all carry risk exposures of at least -7%. One of the better ones is Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) at [6]. Its details are provided below in Figure 8.

Another regular attention-grabber group is Computer Software, in Figure 5. There Intuit, Inc (INTU) and Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) may be of interest and their details also appear in Figure 8.

Figure 5

So does the Electronic Equipment Group occasionally offer interest as it may now in Figure 6, with Bruker Corporation (BRKR) at [2].

Figure 6

And as a last offering today, take a look at the Information Networks group of Figure 7 for a surprise by Tucows, Inc. (TCX) at [2]. Its details are included in Figure 8 for easy comparison.

Figure 7

Opportunity comparison details

Figure 8

Using the format and definitions provided by Figure 3, here are the price-related details of importance to investors whose primary investment portfolio mission is wealth-building.

Those wanting big gains may prefer EXEL over INTU. Those looking for best odds of profitability may favor NOC over EXEL. Those looking for quicker gains may commit to TCX before NOC. If the investor has generalized market outlook concerns, SPY can’t compete on any basis with these favorably-priced outliers, but has some risk-avoidance strength over an EXEL. But the other five outliers are at least as risk-averse.

And EXEL is even competitive with many (but not all) of the other 19 stocks in the best-odds 20 out of a forecast population this day of 2707 equity securities.

Conclusion

All six of these stocks (NOC, EXEL, INTU, BLKB, BRKR, TCX) are attractive buys at a time when SPY is seasonally in a sunbathing snooze. You know the saying – you snooze, you lose. Even if your portfolio’s D-J stocks don’t go down, your time investments in them is eroding. At a point when it could be dramatically more productive.

We’re out of review time right now, what with Friday’s MM forecast updates about to appear. When we have them in hand we’ll continue the reward~risk map review for favorable price outliers in additional stock groups, and perhaps even among ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EXEL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.