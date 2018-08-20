MPLX LP: A Strong Q2, But A Possible Acquisition Makes For An Uncertain Outlook

MPLX LP (MPLX), a logistics MLP that is sponsored by refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC), reported Q2 earnings earlier this month that missed slightly on diluted earnings per unit despite beating on revenue by a decent amount. The company's unit price faltered a bit in the wake of the report's release but still remains well above its April lows (see figure). The subsequent earnings call also left investors in the dark regarding what the upcoming acquisition by its sponsor of refiner Andeavor (ANDV) will mean for the latter's own logistics MLP, Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX). That said, the Q2 earnings report left MPLX LP's investors with much to be optimistic about regarding the coming quarters.

MPLX data by YCharts

Marathon Petroleum primarily operates east of the Mississippi River and MPLX's operations are clustered in the eastern half of the U.S., particularly near the Marcellus and Utica shale plays. The comparatively limited exposure of its sponsor to the cost-discounted crudes available in the Mid-Continent and especially Permian regions have only had a modest impact on the MLP, however, thanks to high refinery utilization and continued strong U.S. demand for refined fuels.

The MLP's total revenue increased by more than 70% YoY to $1.6 billion, beating the consensus estimate by a solid $240 million. Throughput rose, or at least was stable, across all of the company's major operations. Within the logistics and storage segment total pipeline throughput rose by 10% YoY even as the average tariff rates across all of its pipelines rose by 3% over the same period. While terminalling throughput was flat, MPLX's number of barges and towboats owned also increased by 10% and 11% YoY, respectively.

The gathering and processing segment also reported higher throughputs, with a 11% YoY increase to total gathering throughput being primarily driven by a 19% increase to throughput at its Marcellus operations. Total natural gas processing throughput rose by the lesser amount of 4% YoY, again thanks to solid growth at its Marcellus operations. Fractionation throughput rose by 13% YoY for the same reason. Growth was even stronger at all of these operations if operating data for MPLX's equity investments are also included in the figures. Natural gas and even crude production in the Marcellus continued to increase in the first half of 2018, boosting demand for MPLX's gathering and storage facilities, while robust demand for refined products despite the presence of higher prices compared to Q2 2017 (see figure) supported throughput and tariff rates at product pipelines.

The higher volumes and rates at MPLX's segments in the latest quarter enabled both to report large EBITDA increases YoY. The gathering and processing segment's adjusted EBITDA rose from $290 million to $341 million YoY while the logistics and storage segment's result nearly tripled to $526 million over the same period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA improved from $474 million in Q2 2017 to $867 million in the most recent quarter. This in turn caused net income to increase from $191 million to $456 million YoY and diluted earnings per LP unit to reach $0.55, just missing the consensus by $0.01 in the process.

The strong earnings result caused operating cash flow to nearly double to $840 million YoY. This was achieved despite a roughly 50% increase to interest costs and a $129 million increase to total capex over the same period. One of the better results for investors in the Q2 earnings result, however, was MPLX's distributable cash flow attributable to unitholders, which increased from $370 million to $675 million YoY. This improvement enabled the MLP to announce a Q3 distribution of $0.6275/unit that represents improvements of 1.6% and 11.6% QoQ and YoY, respectively, the latter of which compares quite favorably with other logistics MLPs of late. The new distribution amount represents a forward yield of 6.7%.

The most impressive number of all was MPLX's reported distribution coverage ratio in Q2 of 1.36x, up from 1.26x YoY. Besides being high compared to many of its peers, it provides the MLP with leeway to continue expanding its distribution even if distributable cash flow growth were to slow in the future. Management stated in the Q2 earnings report that it continues to forecast FY 2018 distribution growth of 10% and this should be easily attainable given the distribution coverage ratio.

Finally, the MLP's leverage ratio in terms of debt/EBITDA at the end of Q2 was 3.7x, up slightly from 3.6x at the end of FY 2017. MPLX also has a great deal of liquidity available to it; while it holds only $3 million in cash on hand, it further has $2.2 billion available through a revolving bank credit facility that is good through July 2022 and almost $900 million available through a Marathon Petroleum credit facility. While this combined amount would be insufficient on its own to purchase Andeavor Logistics, which currently has a market cap of $10.7 billion, it would reduce the amount of dilution that would be imposed on MPLX's existing unitholders via a mixed debt and equity acquisition. Any EBITDA growth resulting from such a transaction would be in addition to several previously-announced projects, including pipelines to Mid-Continent crudes, tank farms, and natural gas processing plants that are expected to become operational over the next six quarters.

There are a few caveats for investors to be aware of. The first is that the MLP's recent total distribution growth has been skewed in favor of the sponsor. Whereas total distribution declared in Q2 of $517 million represented an increase of 66% YoY, the distribution to common LP units only increased by 12% over the same period; those to the sponsor, meanwhile, rose from $56 million in Q2 2017 to $316 million in the latest quarter, and would have been higher still had the sponsor not waived an additional $24 million in distributions that it qualified for.

Second, a large amount of uncertainty still surrounds the upcoming acquisition by Marathon Petroleum of Andeavor. Management began the Q&A session of the Q2 earnings call by explicitly refusing to take any questions about what will happen to Andeavor Logistics after the transaction:

Before we start the Q&A, I want to note that we will not be taking any questions today around the future plans concerning MPLX and ANDX, following the combination of the parent companies, and request you refrain from doing so. We will provide updates to the market when appropriate on this topic.

Andeavor Logistics is positioned to take advantage of rising crude production in the Bakken and especially Permian regions, making the acquisition of its assets a tempting option for MPLX's management. At the same time, however, its share price has rallied sharply over the last month and such an acquisition would result in unitholder dilution and/or higher interest expenses for MPLX and its unitholders, both of which would make continued distribution growth more difficult to achieve in the short-term. MPLX would be in a decent position to absorb such a large acquisition without too many negative impacts, of course, given its current distribution coverage ratio. Still, the MLP's management is understandably wary of committing to a purchase of Andeavor Logistics at this time as a result, although this uncertainty does not make it any easier for investors to gauge the outlook for their holdings.

MPLX is expected to achieve strong EBITDA growth over the next several quarters even if it does not acquire Andeavor Logistics, with the analyst consensus estimates forecasting growth of almost 7% between FY 2018 and FY 2019 (see figure). That said, the rally in its units since April has outpaced the rate at which its EBITDA estimates have been revised higher, and the MLP's units are valued substantially higher than at most points over the last six quarters (see second figure). Whether this valuation will remain high will depend on how MPLX's investors react to a possible future acquisition (or lack thereof) of Andeavor Logistics and the terms of such a deal.

