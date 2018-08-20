Qiwi: Buy The Dip

Thanks to the number of near-term catalysts, Qiwi now has a chance to create an additional shareholder value that should push its stock price higher in a foreseeable future.

On Thursday, Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced its earnings results for Q2 that were higher than expected, as revenue, net income and the adjusted EBITDA were up Y/Y, while the earnings per share of $0.23 missed the analysts’ estimates by only $0.01. In the recent months, the company has been active on the M&A field, and while its stock is currently trading around its all-time low, I believe that the current price represents an interesting buying opportunity for those, who are interested in investing in the IT companies from Russia.

Despite going public in 2013, Qiwi didn’t received much of a coverage from the Western media outlets, as most of its business activities are conducted inside of Russia. Because of it, investors quickly lost interest in the company and as the Russian stock market crumbled in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Qiwi followed the downside trend and had quickly depreciated in value. After that, its stock didn’t recover much and currently continues to trade in a depressed territory, despite showing good numbers in Q2.

Right now, Qiwi’s businesses are divided into four different categories: payment services segment (NASDAQ:PS), consumer financial services (CFS), small and medium enterprises (SME) and corporate and other (NYSE:CO). The PS business is the driving force behind Qiwi’s growth in Q2, as during the latest quarter the segment showed an increase of net revenues to $61.1 million, up 28% Y/Y, while its net profit of $35.9 million was 22% higher on an annual basis. The total adjusted net revenues were $72.9 million, also up 54% Y/Y.

Currently, Qiwi has a number of near-term catalysts that could improve its overall position in the payment services market in Russia and create additional shareholder value that will push its stock higher from its current levels. Recently it was announced that Qiwi has finally reached a deal with the Russian bank Otkritie, which is now owned by the Central Bank of Russia, to create a joint-venture under the Tochka brand that will give Russian customers an ability to enhance their banking experience thanks to the new e-banking platform that currently is being tested by both parties. In addition, Qiwi has finalized the acquisition of Rocketbank, a Russian online bank, and it’s already adding bank users to its own ecosystem. Both Tochka and Rocketbank are expected to help Qiwi establish a stronger presence in the payment solutions segment in Russia and increase its overall user base.

I should also mention that in 2017, Qiwi has also decided to stop paying dividends to its shareholders and used the available cash to invest into the new projects that could be of a much greater value for the company’s investors in the long run. It is unlikely that Qiwi will change its dividends policy in the foreseeable future, as it is now focused on expanding its businesses in Russia and integrating new projects to its own ecosystem. As the company’s CEO Sergey Solonin said in his earnings statement:

We continue to see 2018 as a year of investments in our new projects and will continue to focus on executing our strategy and developing our new initiatives

For the comparable analysis, I have added a number of public payment solution companies to my peers table along with a couple of Russian IT businesses that could also be considered Qiwi’s competitors in certain fields.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author

As we could see, Qiwi’s multiples are slightly lower from the industry’s median and average, which suggests that its stock could be undervalued at the current market price. In addition, Qiwi doesn’t hold any debt on its balance sheet and its operating and net margins are 16.68% and 12.41%, respectively. With such financials, Qiwi could be considered a good buy, especially since it’s being traded around its all-time lows.

However, there are also a couple of risks that investors need to know before investing in Qiwi. As a Russian company, even though its headquarter is located in Cyprus, Qiwi is always going to be under the risk of a possible implementation of sanctions against its businesses. Since 2014, US and EU institutions targeted a number of industries and approved various sectorial sanctions as a response to the Russian annexation of Crimea. Since the Russian-Ukrainian hasn’t ended, investors shouldn’t forget about the geopolitical risks that might directly affect Qiwi’s business.

With that being said, Qiwi has recently upgraded its outlook for the rest of the fiscal year and now expects its adjusted net revenues to increase by 26% to 32% Y/Y. At the same time, the adjusted net profits were downgraded and are expected to decline by 25% to 15% in comparison with net profits of 2017. This is mostly due to the fact that the company used cash in order to make a deal with Otkritie regarding the projects that were described above.

Taking everything into a consideration, I believe that the near-term catalysts that were discussed in this article will have a positive effect on Qiwi’s shares, as the current market price doesn’t represent, in my opinion, the fair value of the company. Because of it, I’ve decided to open a long position in Qiwi.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QIWI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.