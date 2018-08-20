Alibaba Cloud Will Soon Be In Top 3

Alibaba’s cloud performance has been on an upward trajectory for the past few quarters but its full potential is being underestimated.

Alibaba (BABA) trounced International Business Machines (IBM) in terms of market share in the cloud segment in the last quarter. This is a big moment for Alibaba’s cloud efforts as it will put it on equal footing to other major cloud players. Synergy Research Group has published its revised cloud ranking in which Alibaba has displaced IBM to rank number four in cloud infrastructure and related services. Alibaba now trails only Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). There are a number of reasons to be very optimistic about Alibaba’s cloud segment.

Fig: Cloud market share - Q2 2018. Source: Synergy Research Group

Alibaba has already shown that it will not run away from investing billions of dollars to grow a business. Although the current trade rhetoric has pulled the stock down, this should be a short-term headwind for the company. Investors can take advantage of the current dip in the stock by betting on long-term growth potential for Alibaba’s cloud and other segments.

It can soon become a two-horse race

Displacing IBM is a big step for Alibaba in proving to its clients that it is one of the better options when they are hiring a cloud provider. The usual phrase used by IBM is that “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM”. It would be a major victory for Alibaba if it can show to its prospective clients that more customers now rely on Alibaba instead of IBM for their cloud requirements. This is even more important in the Western markets of Europe and the US. The company already boasts of some of the biggest corporate names as its clients. These include IHG, KPMG, Nestle, Philips, SAP and others.

At the beginning of the year, Google's CEO declared that its cloud segment is “a billion-dollar-per-quarter business”. This means that Google’s cloud segment is a bit ahead of the $3 billion annual run rate of Alibaba Cloud. Although Google is growing its cloud segment at a decent pace, Alibaba can pull ahead of Google due to higher investments and a strong position in China.

Microsoft’s Azure is growing at close to triple digits, but it offers a much different set of services than Amazon or Alibaba. Eventually, we could see the cloud segment transforming into a two-horse race between Amazon and Alibaba for Infrastructure-as-a-Service or IaaS and Platform-as-a-Service or PaaS. Most of the developers on Alibaba Cloud have said that there are significant similarity between Amazon’s AWS and Alibaba Cloud which allows them to easily transition between these platforms.

Fig: Cloud service market size. Source: Gartner

Lifting EBITA and margins

Some of the analysts believe that Alibaba’s cloud growth will fall off as it grows in size. On the contrary, it seems that Alibaba is in a great position to maintain the current level of over 100% cloud growth. A big reason for this is that more customers from the US and Europe will find it comfortable to work with Alibaba as the market share of Alibaba Cloud grows. Even now, there is some hesitation in using Alibaba services by some companies as it is viewed as a Chinese goliath. Alibaba’s continuous growth in IaaS and PaaS should help in convincing more global clients to use Alibaba services.

There is also a shift towards a multi-cloud environment. Clients want to be cloud agnostic and are looking to diversify away from a single cloud provider. This would be beneficial for Alibaba as it will be considered a must-have in the overall cloud mix.

If Alibaba maintains the current growth rate, we could see Alibaba boast of close to $10 billion cloud revenue run rate by 2020. This should be a big achievement for the company as it really got serious about cloud segment only a few years back and was a latecomer in this market.

Currently, Alibaba is prioritizing growth over margins in cloud segment. It is highly probable that once the cloud segment reaches close to $10 billion annualized rate, Alibaba should start showing better margins. This will help the overall margins of the company significantly because of the increased revenue share of this segment within the total revenue base. The revenue share of cloud segment in the recent quarter was 7% with adjusted EBITA margin of negative 8%. This is equivalent to a 0.56 percentage point drag on EBITA margin for the entire company.

By FY 2020, the revenue share of Alibaba Cloud could be 15% if we assume that the current rapid growth in the segment continues. A 20% EBITA margin by that time (which would still be less than what Amazon shows with AWS) would provide the equivalent benefit of 3.0 percentage points to EBITA margin for the entire company. Hence, the cloud segment alone can deliver over 350 basis points of improvement in Alibaba’s margin in the next two years (currently it is minus 56 basis points). Alibaba recently showed a significant decline in adjusted EBITA margin from 39% in the year-ago quarter to 27%. A faster growth in the cloud segment with decent margins can help the company in reducing some of the margin declines due to its other initiatives.

The biggest advantage: Investment

Alibaba’s single biggest advantage over other big tech giants is the ability to unleash the power of its investments. Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are not shy of huge investments, but they will still find it difficult to match Alibaba’s investment ability. We have seen billions of dollars of investment in 2017 by Alibaba in a wide range of services and retail platforms. The next two years can see further increase in investment pace by Alibaba. It has already mentioned that it will give special focus to cloud segment as it makes a greater effort to gain market share in Western markets. Alibaba also needs this huge investment to keep Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) at bay, considering that Tencent is the biggest competitor of Alibaba in almost every segment.

Alibaba has the support of SoftBank which has close to a 30% stake in Alibaba. SoftBank is known for making complementary investments to Alibaba which reduces the challengers for Alibaba in many segments. It would be difficult for Amazon to match the investment appetite of Alibaba/SoftBank if they went all-in to gain market share within the cloud space.

We can already see Alibaba gain an edge over cloud players in regions outside China. Alibaba and SoftBank have invested enormous resources in Southeast Asia. Besides e-commerce companies like Lazada and Tokopedia, they have invested in a whole host of different sectors. Most of these companies require a good cloud support. Their first choice will automatically be Alibaba due to the already close partnership. This provides Alibaba a good beachhead in a fast-growing region.

Data localization and trade wars

The growth of every cloud player is impacted by the current shift in the policy of major regulators to promote data localization. European Union has already agreed on General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR. This regulation provides greater privacy control and also favors data localization. A similar effort is taking place in India which calls for the storage of data locally and also prevents the transfer of this data beyond the national borders.

In the short term, Alibaba and other major players would need to spend additional resources to build the requisite cloud infrastructure in every country. However, over the long run, this can help the bigger cloud companies as it will immensely increase the barrier to entry for new startups with limited resources.

Another big issue to consider is the prevailing trade rhetoric. A protectionist approach in the U.S. and other countries will hinder Alibaba. A full-blown trade war will possibly impact Alibaba to a greater extent compared to the major U.S. cloud companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. This is because clients in Europe or India will end up favoring an American cloud provider over Alibaba which is still considered as a Chinese retail/tech goliath.

However, the worst-case scenario in the trade spat between the U.S. and China is still a tail-risk. Neither administration has the incentive to impose tariffs for long term as it will end up increasing domestic prices and also lead to a political backlash. This headwind is already priced in and the stock is trading at a 20% discount compared to its mid-June peak.

Despite the short-term risk, Alibaba’s cloud segment has a strong growth potential. It will help in lifting the EBITA and margins of the company. Due to its smaller size compared to Amazon, it would continue to post better growth rates.

Valuation

The stock is priced attractively after the recent decline in stock price due to trade tensions. It is 20% below its peak of $210 which was reached in mid-June. It trades at a forward PE ratio of less than 28. This is quite cheap compared to the long growth runway in front of the company in various segments. The core commerce segment which delivers most of its EBITA is still growing at a fast pace. Alibaba is already showing annualized cloud segment revenue of $3 billion. As this segment grows, it is possible that we will see much better margins due to economies of scale.

Fig: EPS estimates for 2 fiscal year ahead

We can also see from the above graph that BABA is enjoying a continuous upward revision in forward EPS estimates. According to the average estimates, BABA is trading at 15.5 times the EPS projection for 2 fiscal years ahead.

Alibaba faces a number of challenges which includes the rapid growth in rival Pinduoduo (PDD), heavier investment requirements in Ele.me and trade war risks. But it has strong fundamentals and a big runway for growth, especially in the cloud segment which should improve the bullish momentum for the stock.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba has displaced IBM for the fourth position within the cloud hierarchy and is very close to overtaking Google. Alibaba has already announced that it will be making major investments within cloud segment to gain market share and bring its services to the US and Europe. We can eventually see direct competition between Amazon and Alibaba within IaaS and PaaS segments.

The recent performance in cloud segment by Alibaba is quite remarkable considering the fact that it was a laggard in this segment. Alibaba’s cloud revenue is still only one-tenth that of Amazon which came at close to $20 billion annualized revenue. This gives it a very long runway for growth. Future margin improvements in cloud also improve the bullish case for Alibaba.

