Microchip A Buy On Pullback, Future Growth Potential

Microchip (MCHP) specializes in designing and manufacturing microcontrollers and related chips for a wide variety of electronic devices. Because it sells into a wide variety of end markets, rather than primarily smartphones or computers, many investors and even professional analysts fail to understand its model.

I would not say the stock was cheap before it fell by 10.9% on Friday, August 10, and further after that. I do believe that future prospects were not entirely built into the price. The closing price on Friday is the sort of overreaction one gets in auction markets. My thesis is that careful consideration of the history and future profits of Microchip will cause investors to bid up the stock price above the old 52-week high of $104.20. What I cannot predict is the timing, so this is likely of most interest to long-term investors.

MCHP data by YCharts

Q1 results

All references to Microchip results and management discussion of them can be found at Fiscal Q1 Microchip results or Fiscal Q1 Microchip Analyst Conference transcript. Note that Microchip's fiscal Q1 ended on June 30, 2018.

Revenues were $1.21 billion, up 21% sequentially from $1.002 billion, and up 25% from $0.97 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Net income was $35.7 million, down 76% sequentially from $146.7 million, and down 79% from $170.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.

EPS (diluted earnings per share) were $0.14, down 76% sequentially from $0.58, and down 80% from $0.70 year-earlier.

GAAP numbers were adversely impacted by $227 million in charges related to the Microsemi acquisition. Correcting for that and other standard non-GAAP corrections gives:

Non-GAAP net income was $405.8 million, up 16% sequentially from $351.3 million and up 27% from $319.1 million year-earlier.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.61, up 15% sequentially from $1.40 and up 23% from $1.31 year-earlier.

Since the Microsemi acquisition was finalized on May 29, these numbers include about one month of Microsemi income and expenses. Microsemi acquisition issues will be discussed below.

Guidance

Microchip expects our non-GAAP total net sales in the September 2018 quarter to be between $1.474 billion and $1.550 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is expected between $1.65 and $1.83.

Microsemi acquisition issues

Microchip completed its acquisition of Microsemi on May 29, 2018, so the revenue boost from it was about 1 month's worth. For its last full financial year, Microsemi reported revenue of $1.8 billion (Microsemi Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2017 Results). Non-GAAP net income for the year was $450 million. Non-GAAP operating margin was 31.9%.

Microchip's non-GAAP operating margin for fiscal year 2017 was 38.7% (Q4 2018 MCHP press release). Clearly there is room for improvement in the Microsemi division now that it is part of Microchip.

However, most analysts figured that in when the deal was announced, before the recent results call. The news that partly accounted for the stock price fall was that Microchip executives believed Microsemi had been somewhat inflating revenue by pushing out product to distributors at the end of the quarter.

Another criticism by Microchip was that luxury and other unnecessary spending at Microsemi had been excessive.

As we have seen in other acquisitions by Microchip, most recently with Atmel, changes will be made. These will benefit investors. I believe Microchip is one of the best-run businesses in the industry. On the whole Microsemi was a very good, and profitable company with good products. As part of Microchip it will do even better.

The accounting charge for the quarter related to the acquisition, $226.9 million, was nothing unusual. It was related to purchase accounting, restructuring, and other charges.

Accounting Change

New GAAP accounting standards required Microchip to recognize revenue at the time products are sold to distributors. Previously Microchip only recognized revenue when product sold to end customers (device makers). Inventory at distributors may vary but is hard to predict. So guidance will be for non-GAAP revenue. However, the two look close to me, as the reconciliation for the impact of the change in the past quarter was just $4.3 million.

Long-term prospects

Microcontrollers include a computational component integrated with capabilities to gather data and control output signals to other devices. They come in many varieties to suit the myriad needs of industry. Often they include analog capabilities, like the ability to control motors or wireless communications signals for connectivity.

For decades microcontroller demand has grown faster than the overall global economy. Cars provide a good example. The number of cars sold does tend to grow over time, but the number of microcontrollers in each car also grows, leading to a higher microcontroller growth rate. The same is true of household appliances and industrial equipment.

Microchip has always been very competitive in the space. That is no guarantee against future competition, but the sector has been consolidating rather than gaining new participants.

Cash

The balance of cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter was $650 million. Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $302 million. Long-term debt was approximately $10 billion. Cash flow is adequate to maintain the dividend, with the excess to be used to pay down debt. I expect cash flow will increase as Microchip works its magic on the Microsemi acquisition.

Dividend

The Microchip quarterly dividend will be $0.364. For a few years Microchip has been increasing its dividend by $0.0005 per quarter, or $0.002 per year. Because of that slow pace of increase, compared to the company's revenue, earnings, and stock price growth, the yield has dropped to 1.75% (close, August 18). Not a great yield, but not bad for a growth stock that might reasonably pay no dividend.

There may still be time to capture the next dividend, payable to shareholders of record on August 21, to be paid out on September 4.

I would like to see a higher dividend, but given the debt load, a better use of cash flow will be to pay down the debt and thereby reduce interest expense.

Conclusion

The next quarter will include a full quarter of Microsemi revenue and expense. So it should be a record quarter again.

Given the likely improvements in the operation of Microsemi, the long-term trend of rapidly rising demand for microcontrollers, and the recent drop in the stock price, I believe the current price for Microchip is very attractive for long-term investors looking for a low to moderate risk profile. An initial goal would be returning to the 52-week high of $104.20. That would represent an increase of 25.5% over the closing price on August 17 of $83.01. That should beat the market if it happens fast enough. It may take several quarters for Microchip to achieve this by showing there is still growing demand and it can extract better earnings from Microsemi. A global recession, or a recession in a country accounting for a high percentage of global semiconductor consumption, is the only thing I see as a major risk. Competition from other microcontroller makers represents an unlikely risk. A trade war might hurt, but given that microcontrollers are essential to modern industry and consumers alike, I believe the effects of tariffs, if any, will be minor and temporary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCHP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have owned MCHP stock since 2007. It currently represents about 5% of the value of my portfolio.